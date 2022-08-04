Get your active game on in this comfy pair of capri pants. They are part of our staple versatile sportswear collection. Our capri pant is slim fitting in soft French terry fabric with an elasticated drawstring waistband. Worn together with a matching Special Magic crop top or T-shirt for the casual or athletic look! Suitable for your daily workout, the comfort of your home or other outdoor activities.

