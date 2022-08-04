During an exhausted victory lap on his podcast Thursday, Jon Stewart took a moment out of celebrating a big win for veterans with the passage of the PACT Act to berate himself for almost screwing the whole thing up when he was caught on camera confronting notorious “troll” Jack Posobiec.During a discussion about all the “pressure” he was under as the chief activist for such an important cause, Stewart said he had a feeling of, “Do not fuck this up for these people.”That’s part of what upset him so much, he explained about “that troll guy” who tried to disrupt...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO