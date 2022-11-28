How to watch Premier League live streams: Watch 2022/23 fixtures online

Premier League live stream 2022-23: At a glance

Season dates: August 5, 2022 — May 28, 2023

UK Premier League live streams: Sky TV / NOW | BT Sport | Prime Video

US Premier League live streams: Peacock Premium | Watch on NBC platforms with Sling TV

Stream the Premier League from anywhere: Try Express VPN 100% risk-free

Here's how to watch a Premier League live stream so you can keep up with the action from the 2022-2023 season of top-flight English football as it returns for the rest of the season.

Argentina has taken the win at the World Cup 2022 , so we can finally look forward to more action from the Premier League as picks back up. As things stand, Arsenal is currently sitting at the top of the table with 37 points, with the defending champions, Manchester City, five points behind in second place and Newcastle United in third.

Below you can find out where to watch a Premier League live stream this season so you're ready to catch all the matches that matter to you. And if you're looking to watch more live sports, you should check some of our other guides explaining how to watch Formula 1 , how to watch the NHL on ESPN Plus , and how to watch MLB baseball on ESPN Plus .

Watch a Premier League live stream 2022-23 from anywhere

Below you'll find recommendations for where you need to go to stream EPL fixtures in the UK and the US. However, if you're trying to access these services outside your normal country, you might run into "geo-blocking", which is best understood as digital borders that restrict certain platforms and content to particular parts of the world. Thankfully, you'll be able to get around this issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

A VPN lets you get around any geo-restrictions by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is hugely popular and comes recommended by our sister site, Techradar.

Use ExpressVPN to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee , so you can try it out 100% risk-free. VIEW DEAL ON Express VPN

Where to watch the Premier League in the UK

Despite being the home of the Premier League, figuring out where you're going to be watching the beautiful game in the UK can be a bit tricky, as there are multiple broadcasters in the mix throughout the year. Plus, with football blackout rules in place, we don't even get to watch every match from the comfort of our own homes, either.

The biggest player for the Premier League in the UK is Sky Sports. They get the lion's share of matches each season, having aired more than 140 games last season (mostly on Sky Sports Premier League).

There's a range of Sky TV packages available to suit just about everyone, so the simplest way to check out all the best Sky TV deals is to head to Sky.com. Sky Sports is available as an add-on to whatever package you choose.

If you just want access to Sky Sports on its own for the duration of the Premier League, we'd suggest looking into a NOW Sports Pass instead. For a £33.99 a month rolling contract, this pass gets you complete access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can keep up with the games that matter to you plus other sports including Formula 1, NFL, cricket, golf, and more.

The second-biggest broadcaster is BT Sport . For the 22/23 season, BT has a minimum of 52 fixtures that are exclusive to BT Sport. Like NOW, BT Sport is available as a rolling monthly contract for the slightly cheaper price of £25 a month. This gets you all five BT channels (BT Sport channels 1-4 plus Box Nation) and lets you stream all the sports you could want on your preferred device.

If you're looking to maximize your Premier League coverage, BT offers a "Big Sport" package which comes with a NOW Sport membership, BT Sport and Prime Video (more on that below), so you can watch every single televised top-flight football match this season.

Prime Video is the third and final major Premier League broadcaster that you need to know about in the UK. Under its current agreement, Amazon has the rights to a small number of matches; like last season, there will be 20 live fixtures exclusive to the streaming service in 2022, split into two batches.

The first set of Prime-exclusive Premier League matches took place earlier in the season, but the streaming service is the next place UK viewers need to turn to as there are 10 more Prime-exclusive games coming (Dec. 26-28)

Since the European Amazon Prime price hike went into effect in mid-September, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription costs £8.99 a month, with the annual fee now costing £95 a year.

Where to watch the Premier League in the US

Last year, NBC Sports signed a new six-year rights deal with the Premier League that will see NBC continue to be the US home of the Premier League until 2028. This deal covered all 380 matches, and came with exclusive rights to Spanish-language coverage, too.

Premier League games will be shared across NBC's various channels and platforms; landmark matches will air on NBC's flagship stations, whilst some others will play out on USA Network. Games that aren't shown on these networks will be made available to stream on Peacock .

The cheapest way to get access to NBC and the USA Network (local TV listings permitting) if you don't already have it is to sign up for the Sling Blue package with Sling TV .

Sling Blue comes with the cable channels you'll need to watch the Premier League in the US along with other channels perfect for sports fans like the NFL Network and Fox Sports. After Sling TV's recent price hike , you can sign up for Sling TV for just $40 a month. New customers can get their first month for 50% off, too.

If you want, you can customize your package either by picking up some of the Extra add-on channels (for an additional fee) or by combining Sling Blue with Sling's other package for $55 a month to pick up all the standard channels on offer.

For the complete Premier League experience, you're also going to be a Peacock Premium subscriber, as around half of this season's games will only be available to stream on the NBC streaming service.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year , but if you want to get rid of ads in your on-demand content you can opt for Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month / $99.99 a year.

Peacock does have a free tier, but you won't be able to stream the English Premier League that way, as live sports broadcasts are just one of the range of perks available solely to Premium members. The bright side here is that being a Peacock Premium subscriber also enables you to watch other live sports along with Peacock Originals, plus you'll also get next-day access to returning broadcast series, too.

Which teams are in the Premier League?

Which teams are in the Premier League this season?

AFC Bournemouth ( promoted )

) Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham ( promoted )

) Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest ( promoted )

) Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Which Premier League teams have been relegated?

Norwich City, Burnley, and Watford have all dropped down to the second division for the current season. They have been replaced by Bournemouth, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest, the latter of which has not been in the EPL for 23 years.

Fulham won the Championship by a wide margin, Bournemouth has returned to the EPL after a brief two-year period in the league below, and Nottingham Forest's long-awaited return to top-flight football came after they won their promotion play-off against Huddersfield Town.

Upcoming Premier League games

Premier League Fixtures: Upcoming Matches

Below you'll find a rolling list containing upcoming Premier League fixtures, their kick-off times, and where you need to go to watch them.

Please note: not all games are broadcast in the UK, and this list is subject to change. If listing info is not available, it will be added at a later date.

Boxing Day (December 26)

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7.30 am ET on USA Network | 12.30 pm UK time on Prime Video

Crystal Palace vs Fulham - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time on Prime Video

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time on Prime Video

Leicester City vs Newcastle United - 10 am ET on USA Network | 3 pm UK time on Prime Video

Southampton vs Brighton - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time on Prime Video

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - 12.30 pm ET on USA Network | 5.30 pm UK time on Prime Video

Arsenal vs West Ham - 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 8 pm UK time on Prime Video

Tuesday, December 27

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - 12.30 pm ET on USA Network | 5.30 pm UK time on Prime Video

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest - 3 pm ET on USA Network | 8 pm UK time on Prime Video

Wednesday, December 28

Leeds vs Manchester City - 3 pm ET on USA Network | 8 pm UK time on Prime Video

Friday, December 30

West Ham vs Brentford - 2.45 pm ET on USA Network | 7.45 pm UK time

Liverpool vs Leicester City - 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 8 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Saturday, December 31

Wolverhampton Wanderers - 7.30 am ET on USA Network | 12.30 pm UK time on BT Sport

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Fulham vs Southampton - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Manchester City vs Everton - 10 am ET on Peacock Premium | 3 pm UK time

Newcastle vs Leeds - 10 am ET on USA Network | 3 pm UK time

Brighton vs Arsenal - 12.30 pm ET on NBC and Peacock Premium | 5.30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Sunday, January 1

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa - 9 am ET on Peacock Premium | 2 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - 11.30 am ET on Peacock Premium | 4.30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Monday, January 2

Brentford vs Liverpool - 12.30 pm ET on USA Network | 5.30 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Tuesday, January 3

Arsenal vs Newcastle - 2.45 pm ET on USA Network | 7.45 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Everton vs Brighton - 2.45 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 7.45 pm UK time

Leicester City vs Fulham - 2.45 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 7.45 pm UK time

Manchester United vs Bournemouth - 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 8 pm UK time

Wednesday, January 4

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest - 2.30 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 7.30 pm UK time

Leeds vs West Ham - 2.45 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 7.45 pm UK time

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 8 pm UK time

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur - | 8 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Thursday, January 5

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium | 8 pm UK time on Sky Sports

Who won the Premier League in 2021/22?

Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season on Sunday, May 22 to become the current Premier League champions.

This meant the club secured a back-to-back victory (having been crowned the victors during the 2020/21 season) and saw City claiming their fourth Premier League title in five years.