ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Giant Insects Used To Rule the Planet Before Dinosaurs

Giant insects used to rule the world 300 million years ago before the Jurasic eraLove Business. Giant insects can be found in a handful of science fiction movies and many comic books, but have these ever existed? Based on paleontological findings as well as studies that have been done in the past, these human-sized insects once existed and they were the first form of life to widespread across Earth.
Phys.org

Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers

When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Birds, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
BBC

Six new species of miniature frog discovered in Mexico

Six new species of miniature frogs have been discovered in the forests of Mexico. The species are so tiny that they fit on top of a British 50p coin with lots of room to spare. They are among the smallest frogs in the world and are no larger than 15...
ANIMALS
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022

According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Pesticides#Nine Percent
TheConversationAU

Where are all the ants? World-first ‘treasure map’ reveals hotspots for rare species

The American biologist E.O. Wilson famously called invertebrates “the little things that run the world”. Despite their great importance, we still know very little about the worms, insects and other small creatures that make up the majority of animal species. Working with researchers from around the world, we have made an important step to improve this knowledge: a high-resolution map of ant species across the globe. Published today in Science Advances, this world-first map of ant diversity also acts as a “treasure map”, highlighting likely regions rich in undiscovered species. A big part of our world Invertebrates constitute the majority of animal...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
scitechdaily.com

American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species

A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pocono Update

These Native Species Of Pennsylvania Are Facing Extinction

Photo provided by the National Park Service (Photo of a Piping Plover) In part 1 of this series, we went over endangered species in Pennsylvania, such as the Black Tern, Black-Crowned Night-Heron, and the Northern Flying Squirrel, based on a report by The Pennsylvania State Game Commission (PGC). This time we dig even deeper into the world of endangered species of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?

Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity. Killer plants.
WORLD
The Guardian

Magnolia species lost to science for 97 years rediscovered in Haiti

A conservation team has rediscovered a native magnolia tree in a forest in Haiti for the first time since it was lost to science in 1925. Boasting pure white flowers and uniquely shaped leaves, the northern Haiti magnolia (Magnolia emarginata) was found originally in the forest of Morne Colombo, which has since been destroyed by deforestation. It was considered endangered and featured on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list of threatened species, and its discovery has sparked new hope for the potential rewilding of Haiti’s forests.
WILDLIFE
Popular Science

The curious case of an endangered wildcat and a disappearing fruit tree

To anyone with an interest in the fate of the world’s wildlife, it’s a familiar story: Bringing back predators like wolves and wildcats is crucial to re-wilding ecosystems. The most famous example might be the return of gray wolves to Yellowstone National Park in 1995, and its ripple effect on other species, including plants. The wolves’ presence after 70 years forced elk herds in certain areas to start moving again, which then gave the willow and aspen they had over-browsed a chance to regrow. That, in turn, provided beavers with enough sticks and logs to make a comeback of their own—from eight colonies in 1953 to 100 colonies today.
WILDLIFE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy