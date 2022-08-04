2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 29 Days (Liam Zaccheo)

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO