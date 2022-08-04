ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC Charlotte

Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Jason Wayne Bare

Jason Wayne Bare, 43, of Harmony, N.C., departed this world unexpectedly on July 29, 2022. Jason was born on October 23, 1978, in Forsyth County, N.C. He was the son of Lauren Bare Vogels and the late Wayne Dellinger. In addition to his father, Jason was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jessie W. Dellinger and Chuck Dellinger.
HARMONY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Signing Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. ADMIN ASST III-HR (RISK/WELL) SCHOOL HEALTH LIAISON (NOT A COUNTY POSTITION) PROCESSING ASSISTANT IV (ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH DIVISION) Position: 600594. Code: 60015062-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Posting End Date: 08/15/2022. Salary: $31,637.51-$49,354.52. $2,500 New Hire Sign on Bonus!. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels

Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels, 89, passed away on August 3, 2022, at Carolina Gardens at Rock Hill Assisted Living Facility in Rock Hill, S.C. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on December 5, 1932, to Paul Everett and Marie Blankenship Bias. Her two younger brothers, William Charles Bias and Davis...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Johnny Ray Chambers

Mr. Johnny Ray Chambers, 54, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Iredell County on June 15, 1968, to the late John and Creola Patterson Chambers. Johnny was a high school graduate. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church....
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Alexander Christian Turner

Alexander “Alex” Christian Turner, 26, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Alex was a man of many interests. He shared a love of music concerts and golf with his father. He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He was passionate about his sons, his large family, and his many friends. Among his many talents was an ability to multiply whatever came his way.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Relief on the horizon for Faith Road traffic snarls

MOORESVILLE – After several fits and starts, including having to request new bids for the project about a half-dozen times due to contractor defaults and bids the N.C. Department of Transportation considered outside of the acceptable range, Mooresville commissioners have approved what they hope to be the final contract to improve the intersection of N.C. 115 and Faith Road.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

