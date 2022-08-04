Read on radio.foxnews.com
The best way to 'go after' Republicans like Ron DeSantis is through the 'vibrant right-wing news ecosystem,' a Democratic political strategist says
Lis Smith offered her take on attack campaigns against Republicans like Ron DeSantis. The Democratic campaign veteran said the landscape has changed since she worked on Obama's campaign. A story by WaPo or NYT "might have been seen as the ultimate coup" 10 or 15 years ago, she said. A...
Chances of Democrat Beating Ron DeSantis With 1 Month to Primary: Polls
With Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis up for reelection as rumors swirl about his 2024 presidential campaign ambitions, Democrats hope to defeat him in the upcoming November election and will choose their candidate in one month during the state's primary on August 23. Four Democrats are seeking their party's nomination...
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
George Conway says Ron DeSantis may be the only person positioned to prevent Trump from snagging the 2024 GOP nomination
George Conway said Ron DeSantis might be the only GOP figure with a chance of beating Donald Trump. Conway said Trump might announce a run soon to try to keep donors from backing other GOP candidates. Neither DeSantis nor Trump has formally declared his intention to run for president in...
In a Trump-like move, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is hawking a gold 'Freedom Team Membership Card' to his supporters
The card bears an image of the grinning lawmaker wearing sunglasses next to the words "FLORIDA FIRST FIGHTER."
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
DeSantis says going after Disney was a way to show corporates that Americans are sick of 'their activism'
During a briefing, Governor DeSantis said that going after Disney was a way to show corporations that Americans are, in fact, tired of their activism and the constant need to want to change political processes.
Protesters in Tampa call DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough state attorney ‘authoritarian’
Protesters weathered a thunderstorm in Tampa Thursday night to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of the county’s state attorney, Andrew Warren. More than 40 people sheltered from the downpour under the concrete overhang of the Hillsborough County Courthouse in downtown Tampa. As they waited to begin, a white pickup truck parked on the corner, its tires partially submerged, blared music and recordings of Warren’s campaign ads that were occasionally interrupted by the rattle of thunder.
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”
On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
Pence's Chances of Beating DeSantis in 2024 if Trump Doesn't Run: Polls
New polling shows the former vice president and the Florida governor statistically tied for the Republican nomination.
To defeat Ron DeSantis, Florida Democrats are coalescing around Charlie Crist and the Joe Biden playbook
Democrats in Florida are desperate for power to slow the state's rightward lurch, but they face a fundraising juggernaut and rising GOP star in Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democratic Party forces have coalesced around the campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, who is chaneling President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign playbook.
Ted Cruz says he once introduced himself to students by saying his pronoun is 'kiss my ass' to push back against 'woke college campuses'
Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday mocked using correct gender pronouns. He said he talked to a student on a college campus who introduced herself using her pronouns. "Well, I'm Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is 'kiss my ass,'" he said he told her. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Friday...
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy
Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Florida’s Matt Gaetz Is One of 20 House Republicans To Vote Against Human Trafficking Bill: It Passed by 401 Votes to 20
Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's been a busy few days for Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, and he's managed to ensure that he will remain in the headlines for a few more days. On July 26 he was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022.
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on "The Five." LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
