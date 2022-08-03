Seattle A Top-Five Destination For Millennial Transplants, Study Says

It's Friday, and as we do each week we seek out recommendations for arts and culture events. This week, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. KEXP is celebrating its 50th birthday at Seattle Center on Saturday from noon to 7 with a beer garden, food trucks, and live performances. KEXP has played obscure and celebrated, genre-pushing local music over the airwaves for the past 50 years. In this age of Spotify, algorithm playlists, and Pandora, I think it's really something to celebrate that KEXP has managed to flourish and grow on both a national and international stage for the past half century. I’m stoked to see the bands !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Tomo Nakayama, and LIVt.

