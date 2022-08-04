Read on radio.foxnews.com
Related
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals What Makes a ‘Good Western,’ Fans Say He’s Absolutely Spot-On
In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter and a few of his “Yellowstone” costars back in June, Kevin Costner spoke about what makes a “good Western.” He also highlighted the difficulties of the genre, calling it “America’s Shakespeare.” Recently, Costner posted a clip from the interview where he discussed that aspect of “Yellowstone,” and how they get it right.
Kevin Costner’s New Western to Feature Fan-Favorite ‘Stranger Things’ Star
Working with “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner seems to be on everyone’s list lately. But, one familiar face for “Stranger Things” fans is actually going to get to check that off his list. Jamie Campbell Bower, who is known most for recently portraying Vecna on the popular Netflix series, is apparently going to be acting alongside Kevin Costner in his new Western saga, “Horizon.”
‘Yellowstone’ Is Not the Only Western Kevin Costner Has on the ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner is currently busy filming season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ but he will soon be back in the director’s chair for his ‘passion project’ ‘Horizon.’
Clint Eastwood Once Described What He Liked Best About Gene Hackman’s ‘Unforgiven’ Villain
Clint Eastwood, the star and director of 'Unforgiven’, once described what he liked best about Gene Hackman’s villain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘To me, Liz Cheney is Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ says WaPo columnist on PBS News Hour
Washington Post and MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart compared Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and former President Trump to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in "Star Wars" on Friday. Capehart and New York Times columnist David Brooks appeared on "PBS News Hour" with Judy Woodruff to discuss various topics, including Cheney's upcoming...
Jon Stewart Opens Up About Moment He Almost Blew It for Vets
During an exhausted victory lap on his podcast Thursday, Jon Stewart took a moment out of celebrating a big win for veterans with the passage of the PACT Act to berate himself for almost screwing the whole thing up when he was caught on camera confronting notorious “troll” Jack Posobiec.During a discussion about all the “pressure” he was under as the chief activist for such an important cause, Stewart said he had a feeling of, “Do not fuck this up for these people.”That’s part of what upset him so much, he explained about “that troll guy” who tried to disrupt...
Fox News
776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2