Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
Sharks Win League Title, Capping Brilliant Summer Season
On Saturday night at the Shark Tank, the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks won the NECBL championship defeating the Vermont Mountaineers 7-6. Oak Bluffs native and 2017 graduate of MVRHS, James Sashin started the game on the mound, pitching three innings and only allowing one earned run. “I just had so...
