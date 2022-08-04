Read on goldcountrymedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: Where's the peaches at peach festival?
So, a week ago, I read in a local paper about a peach festival in my town the following week, July 30. A Peach Festival, WOW. All I could think about was everything peaches, homemade peach pie, peach cookies, pie pastries, peach jams, peach cake, deep-fried peach sticks, peach wine and a peach contest for the best homemade peach anything by someone in our community.
Sacramento Magazine
Serrano Magazine: Free Concert Series 2022
Bring your family and friends out to Community Park for a perfect summer night of food, music, and dancing! 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s concert will feature Locked-N-Loaded. For concert status information, call (916) 933-1335 or visit eldoradohillscsd.org/. El Dorado Hills Community Services District Annual Free Concert...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival @ The Grounds August 11- 13
All things Quilting, Sewing, Needlework and Crafts related. Roseville, Calif.- For three days, August 11- 13th, the Roseville Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival will occur live in person at the NEW Roebbelen Center @ The Grounds in Roseville. This super new facility is located at 700 Event Center Dr in Roseville / (formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds).
goldcountrymedia.com
Solo artists Greeninger, Kai to take Auburn State Theatre stage as duo
Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai Date and time: Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. Location: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn Run time: 2 hours with intermission Reserved seating: $30 plus $6 fees Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. Powerful artists Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai combine award-winning songwriting, stunning vocal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grab a pint at these local breweries for National Beer Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday is the 14th annual International Beer Day and Sacramento area breweries are ready to serve up some brews. According to the International Beer Day website, the celebration started in August 2008 and is held on the first Friday in August each year. It is celebrated in over 200 cities across […]
Celebrate Root Beer Float Day in Lodi | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
LODI, Calif. — National Root Beer Float Day is Saturday, Aug. 6, and if you are looking to get mug of America’s number one selling root beer, stop by the A&W in Lodi where the company first started. A&W wasn’t the first to make root beer, but according to Lodi franchise owner Peter Knight, the restaurant did perfect it.
KCRA.com
Grand opening: Dave's Hot Chicken opens Sacramento location
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Sacramento location, fueling the hot chicken trend in the area. “It’s exciting. It brings a lot of opportunity to the Sacramento market. We hired about 70 people all from this area,” said Martha Olmos, operating manager for the new location.
goldcountrymedia.com
George Barragan 10/14/1955 - 6/23/2022
Rocklin CA — George...AKA Jorge, Cork, was called home to rest on 06/23/2022 after his long battle with cancer at the age of 66. He passed peacefully at his home in Rocklin with his sister, Grace by his side. He was born in Mexico to Ellie Barragan and Prisciliano Barragan and at the age of 3, George and Family took a long road trip to Gold Run. He attended grammar school in Alta and graduated from Colfax High School. He settled in Rocklin, and worked at Sierra Pine in Rocklin and retired with over 30 years in the Timber Operators Union. He had a very strong work ethic and was a hard worker, he was always positive. When not working he loved his Family and Friend time. He was a great Brother, Uncle and Friend. He was always available, very dependable. He lived his life to the fullest. He loved Nascar, Raiders, music, camping ,concerts, travel, pizza and his beer one of his quotes "let's have a drink and be somebody" his jokes and stories were priceless! Always in great spirits and joking up to the very end even with his nurses. He will be missed beyond words, he touched a lot of lives. He's precede in death by his parents and is survived by his sisters, Grace, Lori and Martha, nieces Kim Gray, Jaimee Warmuth and Rachel Benson nephews Michael Woodford and Tim Lang also 7 great nephews and a great niece the only girl and the Apple of his eye. Please come celebrate George with us at his Celebration of life at Auburn Recreation Park, picnic area on Aug 28th at 4pm.
RELATED PEOPLE
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
goldcountrymedia.com
In pictures: Folsom does National Night Out Right!
National Night Out brought residents of Folsom out in large Tuesday night to visit with local law enforcement and city leaders at numerous neighborhood gatherings that included plenty of great eats, drinks, games and socializing amongst community members. Scroll left in the gallery to see the many photos. Telegraph photos...
kubaradio.com
Van Gogh Experience Extended Until End Of Year
(West Sacramento, CA) — Those interested in the Van Gogh exhibit in West Sacramento have more time to check it out. Officials with the exhibit have extended their stay until the end of the year, on December 31st. A yoga and Van Gogh class will be offered and the sessions are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 a.m.
Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar shutting doors after struggle with pandemic, homeless challenges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing challenge after challenge, another downtown Sacramento business decided to close their doors. The Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe and Bar owner said she's actually losing money every day she stays open. Residents who live and visit the area said it's devastating to see it close down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Fun at Sun City Lincoln Hills Pool Party!
Lincoln Hills is the greatest place to live with great fun senior kids!. If you are looking for a fun place to live, let me know and I will share my fun experiences!. This past Sunday was one of the fun experiences at Sun City Lincoln Hills with senior kids getting together and socializing at the resort-like pool. What fun times!
goldcountrymedia.com
Appreciating what we have and also stamping out hunger
Instead of swimming in a New Jersey lake and then sailing as planned, my friend Jay spent his vacation day Saturday unexpectedly helping a high school buddy from the 1970s move to a new apartment. The move took 10 hours in stifling weather. On days when Jay is home in...
Young Slo-Be, Stockton Rapper, Shot Dead at 29
Stockton, California rapper Young Slo-Be has died, the rapper’s project manager at Thizzler on the Roof confirmed to Pitchfork. According to CBS News, Slo-Be was involved in a shooting in Manteca, California and was found dead Friday morning (August 5). “Our whole team mourns him and are shaken to think of the loss of his massive potential to this senseless act of violence,” Slo-Be’s project manager told Pitchfork. Young Slo-Be was 29 years old.
Road closure is no more for R Street's Al Fresco dining
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — R Street is once again open to traffic despite Al Fresco dining becoming a permanent addition to Sacramento. Sacramento's Al Fresco Dining Program was made permanent in July. The approach to outdoor dining originally came about after businesses were forced to find creative solutions to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Trucks dump rocks into American River to help with salmon spawning
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Work has begun this week to provide and protect critical habitat for salmon in Northern California. Trucks were seen dumping rocks in the American River by Sailor Bar, which is downstream from Nimbus Dam near Folsom. The process involves first dumping the rocks, which are deposited into the river.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday. The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Bernard Philbrook O'Connor "Burgie" 11/29/1947 - 4/22/2022
Our beloved father, brother, uncle, Papa/Grandpa, and friend has passed on to Heaven. He was surrounded by the love of his family & friends in his final moments. Left to honor his life and mourn his loss are daughters Andrea (Jeff) and Lila (Gabe), son Tobias, sister Carole (Dan), brothers Scott and Dan (Shelley), nephews Pat (Theresa) & Mike (Kylieann), and dearly loved grandchildren Jessica, Luke, Logan, Titus, Toby, Reese, & Ruby.
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
Comments / 0