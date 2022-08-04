Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 500-year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals. This is to give notice that the City of New Port Richey has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity is funded under the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program (CDBG-MIT) and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO Agreement Number I0144). The proposed project is located The proposed project is located 6333 Madison Street in New Port Richey, Pasco County, Florida. The City of New Port Richey received funding through CDBG-MIT for mitigation actions to harden the City of New Port Richey Fire Station #1 against wind and water damage and loss of electrical power. Mitigation actions include roof replacement, window and bay door replacement, exterior brick and EIFS repair, generator replacement, and bathroom renovations. The action will occur on approximately 0.5 acres of 500-year floodplain. However, the 500-year floodplain is already developed with the existing fire station and related site improvements. There will be no additional impact to the 500-year floodplain from the action.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO