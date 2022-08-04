Read on www.farmanddairy.com
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
Farm and Dairy
16.019 Acres sold in 3 parcels, and misc.
Location: 17307 Dover Road Dundee, Oh 44624. Directions: From Mt. Eaton, take Dover Rd. (US 250) east 1 mile to property on right. From Wilmot take Dover Rd. west 3 miles to location on left. 16.019 Acres * 3 Parcels * Mostly Open * Paint. Township * Wayne County *...
Farm and Dairy
Furniture, prints, glassware, china, lawn mower, and misc.
Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Several Complete Homes combined large auction check website for updates, 2005 Z71 Chevrolet Avalanche 221,104 miles 4 door PA inspected all new brakes and rotors, enclosed trailer, utility trailer with ramp gate, Nice lot of clean-Living room, bedroom and dining room furniture, bedroom sets, dining sets, end tables coffee tables, sofa tables, lighted curio cabinet, sofas, recliners, rockers, antiques and collectibles, crocks, primitives, decorator lamps, floor lamps, bookcases, decorative prints, collectible glassware and china, clean household goods, hand and garden tools, ladders, lawn mower, pressure washer, rototiller, & more; bring someone with you. Great stuff with second auctioneer selling a variety of items at 5:30 P.M.
Barrington Estates mansion offers golf course views, indoor/outdoor pools for under $2M: House of the Week
AURORA, Ohio -- Barrington Estates is one of the most desirable developments in Northeast Ohio. Lined with million-dollar homes, the community offers plenty of social and recreational opportunities with a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and a country club. Situated on more than two acres, 435 Berwick Circle adds another...
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
Farm and Dairy
Antiques, glassware, furniture, ammo, mowers, collectibles, and misc.
ANTIQUES – GLASSWARE – FURNITURE. To settle the estate, will selling the following items, plus items from other homes at public auction. Auction to be held in The FFA Building, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The fairgrounds are located at the junction of US Route 30 and State Route 3 South.
Farm and Dairy
Vintage fishing, die cast cars, tools, and misc.
TONS OF VINTAGE FISHING, PENN & HEDDON REELS, POLES, SQUARE SHAFT POLES, NETS, ETC, 14 +ERTL AND OTHER DIECAST CARS, 6 VINTAGE NEON SIGNS, NEW CROSS BOW, PORCELAIN GAS STATION NUMBERS, JEWELERS LATHE, CASE KNIFE SHARPENER, VINTAGE AUTOMOTIVE DISPLAY, ALL KINDS OF VINTAGE TOOLS, BOX OF “ford” TOOLS, BRACES, HAMMERS, MACHINIST TOOLS, VISES…LOTS OF NEWER TOOLS, CRAFTSMEN ROLLING TOOLBOXES, WRENCHES ETC, MILITARY ITEMS, 60+ PCS RUBY RED, DEPRESSION, 1960’S SEARS TRACTOR…
Farm and Dairy
Stained glass church window, carousel horse collection, guns, and misc.
Stained Glass Church Window. Wine Rack/Cabinet Bar with Leather Seat Hardwood Bar Stools. Beer/Neon Signs-Bud Light, Zima, Budweiser, Lite Ice, Miller, etc. Victrola- Williams and Sons Chicago with Old Records. Singer-Treadle Quarter Sawn Oak. Cabinet- Lighted Etch Glass. Oak Curio- lighted. Dinette Table with Leaf. Buffet/Server. Executive Desk, Bookcase. Leather top Cherry Kneehole Desk, Leather Executive chair, Oak Cabinet/TV Stand-Nice. Couch, Chair, Loveseat-All Recliners…
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE: Farm equipment, wood, tools, and misc.
WELL MAINTAINED FARM EQUIPMENT. `65 JOHN DEERE TRACTOR. `56 JOHN DEERE CRAWLER. `57 FERGUSON TRACTOR. STUMP GRINDER. JOHN DEERE EQUIPMENT. WOOD. TOOLS. PICK UP: By appointment only! Wed, 8/10/22. 5 & less lots from 8:30 to 11:30 am. 6 & more lots to 12:00 to 2:00 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the 1st 5 items at Noon then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
Farm and Dairy
Absolute Canaan Meats LTD real estate and chattel auction. Former business for Canaan Meats LTD, 4300+ building, cooler space, retail space and storage. Meat processing equipment.
WILL SELL ON LOCATION: 11970 CANAAN CENTER RD CRESTON, OH. Real Estate: The former place of business for Canaan Meats LTD will be sold to the high. bidder. The business has relocated to Wooster and this property is no longer needed along. with some of the equipment. The real estate...
wqkt.com
Akron man charged for using illegal funds to purchase 325K home
An Akron man arrested Wednesday has been charged for using proceeds obtained from the sale of controlled substances and a wire fraud scheme to purchase a $325,000 home in Akron, as well as a Tesla-brand automobile. In a release, the U.S attorney’s office for Northern Ohio said Nicholas Crawford, 41 years old, was charged with 23 counts of money laundering, one count of wire fraud, one count of theft of goverment funds and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. In June 2018, Crawford purchased the home in Akron for $325,000, using funds that allegedly contained proceeds derived from drug trafficking. The indictment states Crawford initiated wire and electronic transfers with the intent to conceal the nature of the drug trafficking funds.
Farm and Dairy
FFA & 4H News
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Stark County Dairy Judging Team traveled to Wooster, Ohio, Feb. 23 to participate in the Ohio State University Agricultural and... Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Farm and Dairy
2022 Carroll County Fair sale
(Photos and information submitted by the Carroll County Messenger) Buyer: Top Notch Feeds, LLC and Ferguson Premium Meats. Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lydia Henry. Bid: $54 (record) Weight: 134 pounds. Buyer: All American Scales. Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Rick Sibila. Bid: $10. Weight: 117...
digg.com
This House Looks Like A Piece Of Contemporary Art, And It's Yours For A Million Dollars
In the market for a beautiful home with a music room, Ferrari worktops and a forest? Look no further. According to Zillow, this custom-designed house in Oberlin, Ohio, belongs to artist/musician owners — but that's probably unsurprising, given that it's a literal a work of art. Listed at $1,000,000,...
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Rummi the puppy
CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a cute little pup named Rummi. He needs a home that can provide some extra care for some health issues he has. "Rummi is a very special little guy, who has simply won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers here at the APL. Rummi is looking for a family just as special as he is," the APL said.
Akron Leader Publications
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: On July 20 Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the theft of a catalytic converter from a motor home parked in the lot of a Krebs Drive temple. Deputies responded July 20 to a report that a motorized scooter was stolen from the driveway of a Loma Drive home. Entering information about the bike into a national database was delayed until proof of ownership could be provided.
cleveland19.com
Red Cross helps adult, child displaced after Akron house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said an adult and child were displaced Saturday morning after a house fire. The blaze took place around 10:30 a.m. on Oregon Avenue near 17th Street SW. Thankfully, the fire department said no one was hurt, and Red Cross is helping the...
Piece of metal roof flies off truck, hits car on roadway
It happened in the area of Routes 82 and 5 on Friday afternoon.
One Tank Trip: Octagon House
FOX 8 visited the Zimmerman Bury Octagon House in Marshallville, transporting you back to the 1800s. It's just a One Tank Trip away.
Comments / 2