Auto Supplier Aptiv Cuts Forecast on Europe Gas Supply Worries

Nvidia Warns of Lower Second-Quarter Revenue on Gaming Weakness
(Reuters) -Nvidia Corp on Monday warned its second-quarter revenue would drop by 19% from the prior quarter on weakness in its gaming business, sending the chip designer's shares down about 5% in early trading. The company reported preliminary results for the second-quarter just days after chipmaker Intel Corp and Sony...
Tesla Sets Aug 25 as Trading Day for Three-For-One Split Shares
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting. Shareholders of the EV maker voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday,...
Taiwan-Based Apple Supplier Challenged by Investor Over $4 Billion Cash Pile FT
(Reuters) - Catcher Technology Co Ltd, an Apple supplier based in Taiwan, is being challenged by a Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management to improve its governance and return some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/cc440b45-2440-4021-9d83-e010dc9709d4 on Saturday citing people familiar with discussions.
Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan causes an ongoing Chinese tantrum in the Taiwan Strait
The recent visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, lasted just 24 hours. But it vividly highlighted both China’s heavy-handed reaction, including continuing military drills around Taiwan days after her departure, and how the Taiwan Strait is a geopolitical fault-line between the China and the rest of the world. At its narrowest, the Taiwan Strait is a 130-kilometre-wide channel of water separating the People’s Republic of China from the island of Taiwan. But the divide between Taiwan and China is more than geographic. For more than half a century, the Taiwan Strait...
Oil edges up on strong economic data but trade choppy
HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1.5% on Monday, hovering near their lowest levels in months in volatile trading as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession.
Nasdaq Rises Over 1% as Dip in Yields Supports Megacaps
(Reuters) - The Nasdaq led U.S. stock indexes higher on Monday as a pullback in Treasury yields boosted megacap growth stocks after last week's blockbuster jobs data sparked a tech selloff on expectations of sharp rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The focus this week will be on consumer prices...
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Arrival of Ship After India Objects
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island country after an objection from India, a government source told Reuters on Sunday. The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Sri...
Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gas prices have fallen for nearly two months straight as drivers avoid the pump even during the peak of summer driving season. The national average for the price of gas fell to $4.059 on Monday, falling nearly $1 since prices hit an all-time peak of $5.016 in June, according to data from AAA.
Wizz Air to Resume Flights From UAE to Russia in October
DUBAI (Reuters) - European budget airline Wizz Air will resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow from October, it said on Thursday, more than five months after the carrier suspended all services to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. The airline's Abu Dhabi-based joint venture, Wizz Air Abu...
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
UK's Political Vacuum Threatens Deeper Economic Crisis, Government Warned
LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under heavy criticism on Monday for allowing a political vacuum at the heart of his government to threaten an even deeper economic crisis in Britain before his successor takes office in September. Britain is bracing for a long recession as energy prices surge...
Turkey Offers 'A Warehouse and Bridge' for Metals Trade to Russia
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Western sanctions have given the Turkish metals sector a chance to serve as "warehouse and bridge", the head of an industry group said, citing increased interest from Russian companies and also from EU companies seeking to sell to Russia via Turkey. The West, including Britain and European...
Baidu CEO Says EV Arm's Autonomous Driving Tech Will Be Ahead of Tesla
BEIJING (Reuters) -Baidu's electric vehicle (EV) firm Jidu Auto will be one-generation ahead of Tesla in terms of autonomous driving technologies, Baidu chief executive Robin Li said in a statement on Monday. "Our understanding of smart vehicles is that being electric is the semi-final while being intelligent is the final,"...
Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Eye Each Other as Drills Due to End
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S. house speaker. Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China,...
In First Visit to China, South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks to Reassure Beijing Over U.S. Ties
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea foreign minister Park Jin is set for his first visit to China on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Beijing about their relationship despite stronger ties with the United States and tensions over Taiwan. Park is scheduled for a three-day stay in...
Buffett's Firm Reports $44B Loss but Its Businesses Thrive
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted, but Berkshire Hathaway’s many operating companies generally performed well suggesting the overall economy is weathering the pressure from inflation and rising interest rates.
Biden 'Concerned' as China Extends Military Drills Around Taiwan
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, eliciting concern from U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct...
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
U.S. Automakers Say 70% of EV Models Would Not Qualify for Tax Credit Under Senate Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday. Automakers have been privately expressing concern about the proposal's increasing requirements for vehicles' batteries and critical-mineral contents...
