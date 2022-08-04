Encourages the public to conduct business online at ilsos.gov. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until December 1, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on July 31, 2022. As a result, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will remain valid until December 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO