Brunswick, MD

WTOP

Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick

A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
FREDERICK, MD
wmar2news

Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Crews Respond To Crash Involving A U-Haul That Caught Fire In Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Md. — On August 5th at approximately 5:21 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Prince Frederick Road in the area of Brandywine Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response. Shortly after responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Units arrived on scene...
HUGHESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Tractor-trailer was stuck on tracks in Maryland Amtrak train collision, police say

BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday in Frederick County was trapped on the tracks by traffic, police said Thursday. Units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the MARC Train Station in Brunswick for the crash, Brunswick Police said. An Amtrak train carrying 140 people hit the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer carrying lumber. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to hit a truck in front of it, which then crashed into the Brunswick Train Station building, police said.The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and was the only reported injury, according to police. Witnesses reported there was a traffic backup outside the train station when the crossing bars began to close, and that the vehicle had nowhere to go between the traffic, police said. Brunswick Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and fire and rescue teams from Frederick and Loudoun Counties responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing. 
BRUNSWICK, MD
WTOP

Amtrak train strikes tractor-trailer in Frederick County

A crash between an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer in Maryland led to delays on MARC’s Brunswick Line. It happened Wednesday afternoon near the Brunswick train station in Frederick County. A traffic backup led to the tractor-trailer being on the railroad tracks on Maple Avenue just when the train was coming through, a Frederick County spokesperson said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A contractor was struck by lightning Thursday night in Nottingham after storms battered the Baltimore area, officials said. Units responded to the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard for the report of a man struck by lightning, Baltimore County Fire Department said.  The man was hospitalized with critical injuries. The man's current condition is unknown. 
NOTTINGHAM, MD
wnav.com

Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open

Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Amtrak train collides with semi-truck in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak train carrying 140 passengers collided with a semi-trailer truck hauling lumber in Brunswick, Maryland Wednesday evening, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said they were notified of the crash along South Maple Avenue at 5:25 p.m. A Frederick County...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Train Accident In Brunswick Wednesday Afternoon

One person was taken to the hospital. Brunswick, Md. (KM) – Emergency personnel from Frederick, Washington and Jefferson Counties were dispatched to the Brunswick MARC station at 201 Maple Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for a train accident. Frederick County Fire and Rescue says a tractor trailer was stopped at...
BRUNSWICK, MD
DC News Now

Hagerstown police investigate murder at apartment complex

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Hotel In Westminster

No injuries were reported. Westminster, Md. (KM) – There were no injuries from a fire at a hotel in Westminster early Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says shortly after 1:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the Boston Inn at 533 Baltimore Boulevard for a building fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing the flames under control.
WESTMINSTER, MD
wfmd.com

Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown

The victim had been shot multiple times. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police are investigating a homicide. Just after 11:00 PM on Friday, authorities were dispatched to the Stone Ridge Apartments and Town Houses in the 1400 block of Haven Road. They found a deceased individual who had been shot multiple times.
HAGERSTOWN, MD

