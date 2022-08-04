ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
CALIFORNIA STATE
worldairlinenews.com

Breeze Airways brings the first scheduled airline passenger service to San Bernardino, CA, adds Provo

Breeze Airways, as planned, on Friday, August 4, 2022 brought the first scheduled airline passenger service to San Bernardino International Airport. Top Copyright Photo: The first scheduled airline passenger flight arrives at SBD. Embraer ERJ 190-100 IGW N126BZ (msn 19000124) arrives at SBD from SFO (Michael B. Ing). The airport...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Alamo, CA
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Lifestyle
City
Panama City Beach, FL
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City Beach, FL
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
City
San Antonio, FL
iebusinessdaily.com

Corona building is future home of private school

A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
CORONA, CA
L. Cane

This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."

Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
FLORIDA STATE
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Hyatt Hotels#Hampton Inn Suites#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hometowne Studios#Hyatt Place#Fl#Oto Development#The Johnson Group#Bullock Tice Associates#Robins Morton
eenews.net

Southern Calif. water districts look at Colorado River cuts

California residents who rely on Colorado River water could see significant cutbacks on the resource next year, as state officials negotiate a reduction plan that could cost billions to save up to 500,000 acre-feet of water. The Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wclk.com

The theft of black-owned land and The Shelton Family Settlement

Bruce Beach - was purchased in 1912 to create a beach for Black people during segregation in Southern California. The local council forcibly took the land in 1924. Earlier this month, officials in Los Angeles voted to return the land to the family of Willa and Charles Bruce. They bought the lots for $1,225.00 in 1912. The land is now worth an estimated $20 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy