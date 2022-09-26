Premier League live stream 2022-23: How to watch every Premier League fixture

Premier League live stream 2022-23: At a glance

Dates: August 5, 2022 — May 28, 2023

UK Premier League live streams: Sky TV / NOW | BT Sport | Prime Video

US Premier League live streams: Peacock Premium | Watch on NBC platforms with Sling TV

Here's how to watch a Premier League live stream so you can keep up with the new 2022-203 season of top-flight English football.

This season, the Premier League got underway a little earlier than usual to make up for the fact that the League will take a short pause from November 20 to December 18 in order for players to represent their home countries in the 2022 World Cup , which is playing out this winter.

We had another short break in the League over the last few weeks, with a number of postponed matches yet to play out, but the beautiful game is back on Saturday, October 1. As things stand, Arsenal is just out in front with 18 points, though defending champs Manchester City and Tottenham are both just one point behind them at the top of the table.

Below you can find out where to watch a Premier League live stream this season so you can catch all the matches that matter to you, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Premier League live stream 2022-23 from anywhere

Below you'll find recommendations for where you need to go to stream EPL fixtures in the UK and the US. However, if you're trying to access these services outside your normal country, you might run into "geo-blocking", which is best understood as digital borders that restrict certain platforms and content to particular parts of the world. Thankfully, you'll be able to get around this issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

A VPN lets you get around any geo-restrictions by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is hugely popular and comes recommended by our sister site, Techradar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Where to watch the Premier League in the UK

How to watch the Premier League in the UK

Despite being the home of the Premier League, figuring out where you're going to be watching the beautiful game in the UK can be a bit tricky, as there are multiple broadcasters in the mix throughout the year. Plus, with football blackout rules in place, we don't even get to watch every match from the comfort of our own homes, either.

The biggest player for the Premier League in the UK is Sky Sports. They get the lion's share of matches each season, having aired more than 140 games last season (mostly on Sky Sports Premier League).

There's a range of Sky TV packages available to suit just about everyone, so the simplest way to check out all the best Sky TV deals is to head to Sky.com. Sky Sports is available as an add-on to whatever package you choose.

If you just want access to Sky Sports on its own for the duration of the Premier League, we'd recommend going for a NOW Sports Pass instead. For a £33.99 a month rolling contract, this pass gets you complete access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can keep up with the games that matter to you plus other sports including Formula 1 , cricket, golf, and more.

The second-biggest broadcaster is BT Sport . For the 22/23 season, BT has a minimum of 52 fixtures that are exclusive to BT Sport for the current season.

Like NOW, BT Sport is available as a rolling monthly contract for £25 a month. This gets you all five BT channels (BT Sport channels 1-4 plus Box Nation) and lets you stream all the sport you could want on your preferred device.

If you're looking to maximize your Premier League coverage, BT offers a "Big Sport" package which comes with a NOW Sport membership, BT Sport and Prime Video (more on that below), so you can watch every single televised top flight football match this season.

Prime Video is the third major Premier League broadcast in the UK. Under its current agreement, Amazon has the rights to a small number of matches; like last season, there will be 20 live fixtures exclusive to the streaming service this year.

This year, they'll take place over the mid-October weekend and on Boxing Day. Seven Prime Video-exclusive matches are lined up for October 18, with 3 more on October 19, and 10 set for Boxing Day.

Prime Video is currently available as one of the benefits of an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs £7.99 a month or £79.99 in the UK.

However, Amazon did reveal plans for a European Amazon Prime price hike last month, which will see that monthly cost rising by £1 to £8.99 a month and the monthly fee jumping up to £95 a year from September 15. If you want to beat that price hike, you've still got a little bit of time to switch over to an annual plan to beat the new rate if you want to; that way, you won't be charged the higher price till 2023, when your annual subscription is renewed.

Where to watch the Premier League in the US

How to watch the English Premier League in the USA

Last year, NBC Sports signed a new six-year rights deal with the Premier League that will see NBC continue to be the US home of the Premier League until 2028 and covers all 380 matches; this deal also comes with the exclusive rights to Spanish-language coverage, too.

Premier League games will be shared across NBC's various channels and platforms; landmark matches will air on NBC's flagship stations, whilst others will play out on USA Network. Every other game apart from that will be available to stream with a Peacock Premium subscription.

The cheapest way to get access to NBC and the USA Network (local TV listings permitting) if you don't already have it is to sign up for the Sling Blue package with Sling TV .

Sling Blue comes with the cable channels you'll need to watch the Premier League in the US along with other channels perfect for sports fans like the NFL Network and Fox Sports. You can sign up for Sling TV for just $35 a month.

If you want, you can customize your package either by picking up some of the Extra add-on channels (for an additional fee), or by combining Sling Blue with Sling's other package for $50 a month to pick up all the standard channels on offer.

For the complete Premier League experience, you're also going to be a Peacock Premium subscriber, as around half of this season's games will only be available to stream on the NBC streaming service.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year , but if you want to get rid of ads in your on-demand content you can opt for Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month / $99.99 a year.

Peacock does have a free tier, but you won't be able to stream the English Premier League that way. The bright side here is that being a Peacock Premium subscriber also enables you to watch other live sports along with Peacock Originals, plus you'll also get next-day access to returning broadcast series, too.

Which teams are in the Premier League?

Which teams are in the Premier League this season?

AFC Bournemouth ( promoted )

) Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham ( promoted )

) Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest ( promoted )

) Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Which Premier League teams have been relegated?

Norwich City, Burnley and Watford have all dropped down to the second division for the current season. They have been replaced by Bournemouth, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest, the latter of which has not been in the EPL for 23 years.

Fulham won the Championship by a wide margin, Bournemouth returned to the EPL after a brief two-year period in the league below, with Nottingham Forest's long-awaited return to top-flight football coming after they won the promotion play-off against Huddersfield Town.

Upcoming Premier League games

Premier League Schedule: Upcoming Matches

Below you'll find a rolling list containing upcoming Premier League fixtures, their kick-off times, and where you need to go to watch them.

Please note: not all games are broadcast in the UK, and this list is subject to change. If listings info is not available, it will be added at a later date.

Saturday, October 1

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7:30 am ET on USA Network | 12:30 on UK time on BT Sport

Bournemouth vs Brentford - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 10 am ET on USA Network | 3 pm UK time

Fulham vs Newcastle - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Liverpool vs Brighton - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Southampton vs Everton - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

West Ham vs Wolverhampton - 12:30 pm ET on USA Network | 5:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Sunday, October 2

Manchester City vs Manchester United - 9 am ET on Peacock Premium | 2 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Leeds vs Aston Villa - 11:30 am ET on USA Network | 4:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Monday, October 3

Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest 3 pm ET on USA Network - | 8 pm UK time

Saturday, October 8

Bournemouth vs Leicester - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton - 10 am ET on USA Network | 3 pm UK time

Manchester City vs Southampton - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Newcastle vs Brentford - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur - 12:30 pm ET on NBC and Peacock Premium | 5:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Sunday, October 9

Crystal Palace vs Leeds - 9 am ET on USA Network | 2 pm UK time on Sky Sports

West Ham vs Fulham - 9 am ET on Peacock Premium | 2 pm UK time

Arsenal vs Liverpool - 11:30 am ET on USA Network | 4:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Everton vs Manchester United - 2 pm ET on USA Network | 7 pm UK time on BT Sport

Monday, October 10

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - 3 pm ET on USA Network | 8 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Friday, October 14

Brentford vs Brighton - 3 pm ET on USA Network | 8 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Saturday, October 15

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 7:30 am ET on USA Network | 12:30 pm UK time on BT Sport

Fulham vs Bournemouth - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Wolverhampton vs Nottingham Forest - 10 am ET on USA Network | 3 pm UK time

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton - 12:30 pm ET on NBC | 5:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Sunday, October 16

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 9 am ET on Peacock Premium | 2 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Leeds vs Arsenal - 9 am ET on Peacock Premium | 2 pm UK time

Manchester United vs Newcastle - 9 am ET on USA Network | 2 pm UK time

Southampton vs West Ham - 9 am ET on Peacock Premium | 2 pm UK time

Liverpool vs Manchester City - 11:30 am ET on USA Network | 4:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Premier League winners 2021/22

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season on Sunday, May 22 to become the current Premier League champions.

This meant the club secured a back-to-back victory (having been crowned the victors during the 2020/21 season) and saw City claiming their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Could Pep Guardiola's side be on for another title win this time around? Time will tell...