Austin’s Daily Commentary – August 4, 2022

Read on wgac.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
'Reckoning with Our Past': exhibit on 1970 Augusta Riot opens
On May 9, 1970, a 16-year-old Black boy, Charles Oatman, was brought from the Richmond County Jail to University Hospital to Mays Mortuary. Oatman had been in custody since March on charges of killing his niece in what many said was a kitchen accident. News reports at the time had described the young and mentally-challenged Oatman as a popular student at A.R. Johnson Junior High.
WRDW-TV
Parents & kids explore STEAM careers at ‘Aiken STEAM Day’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year, True To Your Sole/ Sky Is The Limit Foundation, and Second Baptist Church held their STEAM camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken County were able to expand their knowledge in STEAM, but this year, organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, ‘Aiken STEAM DAY.’
Healthcare for the homeless in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Rural Health Services, Inc. is hosting Healthcare for the Homeless Event at Gyles Park in Aiken on Monday, August 8. The event aims to meet the basic health care needs of people without homes, eliminate healthdisparities, and end homelessness. Free services include haircuts and beard trims, COVID-19 testing, HIV screening, hygiene […]
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 8-14
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 8-14. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 539 Flat Rock Lane – $1,000,000. Graniteville 29829. Neighborhood:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Letter: Hotel Aiken is not The Willcox
Anyone notice the conflicting signage around town? “No Pascalis” and “Do it right” on the same sign ? I think it should say “Do it right, but Do it.” Quiet, polite citizens are beginning to speak. Just because someone doesn’t disagree with you does not mean they agree with you.
WRDW-TV
A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
wfxg.com
Aiken County students offered chance at success ahead of school year
(GRANITEVILLE, SC) - One local organization gave away book bags and school supplies Saturday morning, but that's not all. The mission of SuccessTeam is to prepare students for success, not only in the classroom, but well beyond. FOX54 spoke with Austrai Bradley, of SuccessTeam, who said "SuccessTeam is a non-profit...
WRDW-TV
Apartments condemned unsafe at Martinez apartment complex
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County apartment complex has been cited for multiple violations. Code enforcement and the Marshal’s Office first inspected Clara Point Apartments, formerly Apple Cross Apartments, last month. Fire Marshal report:. In a follow-up visit Wednesday, they condemned one of the apartments as unsafe and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction of distribution warehouse planned for site near I-20's Exit 22
The construction of a distribution warehouse is included in the plans for land that is under contract to be sold near Exit 22 on Interstate 20. There also will be commercial development on the roughly 17-acre site, said Mike McNeill, co-owner of the Coward & McNeill real estate firm, during an interview with the Aiken Standard recently.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta exhibit opens for local artists
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new art exhibition has opened in North Augusta. It’s called a Midsummer Night’s Dream. The Arts and Heritage Center invited local artists to submit work and now they are putting it all on display. “Since it’s the middle of the summer, we...
The Post and Courier
FOTAS: Share a post, save a life
Every homeless pet has at least one person or family out there who is their perfect match. The person who will love and give that pet a wonderful life. The family that sees that homeless animal and instantly knows it is their pet of destiny. The challenge for shelters like...
wgac.com
Body Found In Augusta Canal
A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr. Gary Senn: Director of Ruth Patrick Center a leader in science and education at USC Aiken
Thirty years ago Sept. 1, Dr. Gary Senn began his employment at USC Aiken. He plans to stay there until he retires. “This is the best place to work in the universe,” Senn said. “I love what I do, so there hasn’t been a reason to look elsewhere. It’s been very gratifying.”
Local Aiken County high-schoolers compete, win at twirling nationals
Two local high schoolers are tossing and twirling their way to championships. Sisters Lily and Iris Hatchett, both students in Aiken County Public School District, recently competed in the National Baton Twirling Association's Grand National Championships at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. While there, the sisters...
wfxg.com
9am Mornings: Friday finish that lyric!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It is Friday and we tested our morning team's music knowledge! Were you able to finish the lyrics to all the songs?
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
wfxg.com
McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
Several Augusta residents indicted with federal charges related to firearms
Several Augusta residents are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The federal charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. According to a Department of Justice press release, recent actions in the U.S. District Court includes guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to the illegal gun possessions.
Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
WRDW-TV
Parent’s concerns on COVID rise as schools are back in session
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Schools and elementary schools in Richmond County are starting off the 2022 school year and one of the concerns for parents is COVID. We talked to a professor of infectious diseases about it and he says to worry less. Empty buses and full classrooms...
Comments / 2