United Internet Seeks Buyers for 1.5-Billion-Eur Email Providers - Report

US News and World Report
Hong Kong-Based Fintech Firms Tumble After Dizzying Rally
(Reuters) - Hong Kong-based fintech firms AMTD Digital, Magic Empire Global and Top Financial Group tumbled on Tuesday after a meteoric rally this month that was reminiscent of last year's meme-stock frenzy. The obscure companies have recorded eye-watering gains just days after their U.S. market debuts, with AMTD Digital climbing...
US News and World Report
Germany Plans Tax Changes to Help Households Cope With Inflation - Officials
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's finance ministry wants to raise income tax thresholds and slightly increase child benefits in response to the highest inflation in the country in decades, ministry officials said on Tuesday. The tax free allowance will rise to 10,632 euros next year and 10,932 in 2024 from 10,347...
US News and World Report
Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries
(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
US News and World Report
Tesla Discloses Lobbying Effort to Set up Factory in Canada
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is lobbying the Ontario government as part of an effort to set up an "advanced manufacturing facility" in Canada, a filing by the electric-vehicle maker to the province's Office of the Integrity Commissioner showed. The company's Canadian unit is working with the government to "identify opportunities...
US News and World Report
Volkswagen Mexico Workers Reject 9% Raise Deal as Inflation Rises
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's Mexico unit have rejected a newly agreed deal for 9% raises, setting up further talks between the company and union after an initial month-long negotiation, the company said on Tuesday. The Independent Union of the Volkswagen Automotive Industry (SITIAVW) on July 20 reached...
US News and World Report
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
US News and World Report
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) -A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200 meters...
US News and World Report
Most Electric Vehicles Won't Qualify for Federal Tax Credit
DETROIT (AP) — A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for...
Novavax tumbles 31% as waning COVID vaccine demand hits revenue forecast
Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. vaccine maker Novavax slumped nearly 31% on Tuesday as falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations led the company to cut its annual revenue expectation by half.
Shutterfly Exec Says Print-on-Demand Critical to Home Goods Roadmap
Click here to read the full article. For many years, photo storage and printing site Shutterfly has offered home goods items to its customers in the form of customizable coffee mugs, throws and the like. But last year, the company acquired North Carolina-based custom fabric and wallpaper business Spoonflower in an effort to expand its home category reach beyond mugs and calendars emblazoned with photos of the grandkids. Since then, Shutterfly launched an outdoor home goods line that included pillows, tableware and blankets featuring designs by Spoonflower independent artists. And most recently, Shutterfly paired Spoonflower artists with TikTok stars for a...
Lafarge Canada Launches First Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Steps to Eliminate 188 Tons of Light-Duty Fleet CO2 Emissions
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Lafarge Canada, a member of Holcim Group, today announced the opening of the company’s first four Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Canada at its Kent Ave Ready Mix Concrete Plant in Vancouver, British Columbia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006003/en/ Lafarge Canada first four of 100 planned Electric Vehicle Charging Stations located in Vancouver, BC. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Russia Restricts Imports of Agriculture Products From Moldova
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has banned imports of agriculture products from 31 of 34 regions of Moldova starting from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Tuesday. Russia has a history of using bans on food imports in trade disputes with other countries. Moldova buys natural gas from Russia and asked Russian gas giant Gazprom earlier in August if it could delay its payment for this month.
US News and World Report
Foxconn to Build Autonomous Electric Tractors at Ohio Facility
(Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Tuesday said it will build driverless electric tractors for California-based Monarch Tractor at its Lordstown, Ohio, facility starting in early 2023. The announcement comes as heavy machinery manufacturers, including Deere & Co and Georgia-based AGCO, set their sights on the...
US News and World Report
Column - U.S. Manufacturing Activity Shows Signs of Peaking: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October. U.S. manufacturing output in June was down by 0.4% compared with March though it was still up by 3.6%...
US News and World Report
Boeing Deliveries Slip to Five-Month Low in July
(Reuters) - Boeing jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 airplanes in July, highlighting pressure on global supply chains as it prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner. The U.S. planemaker said monthly deliveries included 23 737 MAX jets and three wide-body freighters, bringing MAX deliveries so...
