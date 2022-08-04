Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion

Read on ksfa860.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Bryan College Station Eagle
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
KLTV
College Station’s Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Hullabaloo Diner have done it again! The diner is hitting the big screen after already being featured on Food Network and in a music video. The diner was recently used for a scene in an upcoming movie called “The Long Game,” and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
French restaurant Le Petit Cochon expected to open in early September in College Station
Le Petit Cochon, which means “the little pig” in French, is a new French restaurant that is scheduled to open in early September off Texas 6 in College Station. The restaurant will be in the building formerly occupied by Pie in the Sky near Tower Point. It will be owned and operated by Tom Kenney and Tony Abdalla, who are partners of Napa Flats in College Station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
1 killed after tires flew off 18-wheeler, ‘rolled uncontrollably’ on Texas highway, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man was killed and his 11-year-old child was injured after their vehicle was hit by tires that flew off an 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened as the big rig was traveling southbound on Interstate...
North Milam announces boil water notice
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
KBTX.com
College Station Costco set to open doors Thursday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The wait is over. The highly anticipated College Station Costco will open its doors to the public Thursday morning at 8 a.m. The 160,534-square-foot shopping facility is located at 4321 State Highway 6 near Midtown College Station. The store features various specialty departments including a gas...
KBTX.com
Forest services from across the country assist with Brazos County wildfires
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With over 60 wildfires reported in Bryan in the last two months, the Bryan Fire Department has needed to call in extra help from forest services across the country. Robert Williamson, Bryan Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall, said as a firefighter, its common knowledge that firefighters will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
KIII TV3
Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage
AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
KBTX.com
Adopt a Teacher Bryan-College Station ISD: Coming together to help teachers in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Teachers go through a lot in order to get ready for the upcoming school year, including buying school supplies and much more for their classrooms. A woman in our community started a special program in order to get teachers in our area what they need for this upcoming school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan
Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads. The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell president” Ricky” Dickson testifies as government witness against his “friend”
AUSTIN — Richard S. “Ricky” Dickson, the current President at Blue Bell Creameries, testified Wednesday as a government witness against his predecessor and one-time mentor, Paul Kruse. Dickson took over from Kruse in 2017 at the Brenham, TX, company known for its flagship brand of Blue Bell...
KBTX.com
National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
KBTX.com
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Right now, Antoine Moreno is charged with firearm theft and tampering with evidence. But according to court documents, he told College Station police he shot at a man twice as he tried to defend himself.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KWTX
Marlin had enough water to help put out a wildfire, highlighting need for conservation
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - T he worries about a Falls County fire have eased, but there is still concern about the water source used to put the fire out. Currently, the Bulldog Fire near Marlin is fully contained and burned a little less than 100 acres. Because emergency responders were...
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0