Kansas State

Fox News

Trump pledges to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of spending bill deal

Former President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to campaign in West Virginia against Sen. Joe Manchin because of the Democrat's $739 billion tax hike and climate change deal. Trump said that Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are both up for reelection in 2024, would pay a heavy political price for agreeing to back the deal after previously withholding their support.
Fox News

'Documented Dreamers' push for citizenship path

For hundreds of thousands of young legal immigrants, the clock is ticking toward self-deportation. Dip Patel was born in India, but after a stop in Canada, he came to the United States legally on his parents' work visa when he was just nine years old. Country caps on certain employment-based...
Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG

Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
Fox News

Ohio Senate showdown: JD Vance calls polls a ‘big joke’ and vows he'll have the funds needed to fight Tim Ryan

DALLAS – With three months to go until election day, Ohio Republican Senate nominee JD Vance says he feels "very confident about where we are." Vance, a former hedge fund executive and best-selling author who won a bruising GOP Senate primary in early May, trails Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the latest public opinion surveys in Ohio’s Senate race, one of a handful across the country that may determine whether Republicans win back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections.
Fox News

Pelosi portfolio another example why Congress should make policy, not Investments

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is arguably the most powerful person on earth. President Joe Biden has failed, internationally and domestically, to keep Americans safe or help us succeed. Seventy-five percent of Democrats want him to step aside in 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris is less popular than Biden (only 6% support her as the 2024 replacement for Biden) and she is viewed as incompetent, by a Biden administration that we all view as incompetent. Therefore, the American policy agenda is set and implemented by Speaker Pelosi, second in the line of succession, but without question the true leader of the ruling Democratic Party.
