Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals What Makes a ‘Good Western,’ Fans Say He’s Absolutely Spot-On

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter and a few of his “Yellowstone” costars back in June, Kevin Costner spoke about what makes a “good Western.” He also highlighted the difficulties of the genre, calling it “America’s Shakespeare.” Recently, Costner posted a clip from the interview where he discussed that aspect of “Yellowstone,” and how they get it right.
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner’s New Western to Feature Fan-Favorite ‘Stranger Things’ Star

Working with “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner seems to be on everyone’s list lately. But, one familiar face for “Stranger Things” fans is actually going to get to check that off his list. Jamie Campbell Bower, who is known most for recently portraying Vecna on the popular Netflix series, is apparently going to be acting alongside Kevin Costner in his new Western saga, “Horizon.”
TheDailyBeast

Jon Stewart Opens Up About Moment He Almost Blew It for Vets

During an exhausted victory lap on his podcast Thursday, Jon Stewart took a moment out of celebrating a big win for veterans with the passage of the PACT Act to berate himself for almost screwing the whole thing up when he was caught on camera confronting notorious “troll” Jack Posobiec.During a discussion about all the “pressure” he was under as the chief activist for such an important cause, Stewart said he had a feeling of, “Do not fuck this up for these people.”That’s part of what upset him so much, he explained about “that troll guy” who tried to disrupt...
