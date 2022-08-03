ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle A Top-Five Destination For Millennial Transplants, Study Says

By Kelly Dougher
secretseattle.co
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on secretseattle.co

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

‘In our blood’: Crowds welcome back Seafair in full force

Kyle Johnson laid out a blue tarp along Lake Washington’s edge with his 10-year-old son, Hayes, claiming their own little spot to watch the hydroplanes race across the big blue lake. This kind of prime real estate — where they can dangle their toes in the water or jump...
Chronicle

Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
seattle.gov

The State of Our City

After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

It's not just about you: Today So Far

If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Home, WA
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle

Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle. Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline. Location: Vashon Island. Features: Soaking tub, huge...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week

They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Transplants#Travel Guide#U S Census Bureau#San Francisco#Harvard University#The U S Census Bureau#Americans#Californian
KOMO News

Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle temporarily closes for safety issues

SEATTLE - Amazon says it has decided to temporarily close one of its Amazon Go stores in downtown Seattle because of safety. On Friday, a spokesperson said they are closing the location at 4th Ave and Pike St "for the safety of our store employees, customers, and third-party vendors, and are hopeful conditions in the area will improve and we can reopen in the future."
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
SEATTLE, WA
fox40jackson.com

Seattle houseboat fire: Massive flames sparked on Lake Union, video shows

Several boats went up in flames on Lake Union in Washington state, video shows. Seattle firefighters responded to the fire behind the China Harbor Restaurant on Westlake Ave North along Lake Union, at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, a live alert said. A. Porcia Palo, an employee of a nearby restaurant...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival

From the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound this weekend for Seafair. Here's what you need to know. Friday marks the official start of the 2022 Seafair Weekend Festival, from the sea to the air, expect to hear and see the roar of engines across Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
MyNorthwest

Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend

After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
SEATTLE, WA
multihousingnews.com

Affinity Investments Sells Upscale Tacoma Asset for $46M

HomeStreet Bank provided financing for the purchase of the 111-unit asset. Kidder Mathews has arranged the sale of Sixth & Alder, a 111-unit luxury community in Tacoma, Wash., for $46.2 million. Kidder Mathews worked on behalf of the buyer, a private investor, in the off-market transaction. The seller was Affinity Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. According to Pierce County public records, the acquisition was financed by a $28.5 million loan held by HomeStreet Bank.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Avoiding Seafair and The Blue Angels? You have options this weekend

It's Friday, and as we do each week we seek out recommendations for arts and culture events. This week, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. KEXP is celebrating its 50th birthday at Seattle Center on Saturday from noon to 7 with a beer garden, food trucks, and live performances. KEXP has played obscure and celebrated, genre-pushing local music over the airwaves for the past 50 years. In this age of Spotify, algorithm playlists, and Pandora, I think it's really something to celebrate that KEXP has managed to flourish and grow on both a national and international stage for the past half century. I’m stoked to see the bands !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Tomo Nakayama, and LIVt.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Black Driver Mistakenly Detained by Seattle Police Files Lawsuit

Anthony Sims was making an early morning delivery to a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven on May 17, 2020, when he noticed a Seattle police cruiser following him. As he parked and stepped out of his car, the cruiser's emergency lights activated and an officer, weapon drawn, ordered him back into his car.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out

PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy