Texas Democrats See Hope In Kansas Abortion Vote, But Challenges Remain

Abbott Gets Zero Percent In CPAC Straw Poll
Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw polls are one of the ways that Republicans measure part enthusiasm for rising stars. Governor Greg Abbott is not one of those according to the most recent one, where he netted zero percent. The most recent CPAC event was held in Dallas over the...
Are Texas Billionaires Out To Destroy Public Schools?
In another segment of rightwing activists attacking Texas educators we present: the takedown of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Although K-12 teachers have employed SEL since the 1990s, the Texas Public Policy Foundation suddenly decided it has a problem with it. SEL was implemented to encourage children to develop self-esteem,...
School Choice Policies Have Public Schools Sitting In The Backseat
Heading into next year’s legislative session, the talk in Austin is focusing mainly on school choice, but many rural conservatives don’t like the direction Texas Republicans are heading. School choice is a broad term that has been thrown around by Texas Republicans, who wish to apply a host...
Texas Voting Rights Restriction Law Going Down In Courts
Last year, the Texas legislature passed one of the most onerous restrictions of voting rights and access in the United States, but it’s been meeting defeat in federal court. The pushback on voting, particularly on mail-in voting, was motivated by conspiracy theories pushed by former President Donald Trump that claimed the 2020 election was rife with corruption and fraud. No evidence that this has been the case has ever been presented, and recent testimony to the January 6 Commission shows that Trump was well-aware his claims were unfounded. Nonetheless, Republican legislatures across the country used the Big Lie to push back on voting rights and access.
ACLU Calls On Feds To Investigate Abbott’s Policy Transporting Migrants Back To Border
The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on the federal government to stop cooperating with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order authorizing state troopers to transport migrants back to the border ports of entry – escalating a debate over the state’s authority to enforce immigration laws. The request...
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
Abbott And O’Rourke Fight Over School Vouchers
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are in a brawl over school vouchers that could be a turning point in the upcoming election for Texas Governor. In May, Abbott expressed his support for the idea of school vouchers and since then O’Rourke has been hammering him over the issue, especially seeking an advantage in rural Texas – where Democrats need to improve their margins if they want a better chance at winning statewide.
Texans Travel To Austin To Debate CRT
After months of controversy over public school lessons and library books, educators, parents, and advocacy groups from around Texas came together to discuss a once-in-a-decade rewrite of the state’s social studies curriculum. The debate over how race and LGBTQ issues are taught in public schools has become a huge...
Did The TCEQ Violate Houstonians Civil Rights In Concrete Batch Permitting?
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for possible civil rights violations in its recently updated permitting process for concrete batch plants, according to the Houston Chronicle. There are at least 188 of these heavily-polluting industrial facilities in Houston and Harris County, most of which are clustered in minority and working class neighborhoods.
Texas Health Agency Says Its Plan To Extend Maternal Medicaid Coverage Is “Not Approvable” By Feds
Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months is not going to be approved by the federal government in its current form, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Thefederal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement Friday that the application is still under review.
Jury Awards $45.2 Million In Punitive Damages In Alex Jones Sandy Hook Trial
Aug 5 (Reuters) – U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre $45.2 million in punitive damages – on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages already awarded – for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury decided on Friday.
Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”
Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
Author Of “Critical Race Theory” Ban Says Texas Schools Can Still Teach About Racism
For the past year, Texas educators have struggled with a new law targeting how history and race are taught in the state’s public schools. Some administrators thought it meant they needed to teach an opposing view of the Holocaust. For other school officials, the pressure of adhering to new restrictions about how to teach social studies was too much and for some it was the last straw: They quit. In one district, a Black principal was put on paid leave after being accused of teaching critical race theory, which he denied doing. He eventually reached a settlement with the district and resigned.
Texas Grid Came Very Close To Failure Last Month
The Texas electrical grid nearly collapsed last month, with Governor Greg Abbott and the Republican-led state government seemingly unmotivated to fix the problem any further. Doug Lewin, an energy expert who previously researched clean energy for the Texas legislature, laid out on Twitter just how close the grid came to collapsing on July 13. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) was down to less than 2 percent of the reserve margin. The problem was exacerbated by 2.6 gigawatts of coal and gas plants going offline, bringing the total of unavailable energy sources up to 15 gigawatts. These included an NRG coal plant in Thompson and South Texas Electric Co-op plan in San Miguel.
Cuellar Votes Against Bill That Would Ban Assault Weapons
Rep. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez were the only two Texans to go against the rest of their party when voting for a bill that would impose the first ban in decades on semi-automatic weapons. The legislation came in the wake of the Uvalde massacre which brutally took the life...
Jurassic Park Takes Over Texas Ghost Town
Billionaire Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texas ghost town into Jurassic Park. That’s right, Dallas Mavericks owner, wishes to turn Mustang, Texas into Dinosaur Capital. On the Drew Barrymore show, Cuban said he wishes to add huge Jurassic Park-like figures everywhere. According to MySA, the idea came after he invested in Dino Don from Shark Tank. Dino Don is a robotic, life-sized dinosaur business.
EPA Says It Is Looking For “Super-Emitters” Of Methane Gas In Texas’ Permian Basin
Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico began Monday and will continue through Aug. 15. The flyovers will allow the agency to identify emitters of large amounts of methane and excess emissions of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, according to a news release.
Texas’ Tax-free Weekend Is Here
Attention to all Texans, put on comfy sneakers and get your credit cards ready, because one of the most anticipated weekends has begun: the state’s annual tax-free weekend. The waiver of the sales tax Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, on items less than $100. The Houston Chronicle gave...
Texas Power Use To Break Records Again This Week
Aug 1 (Reuters) – Power use in Texas will break records again this week as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another heatwave, the state’s power grid operator projected on Monday. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more...
