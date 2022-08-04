ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 29 Days (Liam Zaccheo)

By Elite Fan Shop
hoosierhuddle.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hoosierhuddle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana men’s basketball: Does the ‘Must Get’ recruit exist?

Xavier Booker, the No. 3 boys basketball player in the class of 2023, committed to Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans last week. This announcement has generated pages upon pages of some of the worst Indiana-related message boarding because Booker plays just up the road at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, earning him the label of a ‘must get’ from the perpetually Mad portion of the fanbase.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Inside Indiana Business

Back 9 Golf to open in downtown Indy

A much-anticipated, $30 million golf and entertainment venue will open Friday on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment features a three-story golf range with 75 climate-controlled golf bays, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. “We’re hoping our venue is the first of many that choose to come this way, and we want to keep visitors in downtown Indy,” said Director of Operations Patrick Dugan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Kyle Larson calls Indy crash with Ty Dillon ‘a big mistake’

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Larson said he’s embarrassed about the mistake he made last weekend and is thankful Ty Dillon wasn’t injured when Larson slammed into Dillon’s car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Just made a big mistake,” Larson said Saturday of the incident with Dillon in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

16-year-old wins on the dirt track in IMS debut

INDIANAPOLIS — He may not have his official state-issued driver’s license yet, but 16-year-old Dominic Gorden does have his first win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The teenager won back-to-back races Wednesday in the preliminaries for the Drive2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech. Gorden, who is from Clovis, California, first...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#American Football#College Football#Hoosiers
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball player’s home destroyed by fire

The Minnesota home of IU women’s basketball freshman Lilly Meister suffered significant damage due to a fire on Aug. 1. Meister and her family are doing fine but they have been displaced just weeks before her first semester in Bloomington begins. “The whole upstairs is virtually gone, or smoke...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities

Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
indyschild.com

6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy

Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Entitled Housewife demands White Claw, shows off high kicks

INDIANAPOLIS — Somebody get this lady a White Claw, already. The Entitled Housewife took the red eye in from Los Angeles and wasted no time taking Indy Now by storm, bossing around interns she just met with very specific drink orders (the lime flavor, if you don’t mind, Jake). She limbered up in her pink golf skorts and high-kicked for the camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Rolls-Royce lands $854M military contract

Rolls-Royce Corp. in Indianapolis has been awarded a $854 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense. The contract calls for depot-level engine repair services for the turboprop engines on the C/KC-130 aircraft in support of the U.S. Marine Corps and the government of Kuwait. In addition to producing and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy