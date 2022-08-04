Read on radio.foxnews.com
Related
Republicans promise vote-a-rama 'hell' as Manchin, Sinema advance Dem social spending and tax bill
Republican senators are promising to make the Senate's upcoming vote-a-rama "hell" for Democrats over their social spending and tax bill, and are even threatening to tank a continuing resolution as payback. "What will vote-a-rama be like? It will be like hell," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a press conference...
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
Trump pledges to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of spending bill deal
Former President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to campaign in West Virginia against Sen. Joe Manchin because of the Democrat's $739 billion tax hike and climate change deal. Trump said that Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are both up for reelection in 2024, would pay a heavy political price for agreeing to back the deal after previously withholding their support.
Presidential age limit ‘amendment’ needed to keep Biden, Trump from running for office: Washington Post column
Fearful that either former President Trump or President Biden could get the presidency for a second term, Washington Post columnist Charles Lane argued for a constitutional amendment that would put an age cap on anyone seeking presidential office. Besides keeping the office available to those with full mental capacity and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP's 'political gamesmanship' after Dems reportedly ditch COVID tests for key vote
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren dismissed reports that Democrats are foregoing coronavirus testing in order to allow the maximum number of senators to vote for the party's social spending and taxation bill on Saturday night. "No. And oh, please," Warren said when asked if she was told not to test...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on "The Five." LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Several West Virginia Republicans could pose a threat to the re-election chances of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a social spending measure last week that would dole out hundreds of billions of dollars and raise hundreds of billions more in new taxes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Brian Kilmeade on China: US, free world in trouble until US decides that 'patriotism matters more than profit'
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said the United States and free world are in trouble until "we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: Until we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit, our nation...
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrats want to squeeze every dollar out of Americans’ pockets for their ‘wasteful’ spending: Rep. Donalds
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds provided insight on the impending results of Democrats' proposed spending bill as the ‘vote-a-rama’ continues, arguing that the passage of the "Inflation Reduction Act" would be an "absolute tragedy" for Americans. REP. BYRON DONALDS:...
CNN's Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal 'not just a right-wing media story,' may prevent Biden 2024 run
During a segment on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday, host Brian Stelter discussed Hunter Biden being under federal investigation with his guest Michael LaRosa, the former press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden. The conversation was sparked when Stelter cited a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd urging the president...
Lawrence Jones has a message for Eric Adams over border crisis: There's no ignoring it now
Lawrence Jones slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams's call for the Biden administration to use federal dollars to address the influx of migrants from the border only now that migrants are arriving in NYC. Former acting I.C.E. director Tom Homan called for an end to sanctuary city policies on "Cross Country."
ABC panelists say Kamala Harris not next in line if Biden doesn't run in 2024
ABC's Jonathan Karl and Yvette Simpson, Democracy for American CEO, said Sunday during "This Week" that Vice President Kamala Harris was not next in line for the Democratic nomination if President Biden decides not to run in 2024. Host George Stephanopoulos noted the "grumblings" coming from the Democrat Party about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Documented Dreamers' push for citizenship path
For hundreds of thousands of young legal immigrants, the clock is ticking toward self-deportation. Dip Patel was born in India, but after a stop in Canada, he came to the United States legally on his parents' work visa when he was just nine years old. Country caps on certain employment-based...
Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
Ohio Senate showdown: JD Vance calls polls a ‘big joke’ and vows he'll have the funds needed to fight Tim Ryan
DALLAS – With three months to go until election day, Ohio Republican Senate nominee JD Vance says he feels "very confident about where we are." Vance, a former hedge fund executive and best-selling author who won a bruising GOP Senate primary in early May, trails Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the latest public opinion surveys in Ohio’s Senate race, one of a handful across the country that may determine whether Republicans win back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections.
Pelosi portfolio another example why Congress should make policy, not Investments
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is arguably the most powerful person on earth. President Joe Biden has failed, internationally and domestically, to keep Americans safe or help us succeed. Seventy-five percent of Democrats want him to step aside in 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris is less popular than Biden (only 6% support her as the 2024 replacement for Biden) and she is viewed as incompetent, by a Biden administration that we all view as incompetent. Therefore, the American policy agenda is set and implemented by Speaker Pelosi, second in the line of succession, but without question the true leader of the ruling Democratic Party.
Fox News
776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0