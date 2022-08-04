ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MMA Fighter Swiftly Takes Down Man Attacking People Outside New York Subway

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
When you have fists that are legally classified as weapons, you might as well use them for the greater good, right?

I’ve only been to a couple of big cities, and I’ve learned a thing or two about the subway systems… there are some absolute freak shows of people who get on those trains day in and day out.

However, considering the massive melting pot of people on those trains, there’s typically a number of good people who are willing to stop these evil people as well.

For one unlucky bad guy, he got the wrong end of the stick from MMA fighter Ro Malabanan.

According to Outkick, Malabanan was hopping off the subway in New York City, when he saw a man attacking a number of people.

Knowing that he could knock out the culprit with ease, he decided to take action, and restrained the guy in less than a minute.

He discussed the move:

“My jiu-jitsu instincts just kicked in. I jumped on his back.

He tried to swing me off then, but for those of you in the know, a seatbelt position dragged him down to the floor, and I immediately took his back and pinned him to the ground.”

He said it was “just another day.”

Not gonna lie, it feels like we’re leaning towards the wild west in America, as we see examples day in and day out of people having to defend themselves from people that are constantly out to cause harm.

Luckily enough, we have guys like Malabanan, and this 80-year-old convenience store owner in California that basically shot a robber’s arm off with his shotgun while they tried to rob him at rifle point.

