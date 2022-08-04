This Guy Unironically Tweeted About What You Should Have "By Age 30," And Now The Internet Has Made It A Meme

A new meme trend has taken over Twitter, and basically, people are joking about what you should have "by age 30."

It all started when this guy unironically tweeted this:

By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture. @SteveOnSpeed 12:45 PM - 01 Aug 2022

As you can imagine, the tweet quickly spawned a meme format, and users started to weigh in on what exactly should happen "by age 30."

I've rounded up 22 of the best tweets, LOL. Hope you enjoy them:

By the age of 30, you should know your ABCs by heart @HydrationChimp 07:33 PM - 02 Aug 2022

by age 30 you should have a glock in your rari @F4RN3RB0CK3N 04:21 PM - 02 Aug 2022

By the age of 30 you should have friends who on Friday night are dressed to kill down at Dino's Bar and Grill @BobbyBigWheel 07:33 PM - 03 Aug 2022

By age 30 you should have graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades @MenForFieIder 06:11 PM - 03 Aug 2022

By the age of 30 you should have anxiety, and an emotional support pet that also has anxiety @shilparathnam 03:38 AM - 03 Aug 2022

Male comedians be like: “by age 30, you should be attending your girlfriend’s kindergarten graduation” @isabelzawtun 01:22 AM - 03 Aug 2022

by the age of 30 you should have a therapist you always reschedule on, a big bag of spinach in the fridge that always goes bad before you get to it, and at least one stagnant 401k that you haven’t merged after changing jobs @kianatipton 07:28 PM - 03 Aug 2022

By the age of 30 you should own, not rent, OWN a bouncy castle. This is a time when you should be building equity. The only way to beat inflation is with inflatables. @FridayInHalifax 10:28 AM - 04 Aug 2022

by the age of 30 you should have a favorite pen you won’t let anyone use, a cache of pretty notebooks you’re saving for a special occasion, and at least one piece of media you rewatch endlessly for comfort @allieiswriting 02:10 AM - 03 Aug 2022

by the age of 30 you should have a room with yellow wallpaper and a… wait what was that I saw something move @Swilua 11:39 PM - 03 Aug 2022

By the age of 30 you should be able to walk this empty street, on the Boulevard of Broken Dreams @joshuamings 01:59 PM - 04 Aug 2022

By the age of 30 you should have at least one large emotional support box of obsolete* cables.* but you know they aren't. @NanoRaptor 02:35 AM - 04 Aug 2022

by the age of 30 you should have at least 3-5 feral raccoons as your best friends @casinthemeadow 07:17 PM - 03 Aug 2022

by age 30 you should have a sick ass jacket people identify you by @dieworkwear 04:19 PM - 03 Aug 2022

By the age of 30 you should have one friend who is a little frog @Hana_D_Barrett 03:23 AM - 04 Aug 2022

by age 30 you should have several henchmen, a sworn enemy, and a narrative foil @SparkNotes 05:43 PM - 03 Aug 2022

by the age of 30 you should no longer be a burden to your parents with no money and no prospects @EmilyKHoffmann 01:24 AM - 04 Aug 2022

By the age of 30 you should have one, two, three and to the four. Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr Dre is at the door. Ready to make an entrance, so back on up, because you know we’re about to rip shit up. Gimme the microphone first, so I can bust like a bubble, Compton and Long Beach tog @LeilLikeNeil 04:19 AM - 04 Aug 2022

By the age of 30 you should not have any friends @brettkarlan 02:09 PM - 03 Aug 2022

By the age of 30, you should have at least 5 web browsers with over 100 tabs opened that you don't have any plan to actually read. @KhoaVuUmn 11:26 AM - 04 Aug 2022

by age 30 you should be a single mom who works two jobs, who loves her kids and never stops, with gentle hands and a heart of a fighter @coochienipple 02:23 PM - 03 Aug 2022

And finally, 22.

