Kendrick Lamar Pulls Disappearing Act On Mr. Morale Tour Stage

Read on www.tmz.com
Related
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Announced Migos Concert Without Offset
With rumors of a potential Migos breakup still at top of mind, the group has officially been announced to perform at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands. Though Migos is the expected performer, the event’s website has announced that the performers will be “Grammy-nominated hip hop group featuring Quavo and Takeoff to perform following band showcase.” Noticeably missing from the roster is Offset, the third member to make up the trio. The website also states that this will be the first time the artists will be performing at the event. In a statement from the event’s producer Derek Webber, he said,
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Album Leaks Two Days Early
Approximately 36 hours before its scheduled release at midnight E.T. on Thursday, Beyonce’s full album has apparently leaked. Social media was filled with comments on the leak and Variety was able to find high-quality flac files that certainly sound like the album within a matter of minutes. Some posts showed CD copies of the album for sale, apparently in Europe.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Calls Boosie Badazz A "GOAT"
The "Greatest Of All Time" conversation can never be overplayed. From Ice Cube and Biggie to Jay-Z and Eminem to Kanye, Kendrick, and beyond, talking about who deserves a spot in the pantheon of hip-hop is always a fun conversation... and a highly debatable one. Legendary R&B superstar Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to proclaim Boosie Badazz's GOAT status, calling the Louisiana icon "the realest ever."
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love
Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
hotnewhiphop.com
YK Osiris Admits He Went Broke After "Worth It"
YK Osiris's financial issues have been exposed to the public on numerous occasions. There was that one time when Boosie claimed that he owed him $1200 for failing the Crate Challenge. Lil Babyconfronted YK at the jewelry store, hoping to get the $5000 that he was owed. And then, there was the time when Drake had YK Osiris perform "Worth It" in his living room to clear his $60K debt.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session
Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Rolling Loud After Dropping Out of Headlining Gig
Fans were taken for a ride at Rolling Loud. On Friday, the opening night of the hip-hop music festival began in Miami and was full of surprises from artists, including Kanye West, who shocked guests with a one-song appearance after the festival previously announced he would no longer be headlining the day's lineup.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Comments / 0