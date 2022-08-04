ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme

The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Summer Sizzlin' Series Back to School Blast

The Sizzlin' Summer Series will host the final event of the season, Back to School Bash, on Friday, August 19 from 7pm to 9pm. This event is free, family friendly, and outdoors. Appearing with Brad Doenges on Car Talk, Val Callaghan with the Center announced that the the entertainment for...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
PAWHUSKA, OK
News On 6

Mega Ride Passes For The Tulsa State Fair Now On Sale

Mega Ride Passes for the Tulsa State Fair go on sale on Friday. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Tulsa State Fair Website. Mega Ride Passes include gate admission and unlimited rides every day of the fair. The passes will cost $70 each if attendees purchase them in advance...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grandaddy of All Pow-Wows Scheduled for August 25-28

The 146th Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration is scheduled for August 25-28 this year. Held at tribal cultural grounds located five miles south of Ponca City on Highway 177, the event will feature war dance competitions for all ages, interactive story-telling dances, and a Princess coronation. Traditional foods and crafts will be for sale by a variety of indigenous-owned businesses.
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rain Garden To Be Built in Jo Allyn Lowe Park

Jo Allyn Lowe Park, located at 2600 Southeast Price Road, is known for its flocks of geese but now it will be known for its newest attraction – a Rain Garden. A rain garden is a place that lies below the surface and acts as a collector of rainwater as it runs off a higher level to help with erosion issues.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Time to Enroll for School at Pawhuska

Online enrollment opens on Monday for any returning students. To do so, use the teachease portal to fill out the proper paperwork. If filling these documents out at home, you must return them so that school staff has the paperwork for the coming school year. Enrollment for elementary students at Pawhuska Public Schools will be next Wednesday and Thursday in the elementary cafeteria.
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Refinery in City of Dewey Being Discussed

Dewey City Hall is quietly awaiting word on whether the city will be chosen to be the sight of a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery to be built by an unnamed oil company. City Manager Kevin Trease said there is a letter of intent between the city and the oil...
DEWEY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Hotdogs, burgers, ice cream, and love—all found at The Big Dipper

Author’s note: This is an expanded version of a story and post that first appeared on The Sapulpa News and Views Facebook Page a half dozen years ago. It was one of their most-viewed posts of all time, especially after Route 66 enthusiasts near and far began to share it on social media. There were more than 10,000 views within a three-month period.
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Traffic Alert

State troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle injury CMV collision on OK-11 at County Road 2307. Troopers are stating that they expect OK-11 will be closed for an unknown amount of time between the Ramona shortcut known as County Road 2300 and OK-123. State Highway 11 is closed on both the east and west bound sides and there are no alternate routes at this time.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year

TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Elder Care to Host Photograher Jerry Poppenhouse Events

Elder Care launches a new program called Seniors Connect. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with ElderCare said the first event for this program is Friday, August 12, from 9am to 12pm at Elder Care at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville and it will feature Jerry Poppenhouse and his fabulous works. This event is called "Live Life With an Attitude of Gratitude."
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK

