10-day sales tax reduction on clothing, school supplies begins Friday, August 5
Tax on eligible items will decrease to 1.25% from 6.25% from Aug. 5-14 Beginning Friday, August 5, and lasting through Aug. 14, the state will reduce its sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent for certain clothing items costing less than $125 and school supplies. The “tax holiday”...
Report details methods to address IN declining college enrollment
With just over half – 53 percent – of Indiana high school graduates in the class of 2020 having pursued education beyond high school, Indiana’s college-going rate experienced its sharpest year-over-year decline and dropped to its lowest point in recent history. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education...
Urban League of Northwest Indiana and Ring announce new initiative
The Urban League of Northwest Indiana (ULNWI) held a press conference on July 26, 2022, announcing an innovative initiative with Ring. The collaboration is intended to support senior residents of Northwest Indiana in the spirit of advancing community safety. Delivering remarks were Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton (virtually), UL Federation of Block Clubs representative Marcella Gregory, and Ring representative Kyle Degiulio. Other community supporters were also in attendance.
Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement
The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois’ share of funds from a national $26...
Attorney General Raoul announces the formation of a nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
Attorneys General Form a National Bipartisan Task Force to Combat Robocalling. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Tuesday, August 2, that Illinois is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 state attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan national task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Mega Millions winner still unknown
It’s been almost a week since a single Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won the third largest jackpot of all time, an incredible windfall of $1.337 billion. Everyone is wondering who the lucky winner is – and the Illinois Lottery is also still wondering, as the winner is yet to come forward.
IHCDA to pause accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program on July 29, 2022
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced today that the agency will pause accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) Program beginning Friday, July 29, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. With estimates that nearly all the federal emergency rental assistance allocated by the U.S. Department...
High costs and regulations make starting cannabis business difficult as Illinois cashes in
With sales now up to $1.5 billion annually, Illinois has taken in record tax revenue from cannabis sales over the past year. However, one expert says the state still makes it difficult to operate a business due to high costs and regulations. Illinois has seen a 50% increase in total...
Traffic shifts and overnight ramp closures scheduled to continue in August as part of the I-290/I-88 interchange project at I-294
On-going temporary closures needed to safely accommodate ramp and bridge work and maintain access for traffic. Overnight ramp closures with detours and traffic shifts will continue this weekend and throughout August for the Illinois Tollway’s ongoing work to reconstruct the I-290/I-88 Interchange at the Tri-State Tollway (I-294). Electronic message...
Mobile operations to take place overnight on I-65 and I-94
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight rolling lane closures on I-94 and I-65 for approximately three weeks beginning on or after Sunday, July 31 for pavement marking and crack sealing operations. INDOT contractor Traffic Control Specialists Inc will conduct overnight mobile operations on I-65 in Lake and Jasper Counties....
Let’s Not Wait to Send a Billion Bucks Back to Hoosiers
When the State of Indiana officially closed our fiscal books on June 30, we collected $1.24 billion dollars more than was last forecasted, which has created over $6 billion in reserves. In short, Indiana’s economy continues an unprecedented growth rate, thanks to employers and employees investing their time and talent right here at home.
Eunice Trotter named director of new Black Heritage Preservation Program
Indiana Landmarks welcomes Eunice Trotter as director of the statewide organization’s new Black Heritage Preservation Program. Trotter will assume the new role beginning September 1, 2022. A longtime journalist, historian, and community organizer, Trotter brings more than 30 years of experience focused on communications, research, advocacy, and mentorship. In...
Jesse White extending Driver’s License and ID Card expiration dates until December 1, 2022
Encourages the public to conduct business online at ilsos.gov. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until December 1, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on July 31, 2022. As a result, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will remain valid until December 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.
Illinois jobless rate falls to lowest point since start of pandemic
4.5% remains higher than surrounding states, national average. The Illinois economy added 18,800 jobs during June as the unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent, the lowest it has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is down one-tenth of a percentage point from May, and down two full...
Importance of Vaccinations
This month, the first case of polio in the U.S. in decades was detected in an individual in New York state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. has been polio-free since 1979 due to a successful vaccination program. The CDC defines polio, or poliomyelitis,...
Report: IN Ranks Third in Nation for Black Homicide Victimization Rate
More than 200 Black Hoosiers lost their lives to homicide in 2019, and a new report reveals the state has one of the highest overall rates of Black homicide victims in the nation. Based on federal crime data, the study found the 2019 Black homicide victimization rate in Indiana was...
Melton comments on committee passage of unpopular abortion ban roposal
Senate Bill 1 passed out of the Senate Rules and Legislative Procedures Committee with a vote 7-5. Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Eddie Melton (D-Gary) released the following statement:. “After the public testimony we received, there’s no reason the proposed abortion ban bill should have passed out of committtee. This goes...
Urban and rural grocery stores struggling in Illinois
Two Aldi locations in Chicago have closed their doors abruptly, claiming crime and theft as one of the reasons. Grocers have been struggling elsewhere throughout Illinois and closing as well. Chicago has seen several grocers close their doors within the city. Earlier this year, Whole Foods closed one of its...
The Crusader Newspaper
Unsealed records allege Pritzker oversaw fraudulent workers comp payments to former campaign worker
Newly unsealed documents, in a multi-pronged case dealing with alleged taxpayer fraud, allege Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office oversaw workers’ compensation payments to a former state employee despite the employee’s sexual assault claims being unfounded. The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general is demanding answers from the Pritzker...
Poll shows Pritzker’s popularity remains steady as Biden’s slides in Illinois
Governor had $60 million cash on hand at end of June compared to $363K for Bailey. A new poll from the firm Morning Consult showed Gov. JB Pritzker’s approval rating at 51 percent among Illinois voters, or seven points “above water” in polling lingo. It’s the latest...
