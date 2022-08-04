“Cycling Grandma” Supporting Special Ops Families on Montana’s Hi Line

Read on newstalk955.com
Related
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony
Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors...
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash
A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler.The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect named in the Utah disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced through a press release, that a suspect has been named in the disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds. Dateline featured Dylan’s case in our ‘Missing in America’ series in June and spoke with his parents, Justin Rounds...
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
Montana pickup truck driver hits family in Glacier National Park, kills 2 with shotgun
A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beasts of Burden: Wild Horses and Burros Are Dying Hard Deaths in the West
“WELL, I NEVER THOUGHT I’d ride up this wash and not see a burro.”. Travis Holyoak squints into the gully from beneath the shade of his straw hat. Despite the midday glare, the rancher can see plenty from horseback. The craggy mesas of Arizona’s Black Mountains stretch ahead of us, spring green-up just starting to recede from the slopes. At a distance, the land looks almost lush. Up close, there’s no mistaking it for the desert it is. Our horses pick their way past spiky yucca, catclaw, and gobs of dried burro dung.
deseret.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
Viral video shows fiery streaks in the sky above Montana
Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bison 'Scratching His Itch' at Badlands National Park in South Dakota Is Just the Best
On the master list of 'Most Annoying Things In The World', an unscratchable itch has got to be near the top. It's crazy how one small sensation can drive a person mad, though honestly it's relatable AF, too. It's so relatable, in fact, that one doesn't even need to be a human to understand the struggle. Take it from this bison!
deseret.com
Is the solution to America’s immigration crisis hiding inside an Idaho dairy farm?
Bob Naerebout and his wife, Doris, married in 1972. They were college students. He was a 19-year-old studying dairy science. She was 21, studying to become a teacher. She is short, soft-spoken, even keeled, no-nonsense. Bob is the consummate host, looming over the table with his long legs, holding a good bottle of wine. And, when talking about immigrants and immigration, guaranteed to offer a good cry.
‘Backcountry’ is no substitute for wilderness
The debate over how and where to protect wilderness is as old as the hills but as the saying goes, “they ain’t making it anymore.” The word wilderness has its roots in old English as “wildēornes” which translates to “places inhabited by wild animals.” The old trope about “backcountry” designation as a replacement for wilderness […] The post ‘Backcountry’ is no substitute for wilderness appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Best Turkey Hunting Boots of 2022
Turkey hunting boots are versatile. They’ll keep your feet dry as you walk through a dew-soaked field, they’ll keep your feet warm while you wait for that old gobbler to fly down, and they’ll blend into the woods when he finally struts into range. But depending on where and when you hunt, some styles of boot are better suited than others. If snow isn’t out of the question for your season opener, you’ll need an insulated, waterproof boot to keep you from heading back to the truck early. Where I spend most of my time hunting in the deep South, I’d be crazy not to wear a snake boot. But in other regions, a lightweight, low-profile boot works brilliantly, especially if you’re covering a lot of ground. And if you hunt all over the place, you know that one boot might not cut it for the different turkey habitats you’ll encounter. I’ve put a ton of miles on a lot of different boots since I started chasing gobblers. Through the years I’ve learned that the best turkey hunting boots should last you several seasons and keep your feet dry and warm whether you’re calling gobblers through the snow, mountains, or swamps.
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0