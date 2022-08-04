$4M in funds granted towards Folsom's Riley Street safety improvements

Read on goldcountrymedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Link21 passenger rail network recruiting community members for advisory council
Link21 is recruiting members of the public to serve on its Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to provide community collaboration on the passenger rail connectivity project. Link21 is a program aiming to transform the passenger rail network and bring a more integrated and faster system to the 21-county Northern California Megaregion (from Sacramento, including Placer County, to the Central Valley and down to Monterey). The program, sponsored by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority and San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART), would allow passenger rail services in Northern California (Capitol Corridor, BART and the Altamont Commuter Express) to work as one system.
themountainmessenger.org
Wildfire Fuel Reduction Work Beginning on State Route 49
NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 49 (SR-49) motorists of the start of a new wildfire fuel reduction contract to address overgrown vegetation at various locations in Nevada County between Lime Kiln Road and McKnight Way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3, construction crews will start staging equipment along...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville adopts parks, recreation and libraries strategic plan
Roseville City Council reviewed and adopted the Parks, Recreation, and Libraries Strategic Master Plan during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. According to Roseville Parks, Recreation and Libraries Director Jill Geller, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department spent the last year developing this plan with the goal of helping guide the department for the next decade.
Homeless encampments on Sacramento sidewalks could soon be misdemeanor
SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rosevilletoday.com
Senior Resource Fair in Roseville August 11th at Maidu Community Center
Roseville, Calif. – On Aug. 11, Placer County residents will be able to attend a “one-stop-shop” for senior resources at Placer PROTECT’s annual senior resource fair. The resource fair is being held at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lack of bus service, changes in school start times present challenges for Auburn families
Auburn families are facing challenges as school starts this week, thanks to a pushback of starting times at the high schools and the cancellation of bus transportation. A new California state law mandating high schools can start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools no earlier than 8 a.m. is causing parents to scramble, especially those whose work schedule isn’t flexible.
Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail
SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
galtheraldonline.com
State of the County: Nottoli speaks about homelessness, pandemic, water
Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli on July 29 gave his final State of the County address. He spoke about several issues, including homelessness, the COVID-19 pandemic, water, and county tax measures. Since 1995, Nottoli has represented District 5, which encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Galt, Elk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sacramentocityexpress.com
City looking for applicants for Utilities commission. Here’s how to apply
City of Sacramento staff are looking for applicants to fill a recently vacated position on the Utilities Rate Advisory Commission, which has seven members and helps advise Sacramento City Council on rate changes. “Commissioners are important to city government because they educate people about utilities rates and the rate-setting process,...
KCRA.com
Western Zone 2022 brings 800 swimmers to Elk Grove, economic boost to the community
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of swimmers from across the western United States have convened in Elk Grove at the city's new state-of-the-art aquatics center. The swimmers, and many of their families, are in the area to compete in the "Western Zone 2022," also known as the "biggest summer pool party in the west" per race officials.
Explosion in vehicle forces road closures in North Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Road closures are in effect in North Sacramento, as officers investigate an explosion inside a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. At 2:01 p.m. Saturday, the department tweeted that road closures are along Roseville Road between Connie Drive and Tri Stations Road. According to the police, officers believe the explosion […]
'We need to be strong': Sacramento City Unified School District teacher loses home in fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento City Unified School District teacher lost everything in a house fire Wednesday. John Xiong, a math teacher at Rosa Parks Middle School, lost his home in the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue after a fire sparked Wednesday afternoon. "My son called me and said,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish junkyard fire in Rio Linda area of Sacramento County
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Crews extinguished a junkyard fire Friday evening that caused a massive plume of black smoke in the Rio Linda area of Sacramento County that could be seen for miles. LiveCopter 3 aerials showed smoke pouring of a burning pile of vehicles in the 6800 block...
Union Pacific train fatally hits cyclist riding between tracks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento. According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street. Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a […]
galtheraldonline.com
Galt PD discusses new license-plate readers
When a group of people drove around Galt on an evening in June, firing paintballs at pedestrians, Galt Police Department was quickly put on alert for a black sedan. Later that same evening, June 8, officers located and arrested five suspects in the assaults. It was one of the first cases aided by the city’s new automated license-plate reader (ALPR) network.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: Yolo Food Bank Chairperson Censured and Admonished, but Board Cover-Up Continues
The Yolo Food Bank (YFB) Board brazenly misled the community last month when it denied any knowledge of investigations of staff complaints against the YFB Board. Although disheartening, I was not surprised to read in the July 8, 2022, Sacramento Business Journal article that the YFB Board, through its spokesman, Gene Endicott, said that it “has no knowledge directly of any investigations that have been done related to complaints against it.” Endicott’s statement is patently false and easily refuted by numerous documents. He and the YFB Board cannot be trusted.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Fairfield (Fairfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Fairfield. According to the officials, a person was walking on the eastbound side of the freeway when they were hit by a car. The victim was struck [..]
Gas prices fall below $5 at some Greater Sacramento region gas stations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After months of high gas prices, Sacramento residents can finally expect to see gas prices below $5 at some area gas stations. According to the American Automobile Association [AAA], the average price of gas in California is $5.51. Comparatively, the national average price of gas is $4.11.
KCRA.com
Folsom native identified as third Washington, DC lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lightning strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
KCRA.com
Trucks dump rocks into American River to help with salmon spawning
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Work has begun this week to provide and protect critical habitat for salmon in Northern California. Trucks were seen dumping rocks in the American River by Sailor Bar, which is downstream from Nimbus Dam near Folsom. The process involves first dumping the rocks, which are deposited into the river.
Comments / 0