Alexander “Alex” Christian Turner, 26, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Alex was a man of many interests. He shared a love of music concerts and golf with his father. He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He was passionate about his sons, his large family, and his many friends. Among his many talents was an ability to multiply whatever came his way.

