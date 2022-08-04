ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYC Districting Commission, Tasked With Creating Council District Maps, to Hold Public Hearing in Astoria Aug. 16

Astoria Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on astoriapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
MANHATTAN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
City
Ridgewood, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
East Elmhurst, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Astoria, NY
City
Woodside, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
City
Sunnyside, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrienne Adams
News 12

New York City Back-to-School Resources

The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Astoria Post

Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 23 Units in Woodside, Studios Start at $1,197 Per Month

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 23 units in a new building in Woodside – with rent starting at just under $1,200 per month. The apartments are located in a newly constructed nine-story building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 51st Street. The mixed-use building, located at 43-46 51st St., has 75 apartments in total and includes 8,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘There are no answers where you’re not going to upset somebody’: Podcast discusses NYC’s plan to quadruple Island homeless shelters

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 30, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Public Interest and Advocacy reporter Paul Liotta discusses the three new homeless shelters scheduled to open in Staten Island by the end of the year. “The overwhelming majority of people don’t...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#New Areas#Redistricting Commission#Politics Local#The 26th Council District
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily News

Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter

One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets

Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy