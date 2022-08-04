After Tailoring Windfall Tax Cuts for His Wealthiest Donors, Senator Johnson Wants to Eliminate Social Security and Medicare as Entitlement Programs

Read on wallstreetonparade.com
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Fact Check: Is Trump Right That Inflation Bill Raises Middle Income Taxes?
Donald Trump believes Joe Biden has broken a pledge not to tax Americans earning less than $400,000.
FOXBusiness
Democrats' minimum corporate tax would hit these industries the hardest
Democrats are proposing a minimum tax on income that wealthy corporations report to investors in order to help fund the newest climate change and health care spending package unveiled last week. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin,...
New York Times' Paul Krugman rips 'bogus claim' that Inflation Reduction Act hikes middle-class taxes
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman argued Thursday that claims the Democratic-supported Inflation Reduction Act would raise middle-class taxes were "bogus." Krugman and other liberals have celebrated the legislation, which appears poised to pass with Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on board, as a meaningful step to battle climate change while only hiking costs on corporations and the wealthy. Republicans, however, have said the climate and health care package would raise taxes across all brackets, citing a study from the Joint Committee on Taxation.
Sen. Ron Johnson Suggests Making Social Security & Medicare Discretionary Funds — How Would That Impact Your Benefits?
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson shared with listeners of "The Regular Joe Show" podcast recently that Social Security and Medicare benefits should be considered "discretionary funds." Here It Is: Our...
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You
The biggest benefit increase in four decades could be coming.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
These States Are Adding Child Tax Credit Stimulus – Is Yours One?
The total number of states providing relief child tax credits or deductions has risen to 12, as New Jersey recently passed its own child tax credit legislation. Child Tax Credit Update: What New Jersey’s $500 Payment Entails and Who’s Eligible. Discover: Mitt Romney Wants To Send Parents $350...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
Don't want your Social Security check going into state coffers? Consider retiring in one of these states.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
4 Crucial Ways Social Security Benefits Will Change for Retirees In 2023
There are some annual changes built into the Social Security benefits program. The age at which future retirees can claim their full benefits will also be later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023
For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects...
When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035
The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2021 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees,...
Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dave Muffley thought he had it made when it came to a solid retirement. The Indiana man spent roughly 30 years as a salaried maintenance technician for Delphi Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors Corp., and expected to retire with a comfortable income by the time he hit 62. But when GM plunged into the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceeding in history in 2009, and the federal government negotiated its restructuring, Muffley’s expected retirement package was slashed, and his life’s trajectory would spiral. The Russiaville resident, now 68, lost 30% of his retirement savings, his promised health care coverage and his faith in government. Muffley is one of an estimated 20,000 Delphi workers hurt by the GM bankruptcy, and many have spent the past 13 years fighting to get back what they lost. After taking the issue all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear their case this year, the retirees were cut off from their last legal remedy.
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
10 Numbers You Need To Know About Social Security
Social Security is well-known as a supplemental retirement income program for Americans, but it also provides benefits to disabled workers, spouses and dependents. The numbers behind the Social...
Will a Social Security Increase Raise Your Tax Bill Next Year?
There’s been rumblings about retirees on Social Security possibly paying higher taxes in 2023 and 2024 due to inflation. First: You don’t have to worry about this if Social Security is your only source of income. But if you’ve been near the cusp of owing taxes on your...
Stimulus Update: Massachusetts to Issue $500 Million in Tax Breaks to All Residents
Massachusetts announced a $500 million package of tax breaks around “a framework for structural changes to our tax code that will put money back into the pockets of lower-and middle-income residents of the Commonwealth,” House Speaker Ron Mariano, Senate President Karen Spilka, and Ways and Means chairs Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Michael Rodrigues announced in a tweet July 11.
