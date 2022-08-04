ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Monsoon safety tips to get you through the season

By Dani Birzer
KOLD-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kold.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Storm chances increase this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Overnight monsoon storm leaves behind damage across the Valley

Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled through early Thursday. Monsoon 2022: safety tips through this storm season. As monsoon continues to pass through the Valley this season, it’s important to remember to stay cautious no matter if you’re a monsoon veteran or are experiencing your first season as a transplant into the area!
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Veteran#Stormy Weather#Cbs
kjzz.org

Some Phoenix areas see nearly 2 inches of rain in morning storms

Most areas saw at least a half of an inch of rain this morning in Phoenix, although central Phoenix saw about a full inch. Some spots in the city even saw close to 2 inches. Most of the storm that also brought temperatures in the 70s has passed the city and is heading southwest.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTAR.com

Flash flood warning issued in parts of Phoenix during monsoon storm

PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through the Valley early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the West Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley

Heavy monsoon storms are causing problems across the Valley Thursday morning. —RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood?. —OUTAGES: Over 12,000 without power amid morning monsoon storms. Over an inch of rain has fallen in less than an hour in some spots as the storms slowly push through.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy