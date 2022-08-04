Read on gettysburgconnection.org
Local religious oranizations sponsor “Family Night in the Park”
Churches from around the area will join together on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Gettysburg Recreational Park, 545 Long Lane, Gettysburg, for an evening of community outreach. The goal of the event is to provide a stable and trusting environment for those in...
Chambersburg: Capitol Theatre Announced Kelly C. Kozlowski As Executive Director
The Capitol Theatre Center, Chambersburg, is pleased to announce that Kelly C. Kozlowski has been named Executive Director. Kelly began her leadership role, effective August 1. 2022. : Chambersburg: Police Department and K9 Drogo Held a Demonstration for Students. Kelly C. Kozlowski. We are blessed in Franklin County to have...
Hampden Twp. commissioners table planned upscale community
The Hampden Township Board of Commissioners on July 28 tabled the referral of the Village of Good Hope plan. Proposed to be built off Technology Parkway, the planned community would be the township’s first “Traditional Neighborhood Development” that would encompass upscale housing, recreational and small businesses amenities.
The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
abc27.com
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
Wellspan reports highlight behavioral determinants of poor health
Wellspan Health has released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment and its 2023–2025 Community Health Improvement Plan. The reports detail health trends in South Central Pennsylvania including Adams County, and highlight the concerns of doctors, patients, and community members. The reports indicate that although individual health behaviors including tobacco...
lebtown.com
Inflation forces Lebanon School District to review expansion plans
Rising prices could delay the Lebanon School District’s plan to address overcrowding, which is centered around the construction of a new middle school next to the existing Lebanon High School. The district had hoped to open bids on Aug. 15 and break ground later this year, but on Aug....
WGAL
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
lebtown.com
Have a look at the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair by the numbers
Daniel “Dan” Siegel, the chairperson of the Lebanon Area Fair, reflected on this year’s fair and its turnout with LebTown. “In 2021, we sort of had a record-breaking year,” Siegel said. “So, … unless everything aligned perfectly, we weren’t expecting to be quite at that target.”
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
qhubonews.com
ANNVILLE BUSINESS OWNER ANTHONY HOWELLS
ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
GASD prepares for fall opening; welcomes increased state funding
The Gettysburg Area School District will likely revise its 2022-23 budget to deal with an unexpected 6 percent ($687,000) increase in tax revenue from the state. The new funds will be used in large part for special education, transportation, and charter schools. Business manager Belinda Wallen said that, given the...
abc27.com
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
abc27.com
Adams Co. SPCA takes in dogs from Va. mass breeding facility
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed...
Intrepid paddlers take on entire Susquehanna River
Paddlers from all over the state and beyond often dream of the day when they can take time off from their day jobs, pack up their paddling gear, and tackle a multiday adventure on the mighty Susquehanna River Water Trail. America’s longest river to empty into the Atlantic boasts a multitude of paddling opportunities from a leisurely afternoon paddle to a multi-state adventure that is sure to test both your grit and perseverance. ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania continues to fund antiabortion organization in new budget
As it’s done for years, the state of Pennsylvania approved funding in the budget it passed last month to support the antiabortion movement, some of it with money diverted from cash assistance for people in poverty. The allotments — $6.2 million from the state and $1 million from federal...
Gettysburg Police Chief says department is undersized
Editor’s note: The is the second of a four-part series about the Gettysburg Police Department. I thank Chief Robert Glenny and Mayor Rita Frealing for generously spending time talking with me. We value your comments — please leave them below. “We’re way understaffed. By Federal guidelines we should...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
Comments / 0