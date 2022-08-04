Orthopedic surgeon gets 5 years' probation for buying back oxycodone from patient

Read on www.beckersspine.com
Judge: Herbster can add to defamation suit
OMAHA — Former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will be allowed to add more examples to his defamation lawsuit against State Sen. Julie Slama, a judge has ruled. As a result, Slama’s attorneys must wait until after Herbster updates his lawsuit before deposing him for Slama’s counter-lawsuit.
York News-Times
She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.
When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
klkntv.com
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
WOWT
Election 2022: Abortion issues expected to draw out more midterm Douglas County voters
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement in both presidential and non-presidential elections. And they expect increased turnout this year compared to previous midterm election years. Turnout for midterm elections is often lower than presidential ones. But increasingly, voters are showing out. In...
WOWT
Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter
Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer has arrived in full force, and with it comes the sweltering Nebraska heat, oppressive humidity, and the insatiable desire to remain in the comfort of air conditioning as much as possible. That is, except, to venture out and enjoy the ultimate way to counteract...
255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort
OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
Whipple, Joseph encouraged by how Husker offensive staff blend is coming
Mickey Joseph has been part of a national championship staff in recent years, one of the most prolific offenses there has been in college football. So it's not like the assistant on the 2019 LSU staff is low on current credentials when it comes to offensive ideas. Still, when he...
BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln
The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
