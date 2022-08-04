ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

This Guy Unironically Tweeted About What You Should Have "By Age 30," And Now The Internet Has Made It A Meme

By Jen Adams
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbfS5_0h4qz0et00

A new meme trend has taken over Twitter, and basically, people are joking about what you should have "by age 30."

Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

It all started when this guy unironically tweeted this:

By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture.

@SteveOnSpeed 12:45 PM - 01 Aug 2022

As you can imagine, the tweet quickly spawned a meme format, and users started to weigh in on what exactly should happen "by age 30."

I've rounded up 22 of the best tweets, LOL. Hope you enjoy them:

1.

By the age of 30, you should know your ABCs by heart

@HydrationChimp 07:33 PM - 02 Aug 2022

2.

by age 30 you should have a glock in your rari

@F4RN3RB0CK3N 04:21 PM - 02 Aug 2022

3.

By the age of 30 you should have friends who on Friday night are dressed to kill down at Dino's Bar and Grill

@BobbyBigWheel 07:33 PM - 03 Aug 2022

4.

By age 30 you should have graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades

@MenForFieIder 06:11 PM - 03 Aug 2022

5.

By the age of 30 you should have anxiety, and an emotional support pet that also has anxiety

@shilparathnam 03:38 AM - 03 Aug 2022

6.

Male comedians be like: “by age 30, you should be attending your girlfriend’s kindergarten graduation”

@isabelzawtun 01:22 AM - 03 Aug 2022

7.

by the age of 30 you should have a therapist you always reschedule on, a big bag of spinach in the fridge that always goes bad before you get to it, and at least one stagnant 401k that you haven’t merged after changing jobs

@kianatipton 07:28 PM - 03 Aug 2022

8.

By the age of 30 you should own, not rent, OWN a bouncy castle. This is a time when you should be building equity. The only way to beat inflation is with inflatables.

@FridayInHalifax 10:28 AM - 04 Aug 2022

9.

by the age of 30 you should have a favorite pen you won’t let anyone use, a cache of pretty notebooks you’re saving for a special occasion, and at least one piece of media you rewatch endlessly for comfort

@allieiswriting 02:10 AM - 03 Aug 2022

10.

by the age of 30 you should have a room with yellow wallpaper and a… wait what was that I saw something move

@Swilua 11:39 PM - 03 Aug 2022

11.

By the age of 30 you should be able to walk this empty street, on the Boulevard of Broken Dreams

@joshuamings 01:59 PM - 04 Aug 2022

12.

By the age of 30 you should have at least one large emotional support box of obsolete* cables.* but you know they aren't.

@NanoRaptor 02:35 AM - 04 Aug 2022

13.

by the age of 30 you should have at least 3-5 feral raccoons as your best friends

@casinthemeadow 07:17 PM - 03 Aug 2022

14.

by age 30 you should have a sick ass jacket people identify you by

@dieworkwear 04:19 PM - 03 Aug 2022

15.

By the age of 30 you should have one friend who is a little frog

@Hana_D_Barrett 03:23 AM - 04 Aug 2022

16.

by age 30 you should have several henchmen, a sworn enemy, and a narrative foil

@SparkNotes 05:43 PM - 03 Aug 2022

17.

by the age of 30 you should no longer be a burden to your parents with no money and no prospects

@EmilyKHoffmann 01:24 AM - 04 Aug 2022

18.

By the age of 30 you should have one, two, three and to the four. Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr Dre is at the door. Ready to make an entrance, so back on up, because you know we’re about to rip shit up. Gimme the microphone first, so I can bust like a bubble, Compton and Long Beach tog

@LeilLikeNeil 04:19 AM - 04 Aug 2022

19.

By the age of 30 you should not have any friends

@brettkarlan 02:09 PM - 03 Aug 2022

20.

By the age of 30, you should have at least 5 web browsers with over 100 tabs opened that you don't have any plan to actually read.

@KhoaVuUmn 11:26 AM - 04 Aug 2022

21.

by age 30 you should be a single mom who works two jobs, who loves her kids and never stops, with gentle hands and a heart of a fighter

@coochienipple 02:23 PM - 03 Aug 2022

And finally, 22.

by the age of 30, you shouldn't

@tothedeaths 02:59 AM - 04 Aug 2022

Now, it's your turn! What do you think you should have "by age 30"? Let me know in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Raccoons#Canada#Nickelodeon Via#Dino S Bar
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Distractify

Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

When people drink heavily, they inevitably pee a lot. Like, a lot more than they would if they weren't inebriated, thanks to the suppression of our body's ability to produce the hormone vasopressin, rendering booze a very effective diuretic. So this means that bars need to make sure their toilets are in tip-top condition and their bathrooms are in perfect working order. But what does ice have to do with all of that? Why do bars put ice in urinals?
RESTAURANTS
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok

Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy