ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

$4M in funds granted towards Folsom's Riley Street safety improvements

By Staff Report
goldcountrymedia.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Link21 passenger rail network recruiting community members for advisory council

Link21 is recruiting members of the public to serve on its Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to provide community collaboration on the passenger rail connectivity project. Link21 is a program aiming to transform the passenger rail network and bring a more integrated and faster system to the 21-county Northern California Megaregion (from Sacramento, including Placer County, to the Central Valley and down to Monterey). The program, sponsored by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority and San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART), would allow passenger rail services in Northern California (Capitol Corridor, BART and the Altamont Commuter Express) to work as one system.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
themountainmessenger.org

Wildfire Fuel Reduction Work Beginning on State Route 49

NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 49 (SR-49) motorists of the start of a new wildfire fuel reduction contract to address overgrown vegetation at various locations in Nevada County between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3, construction crews will start staging equipment along...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville adopts parks, recreation and libraries strategic plan

Roseville City Council reviewed and adopted the Parks, Recreation, and Libraries Strategic Master Plan during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. According to Roseville Parks, Recreation and Libraries Director Jill Geller, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department spent the last year developing this plan with the goal of helping guide the department for the next decade.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless encampments on Sacramento sidewalks could soon be misdemeanor

SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Folsom, CA
Cars
City
Folsom, CA
Folsom, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Cars
goldcountrymedia.com

Lack of bus service, changes in school start times present challenges for Auburn families

Auburn families are facing challenges as school starts this week, thanks to a pushback of starting times at the high schools and the cancellation of bus transportation. A new California state law mandating high schools can start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools no earlier than 8 a.m. is causing parents to scramble, especially those whose work schedule isn’t flexible.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
galtheraldonline.com

State of the County: Nottoli speaks about homelessness, pandemic, water

Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli on July 29 gave his final State of the County address. He spoke about several issues, including homelessness, the COVID-19 pandemic, water, and county tax measures. Since 1995, Nottoli has represented District 5, which encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Galt, Elk...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Federal Funding#White Rock#Riley Street#Sutter Middle School#Gold Line#Historic Folsom Station
sacramentocityexpress.com

City looking for applicants for Utilities commission. Here’s how to apply

City of Sacramento staff are looking for applicants to fill a recently vacated position on the Utilities Rate Advisory Commission, which has seven members and helps advise Sacramento City Council on rate changes. “Commissioners are important to city government because they educate people about utilities rates and the rate-setting process,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Explosion in vehicle forces road closures in North Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Road closures are in effect in North Sacramento, as officers investigate an explosion inside a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  At 2:01 p.m. Saturday, the department tweeted that road closures are along  Roseville Road between Connie Drive and Tri Stations Road. According to the police, officers believe the explosion […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX40

Union Pacific train fatally hits cyclist riding between tracks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento. According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street. Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Galt PD discusses new license-plate readers

When a group of people drove around Galt on an evening in June, firing paintballs at pedestrians, Galt Police Department was quickly put on alert for a black sedan. Later that same evening, June 8, officers located and arrested five suspects in the assaults. It was one of the first cases aided by the city’s new automated license-plate reader (ALPR) network.
GALT, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Yolo Food Bank Chairperson Censured and Admonished, but Board Cover-Up Continues

The Yolo Food Bank (YFB) Board brazenly misled the community last month when it denied any knowledge of investigations of staff complaints against the YFB Board. Although disheartening, I was not surprised to read in the July 8, 2022, Sacramento Business Journal article that the YFB Board, through its spokesman, Gene Endicott, said that it “has no knowledge directly of any investigations that have been done related to complaints against it.” Endicott’s statement is patently false and easily refuted by numerous documents. He and the YFB Board cannot be trusted.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Folsom native identified as third Washington, DC lightning strike victim

One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lightning strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Trucks dump rocks into American River to help with salmon spawning

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Work has begun this week to provide and protect critical habitat for salmon in Northern California. Trucks were seen dumping rocks in the American River by Sailor Bar, which is downstream from Nimbus Dam near Folsom. The process involves first dumping the rocks, which are deposited into the river.
FAIR OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy