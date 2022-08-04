Read on www.chronicleonline.com
villages-news.com
Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower
An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rebecca Bays for County Commission
Rebecca Bays is running for County Commissioner, District 4. I have several reasons that she gets my vote. I'm not going to expand on these because it'll be too many words for print, so I'll simply itemize:. She has served as county Commissioner in the past, therefore she knows how...
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Apartments will replace Crystal River Mall
Developer under contract to buy mall. Transformation into housing a welcome plan. When the mall opened in Crystal River in 1990, county residents cheered the arrival of big-box chain stores that grew to include Sears, Belk, JC Penney, Kmart and Regal Cinemas. A host of other small nationally known businesses eventually filled out the unusually shaped structure topped with what looked like a circus big top. A food court had the usual selections that big-city malls had.
Citrus County Chronicle
County to discuss emergency leachate transports to landfill
Landfills are not the prettiest sight. Mounds of garbage pile up and can be an eyesore. Worse, it can form leachate, a toxic liquid that forms when rainwater filters through all that waste. After contact with buried waste, it leaches, or draws out, chemicals from it. County commissioners Tuesday will...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two county piers closed
Fishermen wanting to drop a line at the Ozello fishing pier will have a long wait. The Citrus County Parks & Recreation department closed this week the Ozello pier on South John Brown Drive in Crystal River, with the county’s spokesperson saying that it was beyond repair and needed to be replaced.
cityofnewportrichey.org
Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 500-year Floodplain
Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 500-year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals. This is to give notice that the City of New Port Richey has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity is funded under the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program (CDBG-MIT) and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO Agreement Number I0144). The proposed project is located The proposed project is located 6333 Madison Street in New Port Richey, Pasco County, Florida. The City of New Port Richey received funding through CDBG-MIT for mitigation actions to harden the City of New Port Richey Fire Station #1 against wind and water damage and loss of electrical power. Mitigation actions include roof replacement, window and bay door replacement, exterior brick and EIFS repair, generator replacement, and bathroom renovations. The action will occur on approximately 0.5 acres of 500-year floodplain. However, the 500-year floodplain is already developed with the existing fire station and related site improvements. There will be no additional impact to the 500-year floodplain from the action.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tourism officials to discuss changing scallop bag limits
Scalloping is big business in Citrus County and tourist officials want to make sure the activity remains viable for the long haul. Tourist Development Council members will meet Wednesday to discuss tweaking the current bag limits to ensure scoop yields remain high. Low scallop numbers have caused some concern and...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpons Springs commissioner takes issue with attorney’s bill
TARPON SPRINGS — Can a law firm charge Tarpon Springs for the amount of time it takes one of its attorneys to drive from its office to City Hall?. That’s the question Commissioner Michael Eisner raised to City Attorney Thomas Trask at the Board of Commissioners’ July 26 meeting.
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief
I would like to propose that the government of the state of Florida takes a good look at really helping out the senior population in this great state. When a person reaches the age of retirement – say, 64 years old – the state should cancel out the requirement of collecting annual taxes on their homes. The reasons behind this are listed below.
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor shocked by growth outside The Villages as city pressed to deliver more services
Like a double-sided coin, rapid growth brings in more revenue for Wildwood, but also boosts demand for city services. Supply chain issues are delaying some capital projects, but city officials also are working to complete an aggressive five-year strategic plan that will map the growing city’s direction. More than...
Citrus County Chronicle
Administrative Professional
Jennifer Henley has always had an interest in healthcare. In fact, she was in the first graduating class at the Crystal River High School Health Academy. Although she quickly realized that working as a clinician was not in the cards for her, that interest continued as she pursued a business career. Today, as administrator at Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab, Henley combines her business acumen with her love of the healthcare field. It’s a combination that works for her, her staff, and her residents.
Citrus County Chronicle
Murphy knows issues, knowledgeable team player
It is my privilege to endorse John Murphy for Citrus County District 4 Commission seat. As a native of Citrus County my family has seen many changes over the decades. The challenges and opportunities before us today require out of the box thinking, experience and professionalism. I believe John Murphy...
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
villages-news.com
Sumter School Board approves biggest tax cut in more than a decade
The Sumter School Board has adopted a tentative budget for the 2022-23 school year which includes the largest tax reduction in more than a decade. The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a recommendation to reduce taxes and set the preliminary millage at 4.584. The proposed millage represents an overall 10.921 percent tax cut.
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT provides updates on U.S. 19 widening, sidewalk projects
It may be slow but progress is being made on the three separate road projects along U.S. 19, extending from the Hernando County line at U.S. 98 in Homosassa to Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) spokesman John McShaffrey told the Chronicle all three are...
floridapolitics.com
State to halt plans for Northern Turnpike Extension
'Why do we have to fix the problems when they’re not ours to begin with?'. The state is putting the brakes on the Northern Turnpike Extension, concluding that it makes better sense to make improvements to Interstate 75 than build a new corridor through rural communities. The news, first...
Citrus County Chronicle
400HZ REPAIR
