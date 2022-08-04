Premier League live stream: How to watch every 2022-23 Premier League fixture

Premier League live stream 2022-23: At a glance

Dates: August 5, 2022 — May 28, 2023

UK Premier League live streams: Sky TV / NOW | BT Sport | Prime Video

US Premier League live streams: Peacock Premium | Watch on NBC platforms with Sling TV

Here's how to watch the Premier League so you can keep up with the new 2022-203 season of top-flight English football.

After a few months away, the English Premier League is back for another exciting season.

This season gets underway a little earlier than usual, as the Premier League will take a brief break from November 21 to December 18 for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City is sitting pretty as the defending champions after Pep Guardiola led them to another win last season, but given they only beat their closest rivals, Liverpool, by a single point, there's definitely a chance The Reds could snatch the Premier League title away from them this time around. And might another side steal the title?

Below you can find out where to get a Premier League live stream this season so you can catch all the matches that matter to you.

Premier League live stream 2022-23 from anywhere

Below you'll find recommendations for where you need to go to stream EPL fixtures in the UK and the US. However, if you're trying to access these services outside your normal country, you might run into "geo-blocking", which is best understood as digital borders that restrict certain platforms and content to particular parts of the world. Thankfully, you'll be able to get around this issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Where to watch the Premier League in the UK

How to watch the Premier League in the UK

Despite being the home of the Premier League, figuring out where you're going to be watching the beautiful game in the UK can be a bit tricky, as there are multiple broadcasters in the mix throughout the year. Plus, with football blackout rules in place, we don't even get to watch every match from the comfort of our own homes, either.

The biggest player for the Premier League in the UK is Sky Sports. They get the lion's share of matches each season, having aired more than 140 games last season (mostly on Sky Sports Premier League).

There's a range of Sky TV packages available to suit just about everyone, so the simplest way to check out all the best Sky TV deals is to head to Sky.com. Sky Sports is available as an add-on to whatever package you choose.

If you just want access to Sky Sports on its own for the duration of the Premier League, we'd recommend a NOW Sports Pass instead. For a £33.99 a month rolling contract, this pass gets you complete access to all 11 Sky Sports channels

The second-biggest broadcaster is BT Sport . For the 22/23 season, BT has a minimum of 52 fixtures that are exclusive to BT Sport for the current season.

Like NOW, BT Sport is available as a rolling monthly contract for £25 a month. This gets you all five BT channels (BT Sport channels 1-4 plus Box Nation) and lets you stream all the sport you could want on your preferred device.

If you're looking to maximize your Premier League coverage, BT offers a "Big Sport" package which comes with a NOW Sport membership, BT Sport and Prime Video (more on that below), so you can watch every single televised top flight football match this season.

Prime Video is the third major Premier League broadcast in the UK. Under its current agreement, Amazon has the rights to a small number of matches; like last season, there will be 20 live fixtures exclusive to the streaming service this year.

This year, they'll take place over the mid-October weekend and on Boxing Day. Seven Prime Video-exclusive matches are lined up for October 18, with 3 more on October 19, and 10 set for Boxing Day.

Prime Video is currently available as one of the benefits of an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs £7.99 a month or £79.99 in the UK.

However, Amazon did reveal plans for a European Amazon Prime price hike last month, which will see that monthly cost rising by £1 to £8.99 a month and the monthly fee jumping up to £95 a year from September 15. If you want to beat that price hike, we'd suggest switching to an annual membership before then if you can, as you won't be switched to that higher price till 2023.

Where to watch the Premier League in the US

How to watch the English Premier League in the USA

Last year, NBC Sports signed a new six-year rights deal with the Premier League that will see NBC continue to be the US home of the Premier League until 2028 and covers all 380 matches; this deal also comes with the exclusive rights to Spanish-language coverage, to boot.

Premier League games will be shared across NBC's various channels and platforms; landmark matches will air on NBC's flagship stations, whilst others will play out on USA Network. Every other game apart from that will be available to stream with a Peacock Premium subscription.

The cheapest way to get access to NBC and the USA Network (local TV listings permitting) if you don't already have it is to sign up for the Sling Blue package with Sling TV .

Sling Blue comes with the cable channels you'll need to watch the Premier League in the US along with other channels perfect for sports fans like the NFL Network and Fox Sports. You can sign up for Sling TV for just $35 a month.

If you want, you can customize your package either by picking up some of the Extra add-on channels (for an additional fee), or by combining Sling Blue with Sling's other package for $50 a month to pick up all the standard channels on offer.

For the complete Premier League experience, you're also going to be a Peacock Premium subscriber, as around half of this season's games will only be available on Peacock.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year , but if you want to get rid of ads in your on-demand content you can opt for Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month / $99.99 a year.

Peacock does have a free tier, but you won't be able to stream the English Premier League that way. The bright side here is that Peacock Premium also enables you to watch other live sports along with Peacock Originals, plus you'll also get next-day access to returning broadcast series, too.

Which teams are in the Premier League?

Which teams are in the Premier League this season?

AFC Bournemouth ( promoted )

) Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham ( promoted )

) Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest ( promoted )

) Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Which Premier League teams have been relegated?

Norwich City, Burnley and Watford have all dropped down to the second division for the current season. They have been replaced by Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Upcoming Premier League games

Premier League Schedule: Upcoming Matches

Below you'll find a rolling list containing upcoming Premier League fixtures and where you need to go to watch them.

Please note: not all games are broadcast in the UK, and this list is subject to change.

Friday, August 5

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - 3 pm ET on USA Network | 8 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Saturday, August 6

Fulham vs Liverpool - 7:30 am ET on Peacock Premium | 12:30 pm UK time on BT Sport

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Everton vs Chelsea - 12:30 pm ET on USA Network | 5:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Sunday, August 7

Leicester City vs Brentford - 9 am ET on Peacock Premium | 2 pm UK time

Manchester United vs Brighton - 9 am ET on Peacock Premium | 2 pm UK time on Sky Sports

West Ham vs Manchester City - 11:30 am ET on Peacock Premium | 4:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Saturday, August 13

Aston Villa vs Everton - 7:30 am ET on USA Network | 12:30 pm UK time on BT Sport

Manchester City vs Bournemouth - 10 am ET on USA Network | 3 pm UK time

Southampton vs Leeds United - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium| 3 pm UK time

Arsenal vs Leicester City - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Brighton vs Newcastle United - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Wolverhampton vs Fulham - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Brentford vs Manchester United - 12:30 pm ET on NBC and Peacock Premium | 5:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Sunday, August 14

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham - 9 am ET on USA Network | 2 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am on USA Network | 4:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Monday, August 15

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 3 pm ET on USA Network | 8 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Saturday, August 20

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton - 7:30 am on USA Network | 12:30 pm UK time on BT Sport

Everton vs Nottingham Forest - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Leicester City vs Southampton - 10 am ET on USA Network | 3 pm UK time

Fulham vs Brentford- 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 12:30 pm ET on NBC and Peacock Premium | 5:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Sunday, August 21

West Ham vs Brighton - 9 am ET on Peacock Premium | 2 pm UK time

Leeds United vs Chelsea - 9 am ET on USA Network | 2 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Newcastle United vs Manchester City - 11:30 am ET on USA Network | 4:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Monday, August 22

Manchester United v Liverpool - 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 8 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Winners 2021/22

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season on Sunday, May 22 to become the current Premier League champions.

This meant the club secured a back-to-back victory (having been crowned the victors during the 2020/21 season) and saw City claiming their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Could Pep Guardiola's side be on for another title win this time around? Time will tell.

