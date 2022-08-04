Read on www.iredellfreenews.com
Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market
SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
iredellfreenews.com
Jason Wayne Bare
Jason Wayne Bare, 43, of Harmony, N.C., departed this world unexpectedly on July 29, 2022. Jason was born on October 23, 1978, in Forsyth County, N.C. He was the son of Lauren Bare Vogels and the late Wayne Dellinger. In addition to his father, Jason was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jessie W. Dellinger and Chuck Dellinger.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Signing Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. ADMIN ASST III-HR (RISK/WELL) SCHOOL HEALTH LIAISON (NOT A COUNTY POSTITION) PROCESSING ASSISTANT IV (ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH DIVISION) Position: 600594. Code: 60015062-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Posting End Date: 08/15/2022. Salary: $31,637.51-$49,354.52. $2,500 New Hire Sign on Bonus!. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION...
iredellfreenews.com
Tax administrators advise Iredell commissioners not to delay countywide property revaluation
Iredell County Tax Assessor Fran Elliot and Tax Collector Bill Furches advised the Board of Commissioners to stick to the county’s property revaluation schedule despite some residents’ concerns about increased property values leading to a higher property tax bill. North Carolina law requires each county to conduct a...
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 4th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 4th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grandmother concerned about end of COVID-19 emergency as case numbers rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency is ending in less than two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper has said the emergency status will expire Aug. 15, 29 months after it started. Mecklenburg County leaders intend to follow suit. This comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are...
iredellfreenews.com
Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels
Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels, 89, passed away on August 3, 2022, at Carolina Gardens at Rock Hill Assisted Living Facility in Rock Hill, S.C. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on December 5, 1932, to Paul Everett and Marie Blankenship Bias. Her two younger brothers, William Charles Bias and Davis...
Raleigh News & Observer
Know your rights: 5 things to watch for when it comes to neighbor vs. neighbor disputes
In neighbor vs. neighbor disputes involving homeowners associations, N.C. law gives the HOAs most of the power. To be sure, HOAs are legally armed to enforce the letter of their neighborhood laws — from what kind of mailbox you can have to the type of fencing you can wrap around your yard.
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
iredellfreenews.com
Johnny Ray Chambers
Mr. Johnny Ray Chambers, 54, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Iredell County on June 15, 1968, to the late John and Creola Patterson Chambers. Johnny was a high school graduate. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church....
iredellfreenews.com
Alexander Christian Turner
Alexander “Alex” Christian Turner, 26, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Alex was a man of many interests. He shared a love of music concerts and golf with his father. He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He was passionate about his sons, his large family, and his many friends. Among his many talents was an ability to multiply whatever came his way.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Board of Elections reports official results from July 26 municipal races
The Iredell County Board of Elections conducted its canvass of the July 26 municipal elections on Friday morning. The board reported the following official results:. Council At-Large (2 seats) √ Kim Wasson: 1,541. √ Steve Johnson: 1,517. James Pressly: 1,512. Recount. In the Statesville Council race, third-place finisher James Pressly...
lakenormanpublications.com
Relief on the horizon for Faith Road traffic snarls
MOORESVILLE – After several fits and starts, including having to request new bids for the project about a half-dozen times due to contractor defaults and bids the N.C. Department of Transportation considered outside of the acceptable range, Mooresville commissioners have approved what they hope to be the final contract to improve the intersection of N.C. 115 and Faith Road.
I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
