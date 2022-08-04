Urban League of Northwest Indiana and Ring announce new initiative

Read on chicagocrusader.com
Related
wfft.com
IDOE gives $10 million of grants to Indiana schools
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) —– The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
Report details methods to address IN declining college enrollment
With just over half – 53 percent – of Indiana high school graduates in the class of 2020 having pursued education beyond high school, Indiana’s college-going rate experienced its sharpest year-over-year decline and dropped to its lowest point in recent history. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education...
WIBC.com
More than 500 Businesses Sign Letter Opposing Abortion Restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-countyobserver.com
WINNER OF INDIANA’S HIGHEST AGRICULTURAL AWARD
The Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 16th year, the...
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Tax Refund Bill Giving $200 Rebates Signed by Gov. Holcomb
Indiana taxpayers will be eligible for a $200 tax refund following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signing of the inflation relief bill late Friday evening. Gov. Holcomb had initially proposed $225 in refunds when he called the Indiana General Assembly into a special session. However, lawmakers decided to lower that amount to $200 as part of a compromise between the House and Senate.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
Applications open for new Indiana film and media tax credit
State officials hope a new film and media tax credit will spark growth in Indiana’s creative sector. The post Applications open for new Indiana film and media tax credit appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WIBC.com
Legislators OK $200 Rebates, Funding for Prenatal Health
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators have finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send you a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the $225 Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana planning first opioid settlement payout
Indiana received the first payment from its share of a national, $26 billion settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors in mid-July, and expects to receive two more this year. Local governments could see their first payments this year. “The plan is to distribute all of that money at one time,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
Indiana taxpayers in line for $200 rebate payments
Indiana taxpayers could soon see a $200 rebate payment coming into their inboxes under new legislation moving through the Statehouse.
$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
You can enjoy food at every stand, admission and rides for $3 every Thursday at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
WNDU
Holcomb: House advances SB 2, automatic taxpayer refund
Indianapolis, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Governor Holcomb issued a statement as the House advanced SB 2. SB 2 includes returning up to, “1 billion dollars back to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of an automatic taxpayer refund.”
WIBC.com
Indiana’s ‘Inflation Relief’ Bill: Proudly Providing No Inflation Relief Whatsoever
The Indiana House and Senate reached a deal Thursday to return more than $1 billion in surplus revenue to taxpayers in a failed effort to provide “inflation relief” to struggling Hoosiers. Your grand total of the take, Mr., Mrs., or “decline to identify” Indiana taxpayer: $200 bucks. Or...
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
WISH-TV
Indiana spending, inflation relief bill heads to governor’s desk
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved a bill that includes $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though less than Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s initially proposed $225 refunds, the bill approved Friday represents a concession from GOP senators who were reluctant to go along with that plan because they were concerned the rebates would further fuel inflation.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0