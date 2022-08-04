This Guy Unironically Tweeted About What You Should Have "By Age 30," And Now The Internet Has Made It A Meme

Related
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
I’m in love with my chosen baby name but everyone else hates it & says it’s disgusting, I don’t think it’s that bad
WHEN it comes to baby names, the chances are you're not going to keep everyone happy. However, one anonymous woman was left gutted when she and her husband finally settled on a name they both loved - Orson - only to find out everyone they told hated it. Taking to...
Bride gushes about ‘sexy’ wedding dress which has ‘everybody looking’ – but then people realize what’s actually going on
ALL eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, what is supposed to be the most special day of her life. While the white color of a wedding dress was originally supposed to signify purity, you can now model any cut no matter how sexy - assuming it is your wedding.
I was sick of nosy neighbours so played a trick on them with mannequins & it definitely gave them something to stare at
A MUM sick of her 'nosy neighbours always spying on her' decided to give them something to stare at. Tammy Zuniga, from Michigan, US, erected some very eye-popping mannequins in her garden. Tammy claims her curtain-twitching locals would 'make her blood boil' with complaints about her painting in her garage...
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
I’m a bride-to-be & was stunned when a guest showed me what she’s planning on wearing to my big day
WHEN it comes to wedding etiquette, there's one main unwritten rule that every guest should follow - and that's not to steal the limelight from the bride. So one bride-to-be was left understandably furious when a wedding guest revealed what she was planning to wear on her big day. The...
I was a self-made millionaire at only six years old – now I’m 15 and the money I dish out on parties will shock you
A TEENAGE former reality TV star has revealed how she became a self-made millionaire aged only six years old. Isabella Barrett, now 15, is reportedly worth $2million and has spent up to $85,000 on parties to promote her fashion brand after first finding stardom on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras. Despite...
Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There
When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
We thought our little girl had a cold, then she started snoring – what happened next was like a horror movie
THE PARENTS of a four-year-old girl who thought she just had a cold revealed how their life soon became like a “horror movie”. Amy and Rob Owen’s little girl, Isabellah, first appeared unwell in the lead up to August 2021. Amy, 29, from Hartlepool, told Teesside Live:...
I’m a size 10 & my friend’s a 22 – we tried on In The Style summer outfits to show how they look on our different bodies
ONE'S a size 10 and the other's a size 22. But, in a bid to show that "size doesn't matter", two women have shared a video of themselves in the same outfits from In The Style. Iz and El frequently don the same ensembles for clips on their Straight to the Curve TikTok page.
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok
Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
I test perfumes for a living – these are the five brands you should NEVER wear – and one of them smells like a toilet
A PERFUME whizz has revealed which five high street perfumes to never buy - and one of them even smells like a public toilet. From the mysterious musky to the refreshing floral, we all have a favourite perfume we cannot get enough of - and this might have something to do with your personality.
My nightmare neighbours moan every time I run a bath- they’re making life hell & people keep telling me the same thing
IN an ideal world, we'd all be best mates with our neighbours and rely on them to take in our parcels, water our plants and look after our pets at the drop of hat. But in our experience, you're lucky if you get a shy nod whenever you pass them in the street.
