WTOP
Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick
A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
Woman hit by car, killed after fallen concrete, metal bring highway traffic to stop in Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said troopers were investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a car on Interstate 70 Saturday morning. Troopers said they received a report about concrete in the roadway on I-70 near Maryland State Route 75 (MD 75) around 2:35 a.m. A […]
wmar2news
Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday
FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Crash Involving A U-Haul That Caught Fire In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. — On August 5th at approximately 5:21 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Prince Frederick Road in the area of Brandywine Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response. Shortly after responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Units arrived on scene...
Crews find body of missing swimmer in Potomac River
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said search crews found the body of a swimmer who had been reported missing in the Potomac River Friday morning.
Tractor-trailer was stuck on tracks in Maryland Amtrak train collision, police say
BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday in Frederick County was trapped on the tracks by traffic, police said Thursday. Units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the MARC Train Station in Brunswick for the crash, Brunswick Police said. An Amtrak train carrying 140 people hit the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer carrying lumber. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to hit a truck in front of it, which then crashed into the Brunswick Train Station building, police said.The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and was the only reported injury, according to police. Witnesses reported there was a traffic backup outside the train station when the crossing bars began to close, and that the vehicle had nowhere to go between the traffic, police said. Brunswick Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and fire and rescue teams from Frederick and Loudoun Counties responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
WTOP
Amtrak train strikes tractor-trailer in Frederick County
A crash between an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer in Maryland led to delays on MARC’s Brunswick Line. It happened Wednesday afternoon near the Brunswick train station in Frederick County. A traffic backup led to the tractor-trailer being on the railroad tracks on Maple Avenue just when the train was coming through, a Frederick County spokesperson said.
Contractor struck by lightning in Nottingham, officials say
BALTIMORE -- A contractor was struck by lightning Thursday night in Nottingham after storms battered the Baltimore area, officials said. Units responded to the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard for the report of a man struck by lightning, Baltimore County Fire Department said. The man was hospitalized with critical injuries. The man's current condition is unknown.
wnav.com
Route 32 Lane Expansion Officially Open
Governor Larry Hogan cut the ribbon on a widened 6-mile stretch of Route 32 that has needed improvement. The stretch of roadway is in Howard County and is part of a 5-plus year project to widen MD 32, which was 2 lanes & is now a 4-lane divided highway. Fort Meade and other federal cyber security facilities and the residential areas that support them are all along Route 32. The Governor announced plans to improve Route 32 in January of 2016. The improvements are meant to lessen the possibility of head-on collisions and improve the flow of traffic.
WJLA
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Train hits tractor trailer in Frederick County causing delays
An Amtrak train crashed into the back of a tractor trailer in Brunswick, Md. Wednesday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
Amtrak train collides with semi-truck in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak train carrying 140 passengers collided with a semi-trailer truck hauling lumber in Brunswick, Maryland Wednesday evening, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office said they were notified of the crash along South Maple Avenue at 5:25 p.m. A Frederick County...
wfmd.com
Train Accident In Brunswick Wednesday Afternoon
One person was taken to the hospital. Brunswick, Md. (KM) – Emergency personnel from Frederick, Washington and Jefferson Counties were dispatched to the Brunswick MARC station at 201 Maple Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for a train accident. Frederick County Fire and Rescue says a tractor trailer was stopped at...
Hagerstown police investigate murder at apartment complex
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
Potential Arsonist Apprehended In Boonsboro After Pouring Gas, Threatening Family: Officials
A family dispute nearly got extremely heated in Maryland, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Boonsboro resident Bruce Lovins, 52, is facing charges after allegedly pouring gasoline in the living room of his home and threatening his family, officials said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug....
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Hotel In Westminster
No injuries were reported. Westminster, Md. (KM) – There were no injuries from a fire at a hotel in Westminster early Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says shortly after 1:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the Boston Inn at 533 Baltimore Boulevard for a building fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing the flames under control.
Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Four people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the hospital, though they...
wfmd.com
Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown
The victim had been shot multiple times. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police are investigating a homicide. Just after 11:00 PM on Friday, authorities were dispatched to the Stone Ridge Apartments and Town Houses in the 1400 block of Haven Road. They found a deceased individual who had been shot multiple times.
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
