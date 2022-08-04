ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Womens 5 Inch Running Athletic Shorts with Pockets Lightweight

✓Made of lightweight and breathable material wicks away sweat to keep you cool and bring you a relaxed fit for all-day comfort. ✓Designed with a built-in pocket, two side phone pockets and high waist waistband, combines comfort, functionality and fashion. ✓Perfect for running, workout, athletic, sports, jogging, gym, exercise, fitness,...
Women’s Sweatpants Capri Pants Cropped Jogger Running Pants

Get your active game on in this comfy pair of capri pants. They are part of our staple versatile sportswear collection. Our capri pant is slim fitting in soft French terry fabric with an elasticated drawstring waistband. Worn together with a matching Special Magic crop top or T-shirt for the casual or athletic look! Suitable for your daily workout, the comfort of your home or other outdoor activities.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
#Yoga Pants#High Rise#Ultra#Waist
This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Jane Fonda Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Serum That ‘Erases’ Lines Within Weeks & It’s on Sale For Only A Few More Hours

Click here to read the full article. Don’t forget, skincare can do hard work while you sleep, too. That’s why finding products that revitalize your skin at night is essential. But who better to take tips from than a veteran actress who consistently looks flawless? Jane Fonda swears by L’Oréal Paris’ Midnight Serum in her nighttime routine, per Grazia. The 84-year-old actress loves to use this anti-aging face serum after removing her makeup to keep her skin deeply hydrated.  Luckily, taking care of wrinkles this time won’t cost a fortune. During the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, this celeb-loved serum is 17 percent off. Better yet,...
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
