Seattle A Top-Five Destination For Millennial Transplants, Study Says

Read on secretseattle.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nypressnews.com
‘In our blood’: Crowds welcome back Seafair in full force
Kyle Johnson laid out a blue tarp along Lake Washington’s edge with his 10-year-old son, Hayes, claiming their own little spot to watch the hydroplanes race across the big blue lake. This kind of prime real estate — where they can dangle their toes in the water or jump...
Chronicle
Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
seattle.gov
The State of Our City
After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
KUOW
It's not just about you: Today So Far
If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle
Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle. Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline. Location: Vashon Island. Features: Soaking tub, huge...
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
KING-5
Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week
They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle temporarily closes for safety issues
SEATTLE - Amazon says it has decided to temporarily close one of its Amazon Go stores in downtown Seattle because of safety. On Friday, a spokesperson said they are closing the location at 4th Ave and Pike St "for the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors, and are hopeful conditions in the area will improve and we can reopen in the future."
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
fox40jackson.com
Seattle houseboat fire: Massive flames sparked on Lake Union, video shows
Several boats went up in flames on Lake Union in Washington state, video shows. Seattle firefighters responded to the fire behind the China Harbor Restaurant on Westlake Ave North along Lake Union, at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, a live alert said. A. Porcia Palo, an employee of a nearby restaurant...
Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival
From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know. Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend
After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle to close due to 'safety concerns'
SEATTLE — Amazon is the latest business to close one of its stores over "safety concerns" in downtown Seattle. Amazon is temporarily closing its Amazon Go store at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street for "the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors." Six other Amazon Go stores...
multihousingnews.com
Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M
HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
KUOW
Avoiding Seafair and The Blue Angels? You have options this weekend
It's Friday, and as we do each week we seek out recommendations for arts and culture events. This week, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. KEXP is celebrating its 50th birthday at Seattle Center on Saturday from noon to 7 with a beer garden, food trucks, and live performances. KEXP has played obscure and celebrated, genre-pushing local music over the airwaves for the past 50 years. In this age of Spotify, algorithm playlists, and Pandora, I think it's really something to celebrate that KEXP has managed to flourish and grow on both a national and international stage for the past half century. I’m stoked to see the bands !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Tomo Nakayama, and LIVt.
Chronicle
Black Driver Mistakenly Detained by Seattle Police Files Lawsuit
Anthony Sims was making an early morning delivery to a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven on May 17, 2020, when he noticed a Seattle police cruiser following him. As he parked and stepped out of his car, the cruiser's emergency lights activated and an officer, weapon drawn, ordered him back into his car.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
Comments / 1