Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
Farm and Dairy
3 bedroom fixer upper home, and misc.
All sells to settle the estate. Location: 819 S. VALLEY BLVD. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: Attorney Amanda R. Bridenstine,. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
Farm and Dairy
Lorain Co absolute land auction. 14.8 ac North Ridgeville parcel, 25.6 ac Eaton Twp parcel, great building lots, good potential.
Real Estate & Equipment Specialists. 14.8 Acre North Ridgeville Parcel • 25.6 Acre Eaton Twp. Parcel. Great Building Lots • Good Development Potential. Parcel 1: Located on Island Road just north of Royalton Road, this 25.6 acres of vacant land features. good accessibility with great long term investment...
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
plasticstoday.com
Aurora Plastics Breaks Ground on Ohio Expansion
Aurora Plastics broke ground yesterday for the expansion of its operations located in Streetsboro, OH. The company said the expansion will allow it to grow its thermoplastic compounding capabilities in rigid PVC, rigid PVC alloys, and CPVC. It expects to add more than 100 million pounds of new capacity once the project is completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
ashlandsource.com
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE: Farm equipment, wood, tools, and misc.
WELL MAINTAINED FARM EQUIPMENT. `65 JOHN DEERE TRACTOR. `56 JOHN DEERE CRAWLER. `57 FERGUSON TRACTOR. STUMP GRINDER. JOHN DEERE EQUIPMENT. WOOD. TOOLS. PICK UP: By appointment only! Wed, 8/10/22. 5 & less lots from 8:30 to 11:30 am. 6 & more lots to 12:00 to 2:00 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the 1st 5 items at Noon then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Carroll County Fair sale
(Photos and information submitted by the Carroll County Messenger) Buyer: Top Notch Feeds, LLC and Ferguson Premium Meats. Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lydia Henry. Bid: $54 (record) Weight: 134 pounds. Buyer: All American Scales. Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Rick Sibila. Bid: $10. Weight: 117...
Where does the animal waste go from the Columbiana County Fair?
Well here's a story you probably weren't expecting to hear -- what happens to all the feces left over from the animals at the Columbiana County Fair? It's not the most glamorous job in the world but the animals don't want to lay in it.
Farm and Dairy
Household, vintage autos, tools, lawn tractors, vehicles, and misc.
Quality Vintage Autos – Household – Lawn Tractor & Tools 1988 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series, 7,568 Miles. 1976 Olds Cutlass Supreme Limited Ed., 58,403 Miles. 1986 Mustang GT Super Charger Convertible 68,570 Actual Miles. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 1280 N. Lincoln Ave., Salem,...
Farm and Dairy
Golden Corral restaurant equipment, and misc.
Commercial Restaurant Equipment Including Refrigerators, Freezer, Walk-In Coolers, All Types Of Stainless Steel Sinks, Stainless Steel Prep Tables, Ice Machines, Beverage Dispensers, Pan Racks, Heated Holding Cabinets, Storage Racking, Stream Table Pans, Buffet Steam Warmer Systems, Food Warmer Systems, Buffet Tables, Salad Bar Tables, Ice Cream Machine, Fire Suppression Systems, Large Amount Of Tables & Chairs, Trays, Plates, Cups, Napkin Dispenser, Plus Tons More.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Barrington Estates mansion offers golf course views, indoor/outdoor pools for under $2M: House of the Week
AURORA, Ohio -- Barrington Estates is one of the most desirable developments in Northeast Ohio. Lined with million-dollar homes, the community offers plenty of social and recreational opportunities with a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and a country club. Situated on more than two acres, 435 Berwick Circle adds another...
Farm and Dairy
Antiques, glassware, furniture, ammo, mowers, collectibles, and misc.
ANTIQUES – GLASSWARE – FURNITURE. To settle the estate, will selling the following items, plus items from other homes at public auction. Auction to be held in The FFA Building, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The fairgrounds are located at the junction of US Route 30 and State Route 3 South.
Farm and Dairy
Absolute Canaan Meats LTD real estate and chattel auction. Former business for Canaan Meats LTD, 4300+ building, cooler space, retail space and storage. Meat processing equipment.
WILL SELL ON LOCATION: 11970 CANAAN CENTER RD CRESTON, OH. Real Estate: The former place of business for Canaan Meats LTD will be sold to the high. bidder. The business has relocated to Wooster and this property is no longer needed along. with some of the equipment. The real estate...
WFMJ.com
Power, traffic lights restored to hundreds in Mahoning County
Power was out to more than 4,700 homes and businesses without electricity for more than an hour on Thursday. A vehicle ran into a utility pole near Johnston Place, just south of Matthews Road near Sheridan Road at around 9 a.m. In addition to Poland, most of the outages were...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
whbc.com
Raccoon Rabies Immunization Program Underway, But Not in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Raccoon rabies baiting is underway through August 23 in northeast Ohio. But Stark County will not be seeing the vaccination baits dropped from airplanes and ground vehicles. There hasn’t been a positive raccoon rabies case in the county since there were four...
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
