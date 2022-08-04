Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4

Read on u.today
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
u.today
Shiba Inu Lead Developer Says BONE Has "Woken Up" as Price Jumps 25%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 5
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
u.today
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Discloses His Attitude Toward BlackRock-Coinbase Deal
The end of the week was marked by high-profile news, the nature of which could be considered positive for the crypto market. We are talking about a high-profile deal between BlackRock, a company with more than $10 trillion in assets under management, and Coinbase, so far the main crypto exchange in the United States with the fattest slice of the crypto market.
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
u.today
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Is His Own Largest Position
u.today
Shiba Inu Owners Switch Sides as Impending Price Pattern Appears on Weekly Chart
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
