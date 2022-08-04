Read on goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: Where's the peaches at peach festival?
So, a week ago, I read in a local paper about a peach festival in my town the following week, July 30. A Peach Festival, WOW. All I could think about was everything peaches, homemade peach pie, peach cookies, pie pastries, peach jams, peach cake, deep-fried peach sticks, peach wine and a peach contest for the best homemade peach anything by someone in our community.
Sight Word Busters to hold meet and greet in Auburn
Sight Word Busters will hold a meet and greet on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. to introduce the program to those who might be interested in becoming a volunteer. The event will be held at Mel’s Original Diner at 1730 Grass Valley Highway, #2885, in Auburn. Sight Word...
Senior Resource Fair in Roseville August 11th at Maidu Community Center
Roseville, Calif. – On Aug. 11, Placer County residents will be able to attend a “one-stop-shop” for senior resources at Placer PROTECT’s annual senior resource fair. The resource fair is being held at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free...
Gem Faire to dazzle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Gem Faire, America’s Premier Jewelry and Bead Show, returns to Scottish Rite Center Aug. 5-7. Explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, earth’s treasures and much more. Take advantage of buying direct from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing services are available while visitors shop.
Appreciating what we have and also stamping out hunger
Instead of swimming in a New Jersey lake and then sailing as planned, my friend Jay spent his vacation day Saturday unexpectedly helping a high school buddy from the 1970s move to a new apartment. The move took 10 hours in stifling weather. On days when Jay is home in...
Join your local newspaper to be part of 'Friday Night Lights'
Our local high school fields have been bustling with activity in recent days as practice has gotten underway for the upcoming prep football season. Like many towns, this is a big time of year and it’s all about community. Here at the Folsom Telegraph, our staff has been hard...
Link21 passenger rail network recruiting community members for advisory council
Link21 is recruiting members of the public to serve on its Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to provide community collaboration on the passenger rail connectivity project. Link21 is a program aiming to transform the passenger rail network and bring a more integrated and faster system to the 21-county Northern California Megaregion (from Sacramento, including Placer County, to the Central Valley and down to Monterey). The program, sponsored by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority and San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART), would allow passenger rail services in Northern California (Capitol Corridor, BART and the Altamont Commuter Express) to work as one system.
Grab a pint at these local breweries for National Beer Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday is the 14th annual International Beer Day and Sacramento area breweries are ready to serve up some brews. According to the International Beer Day website, the celebration started in August 2008 and is held on the first Friday in August each year. It is celebrated in over 200 cities across […]
10 Fun Things To Do with Kids in Folsom
Brush up on some historic gold rush era and tons of exciting activities and attractions to explore with so many fun things to do with kids in Folsom!. Folsom is an excellent place for families with kids to experience historical charm mixed with a modern lifestyle and a myriad of recreational activities and attractions. With its warm weather most of the year, kids will have fun exploring the outdoors, whether it be nature parks, hiking trails, community playgrounds, or water parks. Discover more fun things to do with kids in Folsom, where fun and enjoyment are your ultimate goal!
Folsom native identified as third Washington, DC lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lightning strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
Sacramento-area man's death by suicide inspires trek across America for mental health awareness
FOLSOM, Calif. — After learning his loved one died by suicide, Richard Lima decided to take his bike to the East Coast and ride across the nation raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. “It’s prevalent across the country everywhere I go, small town, big city, it doesn’t...
Roseville Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival @ The Grounds August 11- 13
All things Quilting, Sewing, Needlework and Crafts related. Roseville, Calif.- For three days, August 11- 13th, the Roseville Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival will occur live in person at the NEW Roebbelen Center @ The Grounds in Roseville. This super new facility is located at 700 Event Center Dr in Roseville / (formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds).
High flying fun in Sutter Creek
SUTTER CREEK — Explosive acrobatics, aerial stunts and breathtaking feats of strength will amaze visitors in Sutter Creek this summer. Visit Amador is excited to bring the Flynn Creek Circus to California’s Gold Country, under the big top at the Italian Picnic Grounds on Highway 49. The fun runs through Aug. 7 with several action-packed shows to choose from.
Serrano Magazine: Free Concert Series 2022
Bring your family and friends out to Community Park for a perfect summer night of food, music, and dancing! 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s concert will feature Locked-N-Loaded. For concert status information, call (916) 933-1335 or visit eldoradohillscsd.org/. El Dorado Hills Community Services District Annual Free Concert...
George Barragan 10/14/1955 - 6/23/2022
Rocklin CA — George...AKA Jorge, Cork, was called home to rest on 06/23/2022 after his long battle with cancer at the age of 66. He passed peacefully at his home in Rocklin with his sister, Grace by his side. He was born in Mexico to Ellie Barragan and Prisciliano Barragan and at the age of 3, George and Family took a long road trip to Gold Run. He attended grammar school in Alta and graduated from Colfax High School. He settled in Rocklin, and worked at Sierra Pine in Rocklin and retired with over 30 years in the Timber Operators Union. He had a very strong work ethic and was a hard worker, he was always positive. When not working he loved his Family and Friend time. He was a great Brother, Uncle and Friend. He was always available, very dependable. He lived his life to the fullest. He loved Nascar, Raiders, music, camping ,concerts, travel, pizza and his beer one of his quotes "let's have a drink and be somebody" his jokes and stories were priceless! Always in great spirits and joking up to the very end even with his nurses. He will be missed beyond words, he touched a lot of lives. He's precede in death by his parents and is survived by his sisters, Grace, Lori and Martha, nieces Kim Gray, Jaimee Warmuth and Rachel Benson nephews Michael Woodford and Tim Lang also 7 great nephews and a great niece the only girl and the Apple of his eye. Please come celebrate George with us at his Celebration of life at Auburn Recreation Park, picnic area on Aug 28th at 4pm.
Homeless encampments on Sacramento sidewalks could soon be misdemeanor
SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
Give blood, give life in south Placer
When you give blood, you are able to save up to three lives at a time, according to Vitalant Blood Bank officials. This month alone, there are nine blood drives that will take place in south Placer communities. According to Vitalant Blood Bank account manager Gayle Graves, the United States...
Roseville adopts parks, recreation and libraries strategic plan
Roseville City Council reviewed and adopted the Parks, Recreation, and Libraries Strategic Master Plan during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. According to Roseville Parks, Recreation and Libraries Director Jill Geller, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department spent the last year developing this plan with the goal of helping guide the department for the next decade.
Western Zone 2022 brings 800 swimmers to Elk Grove, economic boost to the community
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of swimmers from across the western United States have convened in Elk Grove at the city's new state-of-the-art aquatics center. The swimmers, and many of their families, are in the area to compete in the "Western Zone 2022," also known as the "biggest summer pool party in the west" per race officials.
