Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4

u.today
 2 days ago
Markets Insider

Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says

Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
u.today

Shiba Inu Lead Developer Says BONE Has "Woken Up" as Price Jumps 25%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 5

Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
u.today

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Discloses His Attitude Toward BlackRock-Coinbase Deal

The end of the week was marked by high-profile news, the nature of which could be considered positive for the crypto market. We are talking about a high-profile deal between BlackRock, a company with more than $10 trillion in assets under management, and Coinbase, so far the main crypto exchange in the United States with the fattest slice of the crypto market.
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 4

dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
u.today

Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Is His Own Largest Position

u.today

Shiba Inu Owners Switch Sides as Impending Price Pattern Appears on Weekly Chart

u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
