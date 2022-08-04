ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Here's How You Can Track Large Sharks in The Gulf of Mexico

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iexBy_0h4qkpcC00
Getty Images

For some reason, most of us are drawn to sharks.

Sure, we don’t want to be in the water while they may be lurking, but a lot of us are just drawn into the life of sharks.

After all, a television network has devoted an entire week to the discovery of sharks and how they navigate through some of the deepest parts of Earth.

With all of that said, did you know that you can track sharks as they navigate through the Gulf of Mexico?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q31N5_0h4qkpcC00
Getty Images

A nonprofit organization called OCEARCH conducts research on sharks and collects samples from them, like blood and tissue.

Thereafter the sharks that are part of the research are tagged and then released back into the waters. From there researchers with OCEARCH track their movements and you can too.

For various reasons, we have seen more sharks approach the shore this summer along the gulf coast and this one website could provide you and others with the whereabouts of some of the larger sharks in the gulf.

To track your favorite large shark, simply visit OCEARCH and see where it has been and where it may be heading.

What’s really fascinating about this site is that you aren’t just limited to the gulf, you can track sharks along any coast of the country.

So, remember when you’re in their environment, the water, always be aware of your surroundings.

They’re out there.

attachment-attachment-GettyImages-102802570 attachment-attachment-GettyImages-102802570 Source:
Here’s How You Can Track Large Sharks in The Gulf of Mexico

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gulf Of Mexico#Gulf Coast#The Sharks#Earth#Nonprofit Organization
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy