Austin, TX

Austin’s Daily Commentary – August 4, 2022

By Blaine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Post and Courier

'Reckoning with Our Past': exhibit on 1970 Augusta Riot opens

On May 9, 1970, a 16-year-old Black boy, Charles Oatman, was brought from the Richmond County Jail to University Hospital to Mays Mortuary. Oatman had been in custody since March on charges of killing his niece in what many said was a kitchen accident. News reports at the time had described the young and mentally-challenged Oatman as a popular student at A.R. Johnson Junior High.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Parents & kids explore STEAM careers at ‘Aiken STEAM Day’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second year, True To Your Sole/ Sky Is The Limit Foundation, and Second Baptist Church held their STEAM camp in Aiken. Students in Aiken County were able to expand their knowledge in STEAM, but this year, organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, ‘Aiken STEAM DAY.’
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Healthcare for the homeless in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Rural Health Services, Inc. is hosting Healthcare for the Homeless Event at Gyles Park in Aiken on Monday, August 8. The event aims to meet the basic health care needs of people without homes, eliminate healthdisparities, and end homelessness. Free services include haircuts and beard trims, COVID-19 testing, HIV screening, hygiene […]
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 8-14

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 8-14. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 539 Flat Rock Lane – $1,000,000. Graniteville 29829. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Letter: Hotel Aiken is not The Willcox

Anyone notice the conflicting signage around town? “No Pascalis” and “Do it right” on the same sign ? I think it should say “Do it right, but Do it.” Quiet, polite citizens are beginning to speak. Just because someone doesn’t disagree with you does not mean they agree with you.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County students offered chance at success ahead of school year

(GRANITEVILLE, SC) - One local organization gave away book bags and school supplies Saturday morning, but that's not all. The mission of SuccessTeam is to prepare students for success, not only in the classroom, but well beyond. FOX54 spoke with Austrai Bradley, of SuccessTeam, who said "SuccessTeam is a non-profit...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Apartments condemned unsafe at Martinez apartment complex

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County apartment complex has been cited for multiple violations. Code enforcement and the Marshal’s Office first inspected Clara Point Apartments, formerly Apple Cross Apartments, last month. Fire Marshal report:. In a follow-up visit Wednesday, they condemned one of the apartments as unsafe and...
MARTINEZ, GA
#Daily Commentary
WRDW-TV

North Augusta exhibit opens for local artists

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new art exhibition has opened in North Augusta. It’s called a Midsummer Night’s Dream. The Arts and Heritage Center invited local artists to submit work and now they are putting it all on display. “Since it’s the middle of the summer, we...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Post and Courier

FOTAS: Share a post, save a life

Every homeless pet has at least one person or family out there who is their perfect match. The person who will love and give that pet a wonderful life. The family that sees that homeless animal and instantly knows it is their pet of destiny. The challenge for shelters like...
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Body Found In Augusta Canal

A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
AUGUSTA, GA

