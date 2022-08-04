Monsoon safety tips to get you through the season

Read on www.kold.com
Storm chances increase this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
How Arizona's construction workers stay safe from summer heat, monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Arizona's harsh summers can make it nearly unbearable for certain professionals to work outside during the season. Construction is one of those sectors in high demand in our state, even as the stress of heat hits workers hard. Construction workers are at risk of developing heat stroke,...
Overnight monsoon storm leaves behind damage across the Valley
Dozens of Southwest flights were delayed and others canceled at Sky Harbor after storms rolled through early Thursday. Monsoon 2022: safety tips through this storm season. As monsoon continues to pass through the Valley this season, it’s important to remember to stay cautious no matter if you’re a monsoon veteran or are experiencing your first season as a transplant into the area!
Power mostly back on after nearly 20,000 customers lose power in Valley monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Power is back on for a majority of people after thousands lost power during early morning monsoon storms across the Valley. The number of customers still in the dark is under a thousand between APS and SRP. At the height of the outages, nearly 20,000 customers were...
The wet monsoon will continue through August. Here's what that means for Arizona's drought
Thursday was a rainy morning in the Valley as powerful monsoon storms storms pounded the city overnight. The National Weather Service reports parts of Phoenix got 2 inches of rain since Wednesday night. It’s just the latest storm in what’s been a wet monsoon season in Arizona. All the rain...
First Alert Weather Day: Early morning storms bring heavy rain, power outages to the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy rain hit the Valley during the early-morning hours, along with plenty of thunder and lightning. Several warnings were issued for flooding concerns throughout Thursday morning. A First Alert Weather Day was declared for the morning hours. One resident in the Valley posted photos and videos...
Some Phoenix areas see nearly 2 inches of rain in morning storms
Most areas saw at least a half of an inch of rain this morning in Phoenix, although central Phoenix saw about a full inch. Some spots in the city even saw close to 2 inches. Most of the storm that also brought temperatures in the 70s has passed the city and is heading southwest.
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
Flash flood warning issued in parts of Phoenix during monsoon storm
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through the Valley early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the West Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
More monsoon storms possible through this weekend in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms has arrived to the Phoenix area, causing flooded freeways and power outages across the Valley. Heavy rain, wind and lightning slammed areas west of Tempe early Thursday morning and several Flash Flood advisories were issued. Drivers saw major flooding on Interstate 17, causing...
LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley
Heavy monsoon storms are causing problems across the Valley Thursday morning. —RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood?. —OUTAGES: Over 12,000 without power amid morning monsoon storms. Over an inch of rain has fallen in less than an hour in some spots as the storms slowly push through.
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
Suspect wanted for breaking through drywall at north Phoenix auto shop, stealing tools
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a burglary suspect who was seen on camera stealing from an auto parts shop after busting through the drywall of the building. The alleged burglary happened on May 15 at around 1:30 a.m. at a shop near 7th Street and Butler Drive. Police...
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
