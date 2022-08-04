Auburn QB T.J. Finley becomes first college football player to ink NIL deal with Amazon

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College football's 5 biggest potential upsets in 2022
247Sports' Brad Crawford breaks down his top 5 potential upsets for the 2022 college football season.
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released
Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Cale Gundy resigns from post as Sooners assistant head coach
NORMAN, Okla. — A long time Sooners assistant has called it quits. Cale Gundy announced late Sunday evening that he's resigning from his post as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. “I moved to Norman fresh out of high school in 1990,” Gundy started in a lengthy statement....
Michigan RB wears football tape to class to avoid missing practice time
ANN ARBOR — When it comes to the intangibles, freshman running back C.J. Stokes is already impressing Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaches. Harbaugh told a pair of stories this week on "In the Trenches," a Michigan Athletics podcast, that detailed how the young running back has caught his eye.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
Team To Finish With More Wins: Pittsburgh vs. Steelers
Emory Hunt joins Amanda Guerra to break down which team will finish with more wins between Pittsburgh and the Steelers.
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
Michigan OC Matt Weiss on J.J. McCarthy: 'Hard to see him being anything but really, really good'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began fall practice last week, and Co-Offensive Coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore met with members of the media on Sunday afternoon to discuss what they have seen so far. As expected, a major topic of conversation was the quarterback battle....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
New coach raves about Georgia commit Top247 RB Tovani Mizell
Tovani Mizell's coach at DeMatha Catholic raves about the Top247 running back's performance in training camp. Mizell committed to Georgia on Monday.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
What is Kansas State getting in RJ Jones?
Kansas State landed a commitment from RJ Jones, No. 93 in the Top247, on Sunday night. Jones is a scoring guard who starred for JL3 Elite in the recent EYBL season and is set to transfer to Wasatch Academy for his senior season to compete in the NIBC. He selected...
Comments / 0