Beach City, OH

Farm and Dairy

3 bedroom fixer upper home, and misc.

All sells to settle the estate. Location: 819 S. VALLEY BLVD. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: Attorney Amanda R. Bridenstine,. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
NORTH CANTON, OH
plasticstoday.com

Aurora Plastics Breaks Ground on Ohio Expansion

Aurora Plastics broke ground yesterday for the expansion of its operations located in Streetsboro, OH. The company said the expansion will allow it to grow its thermoplastic compounding capabilities in rigid PVC, rigid PVC alloys, and CPVC. It expects to add more than 100 million pounds of new capacity once the project is completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
STREETSBORO, OH
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
ORRVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Farm equipment, wood, tools, and misc.

WELL MAINTAINED FARM EQUIPMENT. `65 JOHN DEERE TRACTOR. `56 JOHN DEERE CRAWLER. `57 FERGUSON TRACTOR. STUMP GRINDER. JOHN DEERE EQUIPMENT. WOOD. TOOLS. PICK UP: By appointment only! Wed, 8/10/22. 5 & less lots from 8:30 to 11:30 am. 6 & more lots to 12:00 to 2:00 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the 1st 5 items at Noon then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
CANFIELD, OH
Farm and Dairy

2022 Carroll County Fair sale

(Photos and information submitted by the Carroll County Messenger) Buyer: Top Notch Feeds, LLC and Ferguson Premium Meats. Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lydia Henry. Bid: $54 (record) Weight: 134 pounds. Buyer: All American Scales. Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Rick Sibila. Bid: $10. Weight: 117...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Household, vintage autos, tools, lawn tractors, vehicles, and misc.

Quality Vintage Autos – Household – Lawn Tractor & Tools 1988 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series, 7,568 Miles. 1976 Olds Cutlass Supreme Limited Ed., 58,403 Miles. 1986 Mustang GT Super Charger Convertible 68,570 Actual Miles. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 1280 N. Lincoln Ave., Salem,...
SALEM, OH
Farm and Dairy

Golden Corral restaurant equipment, and misc.

Commercial Restaurant Equipment Including Refrigerators, Freezer, Walk-In Coolers, All Types Of Stainless Steel Sinks, Stainless Steel Prep Tables, Ice Machines, Beverage Dispensers, Pan Racks, Heated Holding Cabinets, Storage Racking, Stream Table Pans, Buffet Steam Warmer Systems, Food Warmer Systems, Buffet Tables, Salad Bar Tables, Ice Cream Machine, Fire Suppression Systems, Large Amount Of Tables & Chairs, Trays, Plates, Cups, Napkin Dispenser, Plus Tons More.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, glassware, furniture, ammo, mowers, collectibles, and misc.

ANTIQUES – GLASSWARE – FURNITURE. To settle the estate, will selling the following items, plus items from other homes at public auction. Auction to be held in The FFA Building, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The fairgrounds are located at the junction of US Route 30 and State Route 3 South.
WOOSTER, OH
Farm and Dairy

Absolute Canaan Meats LTD real estate and chattel auction. Former business for Canaan Meats LTD, 4300+ building, cooler space, retail space and storage. Meat processing equipment.

WILL SELL ON LOCATION: 11970 CANAAN CENTER RD CRESTON, OH. Real Estate: The former place of business for Canaan Meats LTD will be sold to the high. bidder. The business has relocated to Wooster and this property is no longer needed along. with some of the equipment. The real estate...
CRESTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Raccoon Rabies Immunization Program Underway, But Not in Stark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Raccoon rabies baiting is underway through August 23 in northeast Ohio. But Stark County will not be seeing the vaccination baits dropped from airplanes and ground vehicles. There hasn’t been a positive raccoon rabies case in the county since there were four...
STARK COUNTY, OH

