ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Closing weekend for 'The Comedy of Errors' in Livermore

By Pleasanton Weekly
calmatters.network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on calmatters.network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Entertaining end to August on tap at Bankhead Theater

As the calendar page flips to August this week, organizers at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore have their eye on the second half of the month and a trio of performances that seek to entertain and enlighten local audiences. Comedian Rita Rudner, known for her long-running show based in Las...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' onstage in Pleasanton

The Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton will be hosting a bilingual production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this month. “I hope, first and foremost, that the audience walks out entertained and filled with joy,” director Patricia Pitpitan told the Weekly. “This show is such a good time, and the story is sweet and relatable. Secondly, I hope it opens minds about what theater can accomplish when we allow it to be told with different voices. And finally, I hope you are blown away by the talent in this cast.”
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Metal guitarist turned crooner sings with big band at Sweetwater

SAN FRANCISCO -- A longtime figure on the Bay Area's rock and metal scene explores a different side of music when vocalist Sven Söderlund and his Masterful Orchestra perform at an early brunch show at the Sweetwater Sunday.A well-regarded metal guitarist who came up during the rise of the thrash-metal scene in San Francisco during the early '80s, Soderlund was raised in a musical family (both his parents played jazz) and picked up the six-string at the age of nine. By 1984, he had been invited to join then fledgling thrash outfit Mordred before eventually striking out on to found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Mad for Mochiholic in Pleasanton

Once carried by Japanese farmers and samurai (a matchbox-size piece has the caloric equivalent of a bowl of rice), mochi cakes have gone global. Made from pounded and molded rice dough, mochi can now be found wrapped around ice cream, tucked into bubble waffles, and incorporated (as rice flour) into pastry batter to yield a springier and chewier texture.
PLEASANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
State
Texas State
Livermore, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
calmatters.network

Livermore wine culture celebrated in new gallery exhibit

Livermore Valley Arts will be toasting the Tri-Valley’s wine culture and history with work from local artists and creatives. The new exhibit, entitled “Ferment,” at the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater will showcase work about fermented and distilled drinks, vineyards and still life.
LIVERMORE, CA
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
HIP HOP
CBS San Francisco

'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
calmatters.network

ArtLift projects invite community's contributions

The city of Palo Alto Public Art Program recently unveiled the latest group of projects to receive ArtLift microgrants. The program grew out of city efforts to foster connection and promote safe community engagement in order to counter the isolation of the pandemic. The 2022 ArtLift projects highlight both visual and performing arts, with temporary artworks and installations, as well as pop-up and scheduled performances. Projects are free and accessible to the public.
PALO ALTO, CA
Eater

A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert

George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
RESTAURANTS
calmatters.network

News Digest: First Weekends on Main | Back to school next week | EBRPD programs Saturday in Tri-Valley

The Pleasanton Downtown Association’s monthly First Weekends on Main program returns this Friday through Sunday and includes the closure of Main Street to vehicular traffic for the weekend. “Every first weekend of the month, come downtown and enjoy street closures for roaming our historical downtown, events and outdoor dining,”...
PLEASANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Comedy Of Errors#Physical Comedy#Performing#Musical Theater#Darcie Kent Vineyards
CBS San Francisco

Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes

SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
SAN JOSE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Brisbane’s Famous Staging Sale Saturday August 6th

Brisbane’s Famous Staging Sale is back this Saturday, 8/6 at 251 Mendocino Street from 9AM-11AM. Come shop furniture and decor for 50%-90% off retail prices. All items have been gently used for staging and are sold in as-is condition. Arriving early is highly recommended and cash is the only form of payment accepted. All items must be taken home the same day.
BRISBANE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy