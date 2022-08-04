Read on chicagocrusader.com
Related
An 8-foot-long scorpion is the largest arthropod to have ever existed
Jaekelopterus rhenaniae - Early Devonian giant Eurypterid. Follows restoration in Braddy, Poschmann and Tetlie (2008)Credit: ДиБгд; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Jaekelopterus is the largest arthropod (which includes the insect family) to have ever lived on Earth. It belongs to a group of extinct aquatic arthropods.
Giant Insects Used To Rule the Planet Before Dinosaurs
Giant insects used to rule the world 300 million years ago before the Jurasic eraLove Business. Giant insects can be found in a handful of science fiction movies and many comic books, but have these ever existed? Based on paleontological findings as well as studies that have been done in the past, these human-sized insects once existed and they were the first form of life to widespread across Earth.
Phys.org
Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers
When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
Illinois Bowfisherman Arguably Has the Most Bizarre Harvest of the Year: A Mature Capybara
In what was an usual sight to say the least, a bowfisherman in Illinois brought home an unexpected catch from his fishing trip. While bowfishing in Randolph County, the man harvested a mature capybara – the world’s largest rodent. Capybaras are huge rodents that are native to South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BBC
Six new species of miniature frog discovered in Mexico
Six new species of miniature frogs have been discovered in the forests of Mexico. The species are so tiny that they fit on top of a British 50p coin with lots of room to spare. They are among the smallest frogs in the world and are no larger than 15...
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades
As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The extremely rare Red Beryl gemstone is only found in one specific place in Utah
Red Beryl gemstonePhoto by Masahiro miyasaka; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The red beryl gemstone is extremely rare due to its color. The beryl is a common mineral that is found in nature. It is composed of beryllium aluminum silicate.
What does poison hemlock look like? How to spot one of America's deadliest plants
Be ready to identify poison hemlock, one of North America's "deadliest" plants, which boasts beautiful white flowers and grows throughout the U.S.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Where are all the ants? World-first ‘treasure map’ reveals hotspots for rare species
The American biologist E.O. Wilson famously called invertebrates “the little things that run the world”. Despite their great importance, we still know very little about the worms, insects and other small creatures that make up the majority of animal species. Working with researchers from around the world, we have made an important step to improve this knowledge: a high-resolution map of ant species across the globe. Published today in Science Advances, this world-first map of ant diversity also acts as a “treasure map”, highlighting likely regions rich in undiscovered species. A big part of our world Invertebrates constitute the majority of animal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species
A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
‘Generally ignored’ species face twice the extinction threat, warns study
Plants and animals that do not have enough data to be properly assessed appear to be at twice the risk of extinction as those that have been evaluated, meaning more species may face being wiped off the planet than previously thought, a study has warned. Researchers looked at the extinction...
These Native Species Of Pennsylvania Are Facing Extinction
Photo provided by the National Park Service (Photo of a Piping Plover) In part 1 of this series, we went over endangered species in Pennsylvania, such as the Black Tern, Black-Crowned Night-Heron, and the Northern Flying Squirrel, based on a report by The Pennsylvania State Game Commission (PGC). This time we dig even deeper into the world of endangered species of Pennsylvania.
natureworldnews.com
Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?
Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity. Killer plants.
Magnolia species lost to science for 97 years rediscovered in Haiti
A conservation team has rediscovered a native magnolia tree in a forest in Haiti for the first time since it was lost to science in 1925. Boasting pure white flowers and uniquely shaped leaves, the northern Haiti magnolia (Magnolia emarginata) was found originally in the forest of Morne Colombo, which has since been destroyed by deforestation. It was considered endangered and featured on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list of threatened species, and its discovery has sparked new hope for the potential rewilding of Haiti’s forests.
'I can't do it again': Can Appalachia blunt the devastating impacts of more flooding, climate change?
Appalachia is facing a harsh reality after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, killing at least 37 people and raising urgent climate questions.
The curious case of an endangered wildcat and a disappearing fruit tree
To anyone with an interest in the fate of the world’s wildlife, it’s a familiar story: Bringing back predators like wolves and wildcats is crucial to re-wilding ecosystems. The most famous example might be the return of gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park in 1995, and its ripple effect on other species, including plants. The wolves’ presence after 70 years forced elk herds in certain areas to start moving again, which then gave the willow and aspen they had over-browsed a chance to regrow. That, in turn, provided beavers with enough sticks and logs to make a comeback of their own—from eight colonies in 1953 to 100 colonies today.
Beware: World’s Tallest Living Tree Visitors Could Be Fined $5,000
Tourists hoping to visit the world's tallest living tree may be in for a rude awakening following a strict new policy. California's Redwood National Park issued a notice last week informing the public that anyone caught near the famous Hyperion tree may face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0