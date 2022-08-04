ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Orthopedic surgeon gets 5 years' probation for buying back oxycodone from patient

By Alan Condon -
beckersspine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.beckersspine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebestmix1055.com

Judge: Herbster can add to defamation suit

OMAHA — Former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will be allowed to add more examples to his defamation lawsuit against State Sen. Julie Slama, a judge has ruled. As a result, Slama’s attorneys must wait until after Herbster updates his lawsuit before deposing him for Slama’s counter-lawsuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.

When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska beef industry meets challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter

Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival

BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
WILBER, NE
3 News Now

Restaurant Hoppen: Cool down at the top ice cream spots in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer has arrived in full force, and with it comes the sweltering Nebraska heat, oppressive humidity, and the insatiable desire to remain in the comfort of air conditioning as much as possible. That is, except, to venture out and enjoy the ultimate way to counteract...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxycodone#Orthopedic Surgeon#The Lincoln Journal Star#Nebraska Foot And Ankle
Nebraska Examiner

255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort

OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Platte River flows back near Columbus

What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
COLUMBUS, NE
247Sports

BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln

The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy