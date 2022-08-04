New Milford High School administrators temporarily working out of Hill & Plain

Town Meeting scheduled in New Fairfield on sale of town-owned property. A Town Meeting has been scheduled in New Fairfield for residents to weigh in on request to purchase a piece of undeveloped municipal land. New Fairfield acquired the land years ago after their were no buyers in a tax sale. During a public hearing on their request, a Putnam County couple said they want to plant flowers and gardens on the .7 acres at 32 Calverton Drive and 39 Fulton Drive, along the Brewster border abutting their property. Since the neighboring owner died, it's become a dumping ground for construction debris and that resident's construction site staging area. New Fairfield is looking for 4-thousand dollars for the proposed land transfers. If approved, the couple would need an 8-24 referral from the Planning Commission to ensure the couple's plans are consistent with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development. The Special Town Meeting on September 8th at New Fairfield Senior Center is at 7pm.

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO