LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a police team surrounded the Laurel home of 42-year-old Jason Jones and barged inside, with guns drawn and using flash bangs. Jones’ home is just off the main downtown street in the town of 1,000 people and directly across the street from one of two houses where occupants were shot before the homes were set ablaze, police said. Jones was so badly burned that he had to be flown to a hospital in Lincoln instead of being booked into jail, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said. Jones was charged later Friday with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy — which often handles capital murder cases — was appointed to represent Jones and declined to comment on the case.
Thursday press conference in Laurel, Nebraska
Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Through Friday afternoon, investigators still had not been able to identify a solid link between the two crime scenes.
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
Here's what we know about the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — A total offour people were found dead early Thursday morning at two separate homes in a northeast Nebraska town. James A. Jones, 42, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol Investigating Four Deaths in Laurel, NE
(Laurel, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol releases more details after multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska, early Thursday morning. A large police presence is in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said, "In total, we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths." Laurel is about 45 minutes west of Sioux City and about 2 hours north of Omaha.
Multiple fatalities reported in Laurel, Nebraska
(Laurel, NE) -- Multiple fatalities are being reported in a northeast Nebraska town. A large police presence has been seen in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. The Nebraska State Patrol says there are multiple deaths involving multiple scenes but no other information has been released. The state patrol will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
4 dead at two neighboring homes in northeast Nebraska town
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities said Thursday that investigators are looking into a series of events in a small town in northeast Nebraska that left four people dead at two homes located about three blocks apart. In a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc...
LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT FACES TEN FELONY COUNTS
AN ARREST WARRANT FOR THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THURSDAY CHARGES HIM WITH TEN FELONY COUNTS. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES IS CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE HOMICIDE, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.
4 people found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska; arrest made
LAUREL, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest in a case where four people were found dead in two burning homes. The discovery was made in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, about 100 miles northwest of Omaha, The Associated Press reported. The neighborhood is said to...
