Jay-Z, Will Smith invest in program to help renters purchase homes

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
CNBC
Want to build generational wealth? Avoid these 7 U.S. cities
It's harder to climb social and professional ladders in some cities than others. That's according to a two-part study published earlier this week in the scientific journal Nature, which analyzed over 21 billion Facebook friendships and linked socioeconomic mobility to the relationships poor people and rich people are able to build with each other as children.
AOL Corp
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose originally took out $200,000 in student loans to get her podiatric medicine degree, but interest has caused her debt load to spiral.
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
dailyhodl.com
How Blockchain and Smart Contract Development Help Your Business
Blockchain and smart contract development are changing the world as they are revolutionizing business practices. It is economically efficient and can easily streamline transactions, remove intermediaries and better aligns business interests. There is no denying that the disruptive potential of blockchain and self-executing smart contracts is bringing a potential change...
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
Fast Company
Bad news for the housing crisis: It’s getting more expensive to build everywhere
The cost of building continues to soar. Across North America, construction costs are up between 5% and 11% from last year, according to a new quarterly report from the property and construction consultancy firm Rider Levett Bucknall. This continues a steady upward rise in costs seen every quarter for the past five years.
foodlogistics.com
Network Manager Helps 3PLs Build Collaborative Distributed Fulfillment Networks
Extensiv developed Extensiv Network Manager to help third-party logistics (3PLs) providers build and manage networks of geographically distributed partner warehouses where a brand's inventory is distributed across and shipped from multiple warehouses. "Extensiv Network Manager leverages the company's deep experience working with 3PLs and its industry-leading 3PL warehouse operations platform...
tipranks.com
Astar Network Partners with Alchemy to Stoke Web3 Development on Polkadot
The newly inked partnership is designed to unlock new opportunities and incentives for dApps and dApp developers, helping drive Web3 development momentum within the Polkadot ecosystem. Polkadot-based project Astar Network has unveiled a fresh partnership with Web3 development platform Alchemy. Through this new initiative, developers will be able to access...
CoinTelegraph
ARC — a pioneering soulbound NFT membership project — offers real-world utility
Singapore, August 5, 2022 — While many Web3 communities lay plagued by non-believers and data-scraping robots, their true participants are waiting for crypto’s “ARC'' to sail them away from turbulent waters. Enthusiasts should look to ARC for pioneering a nonfungible token (NFT) membership club, which has arrived to establish real connections in a shared space of infinite possibilities.
Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation
We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
The billionaire famous for his early investment in Facebook wants America to build again—just not housing in his backyard
In 2020, when the pandemic was going strong, billionaire Marc Andreessen turned heads by publishing an essay on his company website titled “It’s Time to Build.”. “I expect this essay to be the target of criticism,” he wrote while expressing a mindset that has come to be called YIMBY, for “yes in my backyard.”
