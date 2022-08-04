WATCH: Young cancer survivor cheered on as he runs bases at Dayton Dragons game

Read on www.dayton.com
Dayton, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eaton football team will have a game with Carroll High School on August 06, 2022, 07:00:00.
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
dayton.com
Rare needle artwork on exhibit in Dayton, Columbus
This is the first time some of the needlework has been shown outside of England. Those who love and appreciate extraordinary needlework will want to check out two rare art exhibits: one at the University of Dayton’s Marian Library, the other at the Columbus Museum of Art. Each features intricate needle artwork on loan from other nations that can’t be seen anywhere else in the United States.
spectrumnews1.com
Clark State student earns first Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Fred Almon, a social work student at Clark State University, said he’s known nearly his entire life that he was meant to help people, following in his family’s footsteps. His mother and grandmother worked in the medical field, and he said his uncle had...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
WKRC
Portal Problems: Why local high school coaches are concerned with NCAA transfer rules
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The game of football is constantly evolving, from the era of leather helmets and the triple option all the way to hard shells and spread offenses. For the last 25 years Elder High School's Doug Ramsey has patrolled the sidelines of "The Pit" adjusting and evolving with the latest trends and fads of the game. But it’s the change of the last few years that has Ramsey and plenty of other high school coaches concerned about the future.
wosu.org
Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'
Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
wnewsj.com
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona. The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in […]
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney wraps up 1st week of practice
SIDNEY — The staff remains the same for Sidney’s football program, but the duties for veteran head coach Adam Doenges and longtime assistant Kyle Coleman have changed a bit. Coleman has moved from defensive to offensive coordinator, while Doenges has added defensive coordinator duties to his workload. Doenges...
myfox28columbus.com
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
dayton.com
VOTE HERE: Art in the City contest celebrates Dayton artists
Highlighting local artists in and around downtown Dayton is the drive behind AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City. The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 32 of the area’s most talented artists to feature in the 2022 Juried Art Show.
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
dayton.com
WWII veteran gets parade for 105th birthday
On Saturday, July 23, a parade of cars drove by Kenny Snavely’s apartment, honking horns, waving arms and wishing him a happy 105th birthday. Born in 1917, during World War I, Snavely served in the Army Air Corps from 1943-46 during World War II as staff sergeant and supply sergeant, most of the time in England. Bridgette Federspiel, who interviewed him in 2010 with her Stivers students for the Veterans Project, kept up with him afterward.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'
An Ohioan and Yellow Springs native appeared in the music video of this classic hit (she did not play drums on the audio version of the song). Cindy Blackman Santana, drummer extraordinaire, played the drums on Lenny Kravitz’s smash song in the now legendary music vid, instantly making her a star in her own right. She made a big impression with her just as big afro, camera ready looks, and her furious drumming. She would appear in more Kravitz videos, becoming a member of his band, in 1993. Blackman Santana would stay in Kravitz’s orbit for nearly 20 years.
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
dayton.com
Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather
West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page. The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Fiona’s a big sister: Hippo Bibi welcomes new baby
CINCINNATI — Move over Fiona, you have a new sibling taking the spotlight. The Cincinnati Zoo’s famous hippo is now a big sister as her mother Bibi gave birth Wednesday night to the zoo’s newest baby, WLWT reported. The baby has not been named, WHIO reported. While...
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend.
