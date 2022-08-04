ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Urban League of Northwest Indiana and Ring announce new initiative

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana (ULNWI) held a press conference on July 26, 2022, announcing an innovative initiative with Ring. The collaboration is intended to support senior residents of Northwest Indiana in the spirit of advancing community safety. Delivering remarks were Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton (virtually), UL Federation of Block Clubs representative Marcella Gregory, and Ring representative Kyle Degiulio. Other community supporters were also in attendance.
Attorney General Raoul announces the formation of a nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force

Attorneys General Form a National Bipartisan Task Force to Combat Robocalling. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Tuesday, August 2, that Illinois is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 state attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan national task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Mega Millions winner still unknown

It’s been almost a week since a single Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won the third largest jackpot of all time, an incredible windfall of $1.337 billion. Everyone is wondering who the lucky winner is – and the Illinois Lottery is also still wondering, as the winner is yet to come forward.
IHCDA to pause accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program on July 29, 2022

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced today that the agency will pause accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) Program beginning Friday, July 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. With estimates that nearly all the federal emergency rental assistance allocated by the U.S. Department...
Traffic shifts and overnight ramp closures scheduled to continue in August as part of the I-290/I-88 interchange project at I-294

On-going temporary closures needed to safely accommodate ramp and bridge work and maintain access for traffic. Overnight ramp closures with detours and traffic shifts will continue this weekend and throughout August for the Illinois Tollway’s ongoing work to reconstruct the I-290/I-88 Interchange at the Tri-State Tollway (I-294). Electronic message...
Jesse White extending Driver’s License and ID Card expiration dates until December 1, 2022

Encourages the public to conduct business online at ilsos.gov. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until December 1, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on July 31, 2022. As a result, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will remain valid until December 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.
Importance of Vaccinations

This month, the first case of polio in the U.S. in decades was detected in an individual in New York state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. has been polio-free since 1979 due to a successful vaccination program. The CDC defines polio, or poliomyelitis,...
