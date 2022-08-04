ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next

Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Dormont Park aka the Castle Park

If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History

In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors

A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
SHARPSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites

It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery

Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Garden Bros Circus coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from August 18th to 21st!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:. Human Cannonball. Wheel of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Joe Kirk
Wayne Fontana
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled

One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
wtae.com

Parkway East ramp closures, traffic restrictions set this weekend

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has announced the following construction work and traffic restrictions on Interstate 376 (Parkway East) in Pittsburgh this weekend. The Boulevard of the Allies ramp to the outbound (eastbound) Parkway East will be closed, starting at 8 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Here is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

