Diseases & Treatments

MedPage Today

Neodjuvant Chemoimmunotherapy Takes Another Step Forward in Stage IIIA-B NSCLC

VIENNA -- The addition of neoadjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) to chemotherapy significantly improved outcomes in patients with resectable stage IIIA-B non-small cell lung cancer, according to results from the NADIM II trial. The combination improved median progression-free survival (PFS) by a relative 52% compared with chemotherapy alone (P=0.025) at a median...
CANCER
healio.com

AF a risk factor for dementia in adults younger than 70 years

Atrial fibrillation conferred elevated risk for dementia in adults younger than 70 years, according to study findings published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. However, the risk was not evident before age 65 years. “[This study] provides evidence that adults with AF experience an increase in the risk...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Persistent Olfactory Loss After COVID Predicts Cognitive Impairment

Persistent smell loss after SARS-CoV-2 infection predicted cognitive impairment in older adults, a longitudinal study in Argentina showed. One year after acute infection, anosmia was more strongly associated with cognitive impairment than severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection, reported Gabriela Gonzalez-Aleman, MSc, PhD, of Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina in Buenos Aires, at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Trial Picks Best Preop Sedative for Kids' Tonsil Surgery

Intranasal dexmedetomidine (Precedex) outperformed midazolam as anti-anxiety premedication for children age 12 and younger undergoing tonsillectomy and/or adenoidectomy in a randomized trial. Children receiving intranasal midazolam were twice as likely to experience perioperative respiratory adverse events (PRAEs) than those in a saline control group (adjusted OR 1.99, 95% CI 1.18-3.35),...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedPage Today

Potent DAPT After CABG Halves Vein Graft Failure

Doubling up on antiplatelet agents after coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery cut down on graft failure but increased bleeding risk at least as much, pooled clinical trial data showed. Saphenous vein graft failure risk at a median of 1 year post-surgery was nearly halved with the combination of ticagrelor...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

New jab could give hope to thousands at risk of sight loss: Health watchdog approves the use of new drug which only needs to be injected once every four months rather than four weeks

Every six weeks, former company secretary Margaret Mason feels a sense of dread as she prepares to go to hospital for an injection into her eyeball. She finds the experience not only nerve-racking but painful — yet it is something she must do to preserve her failing sight. ‘I...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

6 Science-Based Self-Care Tips

People practice self-care in order to restore their energy and health. Not every self-care activity is going to work for every person, so it's important to listen to your mind and body. Getting outside, breathing practices, and focusing on positive emotions are just a few ways to engage in self-care.
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Aldosterone Linked to Kidney Failure Risk, Irrespective of Diabetes

Higher serum aldosterone levels were linked to a greater risk of kidney failure in chronic kidney disease (CKD), both for those with and without diabetes, a study showed. Every doubling in aldosterone level was associated with 11% (95% CI 1.04-1.18) greater risk of progression of CKD to end-stage kidney disease or halving of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over a median follow-up of 9.6 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

CRC Screening Pays Off for People With Obesity

Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening was cost-effective in obese individuals as well as in those of normal weight and might even have a leg up at younger ages for obese men, a modeling study found. Having a colonoscopy every 10 years starting at age 45 or a fecal immunochemical test (FIT)...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Low-Dose Sotorasib 'Lead-in' Strategy Promising in NSCLC Subset

VIENNA -- Using sotorasib (Lumakras) as "lead-in" therapy prior to combining it with immunotherapy was feasible as first-line therapy for patients with advanced KRAS G12C non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to research presented here. Patients treated with lead-in regimens of lower doses of sotorasib with either pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Stenting Hits Another Wall in Intracranial Stenosis Stroke

Intracranial angioplasty again failed for less severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis (ICAS) strokes in a Chinese trial. However, a separate analysis did leave a glimmer of hope that IV antiplatelet therapy prior to thrombectomy helped eligible candidates with ICAS. Echoing the results of prior trials, patients in the CASSISS trial presenting...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

More GI Docs, Fewer Alcoholic Liver Disease Deaths

Areas with more gastroenterologists had fewer deaths from alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD), a national study found. Each additional GI specialist per 100,000 population was associated with 0.9 fewer ALD-related deaths in that population, according to a multivariable regression analysis by Brian Lee, MD, PhD, of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Stanford Neuroscientist: Rejuvenating Aging Brains

Stanford neuroscientist Tony Wyss-Coray, PhD, has spent 20 years discovering and investigating various molecules with neuroprotective and neurodegenerative properties. These molecules are found in or on different cell types in the brain and on the blood vessels abutting it or floating in the blood and the cerebrospinal fluid that bathes it. As we age they become increasingly important.
SCIENCE

