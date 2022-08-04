ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion

By Billy Jenkins
News Talk 860 KSFA
News Talk 860 KSFA
 2 days ago
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station

CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KLTV

College Station’s Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Hullabaloo Diner have done it again! The diner is hitting the big screen after already being featured on Food Network and in a music video. The diner was recently used for a scene in an upcoming movie called “The Long Game,” and...
Bryan College Station Eagle

French restaurant Le Petit Cochon expected to open in early September in College Station

Le Petit Cochon, which means “the little pig” in French, is a new French restaurant that is scheduled to open in early September off Texas 6 in College Station. The restaurant will be in the building formerly occupied by Pie in the Sky near Tower Point. It will be owned and operated by Tom Kenney and Tony Abdalla, who are partners of Napa Flats in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

North Milam announces boil water notice

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Costco set to open doors Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The wait is over. The highly anticipated College Station Costco will open its doors to the public Thursday morning at 8 a.m. The 160,534-square-foot shopping facility is located at 4321 State Highway 6 near Midtown College Station. The store features various specialty departments including a gas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Forest services from across the country assist with Brazos County wildfires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With over 60 wildfires reported in Bryan in the last two months, the Bryan Fire Department has needed to call in extra help from forest services across the country. Robert Williamson, Bryan Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall, said as a firefighter, its common knowledge that firefighters will...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
BRENHAM, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
KIII TV3

Texas woman says she was denied abortion care after her miscarriage

AUSTIN, Texas — A Conroe, Texas, woman who suffered a miscarriage last year says the state's restrictive abortion law put her into a dangerous health situation. According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, Marlena Stell miscarried nine-and-a-half weeks into her pregnancy in early September 2021. She asked her doctor for a dilation and curettage, or D&C, a common procedure to remove the fetus after a miscarriage to prevent infection.
CONROE, TX
wtaw.com

More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan

Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads. The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST

8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Right now, Antoine Moreno is charged with firearm theft and tampering with evidence. But according to court documents, he told College Station police he shot at a man twice as he tried to defend himself.
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

