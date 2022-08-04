ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ridgeville, OH

Lorain Co absolute land auction. 14.8 ac North Ridgeville parcel, 25.6 ac Eaton Twp parcel, great building lots, good potential.

 2 days ago
Cleveland.com

Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

FIRST LOOK: New plans unveiled for Black River Landing in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — With an increase in popular demand for their weekend events, Black River Landing's board of directors has announced plans to create a permanent amphitheater and upgrade downtown Lorain. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
LORAIN, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio

After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cars in the Park set to return to Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s annual Cars in the Park is set to return for its third year. The exotic-car show is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Vehicles will include new, rare and luxurious vehicles lined up in the shopping district. The collection of vehicles...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

3 bedroom fixer upper home, and misc.

All sells to settle the estate. Location: 819 S. VALLEY BLVD. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: Attorney Amanda R. Bridenstine,. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

License plates, petroleum cans, and misc.

Located: Seneca Co. Fairgrounds (Food Court Building) SOHIO • SINCLAIR • FIRESTONE • SuNOCO • GULF • MOBIL. Selling a collection of approximately (200) oil, gas, grease & other liquid containers ranging in size from quarts – gallons – 2½ gal. – 5 gal. sizes. Also selling license plates collection from the 60s, 50s, 40s (Ohio); some out of state; bullet pencils; Shell Oil bottles; etc.
TIFFIN, OH
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
medinacountylife.com

Medina County Park District’s First Park Grows by 15 Acres

Opened in 1972 as Medina County Park District's (MCPD) first park, Green Leaf Park is a microcosm of what the park district is all about – nature, recreation, reclamation, preservation, and the protection of woods and wetlands for the benefit of people and the ecosystem in which we live. In June, Green Leaf Park grew by 15 acres thanks to a $231,964.50 Clean Ohio grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission. This 15-acre acquisition helps protect the Wolf Creek, which flows east into Summit County, ultimately reaching Barberton reservoir, which provides drinking water to the city of nearly 25,000 residents.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Berea neighbors file petition to remove councilman as flooding fight continues

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Just the mention of rain sends one Northeast Ohio community into a panic, because the rain is often followed by flooding. Dennis Knowles told 19 News, “People have lost their insurance, you’re losing personal property out of your home, photographs, and mementos. We’re losing things that you can’t replace.”

