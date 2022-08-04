Lorain Co absolute land auction. 14.8 ac North Ridgeville parcel, 25.6 ac Eaton Twp parcel, great building lots, good potential.

Read on www.farmanddairy.com
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
FIRST LOOK: New plans unveiled for Black River Landing in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — With an increase in popular demand for their weekend events, Black River Landing's board of directors has announced plans to create a permanent amphitheater and upgrade downtown Lorain. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio
After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
Barrington Estates mansion offers golf course views, indoor/outdoor pools for under $2M: House of the Week
AURORA, Ohio -- Barrington Estates is one of the most desirable developments in Northeast Ohio. Lined with million-dollar homes, the community offers plenty of social and recreational opportunities with a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and a country club. Situated on more than two acres, 435 Berwick Circle adds another...
No one attended the North Ridgeville zoning public hearing
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – No city residents attended the zoning public hearing held on August 1 though it was available for viewing online. As a result, city council passed the following zoning ordinances that were introduced by Mayor Kevin Corcoran:. · Chapter 1210 in the zoning code will be...
Cars in the Park set to return to Crocker Park
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s annual Cars in the Park is set to return for its third year. The exotic-car show is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vehicles will include new, rare and luxurious vehicles lined up in the shopping district. The collection of vehicles...
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
Officials unveil design plans for re-imagined, reinvigorated Black River Landing
Lorain Port and Finance Authority officials plus a team of architects and urban planners unveiled the much-anticipated design plans for Black River Landing.
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
3 bedroom fixer upper home, and misc.
All sells to settle the estate. Location: 819 S. VALLEY BLVD. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: Attorney Amanda R. Bridenstine,. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
License plates, petroleum cans, and misc.
Located: Seneca Co. Fairgrounds (Food Court Building) SOHIO • SINCLAIR • FIRESTONE • SuNOCO • GULF • MOBIL. Selling a collection of approximately (200) oil, gas, grease & other liquid containers ranging in size from quarts – gallons – 2½ gal. – 5 gal. sizes. Also selling license plates collection from the 60s, 50s, 40s (Ohio); some out of state; bullet pencils; Shell Oil bottles; etc.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
Medina County Park District’s First Park Grows by 15 Acres
Opened in 1972 as Medina County Park District's (MCPD) first park, Green Leaf Park is a microcosm of what the park district is all about – nature, recreation, reclamation, preservation, and the protection of woods and wetlands for the benefit of people and the ecosystem in which we live. In June, Green Leaf Park grew by 15 acres thanks to a $231,964.50 Clean Ohio grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission. This 15-acre acquisition helps protect the Wolf Creek, which flows east into Summit County, ultimately reaching Barberton reservoir, which provides drinking water to the city of nearly 25,000 residents.
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
This House Looks Like A Piece Of Contemporary Art, And It's Yours For A Million Dollars
In the market for a beautiful home with a music room, Ferrari worktops and a forest? Look no further. According to Zillow, this custom-designed house in Oberlin, Ohio, belongs to artist/musician owners — but that's probably unsurprising, given that it's a literal a work of art. Listed at $1,000,000,...
Berea neighbors file petition to remove councilman as flooding fight continues
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Just the mention of rain sends one Northeast Ohio community into a panic, because the rain is often followed by flooding. Dennis Knowles told 19 News, “People have lost their insurance, you’re losing personal property out of your home, photographs, and mementos. We’re losing things that you can’t replace.”
How gas prices have changed in Cleveland area in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week, and according to Biden more than half of gas stations across the country are selling gas for less than $4 per gallon.
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
