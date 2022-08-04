Read on www.witf.org
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
macaronikid.com
Dormont Park aka the Castle Park
If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
wtae.com
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
heinzhistorycenter.org
Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History
In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
CBS News
Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites
It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
macaronikid.com
Garden Bros Circus coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from August 18th to 21st!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:. Human Cannonball. Wheel of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled
One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fire breaks out at new brewery set to open in Strip District
PITTSBURGH — A Strip District business that hasn’t opened yet suffered a bit of a setback when a fire broke out inside early Friday. The fire happened just after midnight at the site of the future Bonafide Beer Company on 21st Street between Penn Avenue and Smallman Street.
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
TV Talk: ‘A League of Their Own’ plays ball in Pittsburgh
All eight episodes of Amazon’s Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” premiere Aug. 12 in a binge release — and while most of the series filmed in Western Pennsylvania, don’t go looking for any local landmarks in the first hour. The show’s pilot...
Tarentum park to be off-limits while crews remove giant tree
The playground at Riverview Memorial Park in Tarentum might need to close for at least a day or two while crews work in the coming weeks to remove a towering tree from the perimeter. Council on Tuesday approved the project after talking about the damage caused by a fallen branch...
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week offers new venues, no-reservation options
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week has something for every diner, says its director Brian McCollum. For those interested in trying a new eatery, there are a number of first-time participants for the event starting Monday. For indecisive diners, the website offers a Restaurant Roulette wheel that will pick a spot at random.
wtae.com
Parkway East ramp closures, traffic restrictions set this weekend
PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has announced the following construction work and traffic restrictions on Interstate 376 (Parkway East) in Pittsburgh this weekend. The Boulevard of the Allies ramp to the outbound (eastbound) Parkway East will be closed, starting at 8 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Here is...
‘The road turned into a lake’: Parts of Aspinwall covered in water from flash flooding
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — There was plenty of damage in every direction on Freeport Road in Aspinwall after heavy rains swept through the area Friday afternoon. Several drivers found themselves stranded following flash flooding in the area. “Basically this entire street was covered in water, the road turned into...
