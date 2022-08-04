Fatal Crash in Kuna Under Investigation by Task Force

Read on 983thesnake.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Boise man charged with aggravated battery after shooting
BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old Boise man was charged with felony aggravated battery after a shooting a man he knew Friday afternoon. Officers with the Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to the 200 block of South Franklin Park Drive after receiving a report of shots fired Friday around 2:30 p.m.
Boise man charged with arson in connection to church fire
BOISE, Idaho — A man from Boise is being charged with arson in connection with a fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on South Maple Grove Road early Tuesday. Ada County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies and Boise Fire Department (BFD) responded to the fire shortly...
Man clinging to tree for 18 hours is rescued by Caldwell Police
CALDWELL, Idaho — Josh Carter could hardly hang on much longer to the tree that was keeping him afloat in the river. He was there for 18 hours before Caldwell law enforcement rescued him. On Thursday, Canyon County Sheriff's deputies, Caldwell Police, Caldwell Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics...
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck. Ada County Sheriff’s Office...
KTVB
Missing Boise man found deceased, police say
James Daly was reported missing after he was last seen on July 27. Boise Police reported he was found deceased Thursday.
KTVB
Teen who drowned in Lucky Peak identified
Bobby Sichulailuck, 16, from Boise, disappeared into the lake on July 18 after falling off a Jet Ski. His body was recovered about two weeks later.
Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?
Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
Teen Recovered From Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Ada County authorities say a 16-year-old boy who went under at Lucky Peak Reservoir in July has been recovered by a dive team. The Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputies pulled the body of the missing 16-year-old from the water early Wednesday. The teen had fallen off a personal water craft he was riding with another person on July 18, near Barclay Bay late in the evening. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said neither rider had been wearing a life-vest. The person and a bystander attempted to look for the teen, but the area he went under was very deep. The body has been turned over to the Ada County Coroner for positive identification.
Post Register
Nampa man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 45-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison for distributing meth. According to court records, Jason Paul Janes, distributed more than two pounds of meth for $3,800 to another person on June 9, 2021. Janes has a nearly three decades long...
Search in Payette River for Missing Nampa Man Called Off
CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Valley County called off a search for a missing Nampa man who presumably drowned on Sunday in the Payette River. The Valley County Sheriff's Office said that following an extensive search on Sunday and Monday no sign of 43-year-old Clark Halverson was found. The sheriff's office had gotten a 911 call from a motorist on State Highway along the river saying a man appeared to need help in the water. Valley County Sheriff's deputies, Cascade Fire and EMS, Valley County Search and Rescue, Boise County Sheriff's Office, Garden Valley Fire Protection District, and the Cascade Rafting Company spent most of Sunday and Monday searching by land and air with a drone looking for Halverson. The sheriff's office called off the search Monday afternoon and said it would resume if more information came in on a possible location of the body.
Post Register
Man arrested following chase in Weiser
WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — A man is in jail facing several charges following a chase that began in Weiser. Washington County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Joshua Aquino on July 31st. Deputies received a call from a woman saying a man tried to kill her. Deputies identified the suspect and say...
Valley County Sheriff's Office looking for possible drowning victim
BOISE, Idaho — An active search and rescue effort is underway for a Nampa man that never returned after going swimming. The Nampa man, identified by police as 43-year-old Clark Halverson, went into the Payette River to swim, according to the Sheriff's Office. Around noon on July 31, the...
boisedev.com
Greenleaf man sentenced to federal prison; Investigation turned up threats to McLean
Editor’s note: This story contains strong language. A judge sentenced a Greenleaf man to 6.5 years in prison during a federal court hearing Monday in connection with unlawfully possessing firearms and an assault against a U.S. Forest Service Officer when he was arrested last spring. Items found by federal law enforcement during searches of his home and vehicle turned up a bullet with Mayor Lauren McLean’s name written on it and a journal entry referencing her.
Neighbors near Barber Park report strangers trespassing on property
BOISE, Idaho — After a series of trespassing incidents, the Boise Police Department (BPD) is reminding visitors at Barber Park to be respectful of neighbors living in the area. Neighbors have reported strangers coming onto their property to blow up their tubes for the river, according to Boise Police.
Ada County Sheriff's Office search for man 'believed to be drowned'
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who may have drowned after he never resurfaced while swimming at Lucky Peak. The 46-year-old was last seen Sunday night after 7, according to the Ada County Sheriff. Friends said the man was swimming near the boat when he went under and never resurfaced.
idahoednews.org
Superintendent reflects on school shooting: ‘It was hell in all honesty’
BOISE – Chad Martin never thought he’d find himself cleaning up a student’s blood in the aftermath of a school shooting. But, not wanting to put that burden on others, the superintendent of the Jefferson County School District and members of his staff did just that after a May 2021 shooting at the district’s Rigby Middle School that left two students and a staff member injured.
Idaho road construction costs increase with inflation
IDAHO, USA — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Inflation is pushing the costs of road and transportation projects higher, sometimes significantly so, state and county planning officials said. The impact can be seen in Ada and Canyon counties. “Costs are going up tremendously,” said Toni Tisdale,...
Three From Jerome Hospitalized after Rollover in Elmore County
PINE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two adults and a juvenile from Jerome were hospitalized late Friday night when their Jeep rolled on the Pine-Featherville Road. According to Idaho State Police, a male and female, both 23, and a juvenile were in the Jeep Cherokee at a little before midnight when the driver swerved to avoid an animal and went off the road and rolled. The female passenger had to be flown by air ambulance to the hospital while the juvenile and male were taken by ground ambulance. All three had been wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
Ada County reports West Nile in mosquitoes trapped in two locations
MERIDIAN, Idaho — For the first time in 2022, the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District on Friday confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes. The samples of mosquitoes that tested positive were collected near North Five Mile Road and West Nazareth Way (just south of McMillan) in Boise and East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road in Kuna.
