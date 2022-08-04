Read on www.medpagetoday.com
Florida Boy Fighting Brain-Eating Amoeba Starts To Open His Eyes
Caleb Ziegelbauer has now completed the CDC protocol treatment for Naegleria fowleri, which kills more than 97 percent of people infected.
MedPage Today
What's Causing This Strange Constellation of Symptoms in an Older Woman?
What has caused this 75-year-old woman to develop ptosis in her left eye, a 3-day headache, jaw pain, and recent weight loss? That's the diagnostic challenge facing Jeannette Stallworth, MD, of the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues, as they reported the case in JAMA Neurology. The patient presented...
MedPage Today
Neodjuvant Chemoimmunotherapy Takes Another Step Forward in Stage IIIA-B NSCLC
VIENNA -- The addition of neoadjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) to chemotherapy significantly improved outcomes in patients with resectable stage IIIA-B non-small cell lung cancer, according to results from the NADIM II trial. The combination improved median progression-free survival (PFS) by a relative 52% compared with chemotherapy alone (P=0.025) at a median...
Shh! Anti-agers no one but you need know about: I’m over 70. How can I anti-age the back of my hands?
Q I often get ugly, red bruises on the backs of my hands. I understand it’s one of the joys of getting older (I am 70+ and take blood pressure tablets and a statin). Can anything help?. A 'Most of these bruises are due to ruptured capillaries right under...
Botox vs. Dysport: Which is better for wrinkles and why Dysport works more quickly
You may have heard of Botox, but Dysport is another injectable neurotoxin that works quicker because its chemical structure is slightly smaller.
healio.com
AF a risk factor for dementia in adults younger than 70 years
Atrial fibrillation conferred elevated risk for dementia in adults younger than 70 years, according to study findings published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. However, the risk was not evident before age 65 years. “[This study] provides evidence that adults with AF experience an increase in the risk...
MedPage Today
Persistent Olfactory Loss After COVID Predicts Cognitive Impairment
Persistent smell loss after SARS-CoV-2 infection predicted cognitive impairment in older adults, a longitudinal study in Argentina showed. One year after acute infection, anosmia was more strongly associated with cognitive impairment than severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection, reported Gabriela Gonzalez-Aleman, MSc, PhD, of Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina in Buenos Aires, at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
MedPage Today
Trial Picks Best Preop Sedative for Kids' Tonsil Surgery
Intranasal dexmedetomidine (Precedex) outperformed midazolam as anti-anxiety premedication for children age 12 and younger undergoing tonsillectomy and/or adenoidectomy in a randomized trial. Children receiving intranasal midazolam were twice as likely to experience perioperative respiratory adverse events (PRAEs) than those in a saline control group (adjusted OR 1.99, 95% CI 1.18-3.35),...
MedPage Today
Some 'Dopamine Bean' Supplements Show High Levels of Parkinson's Drug
A type of supplement known as the "dopamine bean" can contain very high levels of levodopa -- in some cases, higher than prescription formulations used to treat Parkinson's disease, researchers found. Among 15 brands of Mucuna pruriens supplements, levodopa content ranged from 2 mg to 241 mg, and the latter...
The Unexpected Connection Between Gluten And Acne
Some people claim that going gluten-free has helped them rid their skin of acne. Altering the foods you eat can be a holistic way to mitigate acne.
MedPage Today
Potent DAPT After CABG Halves Vein Graft Failure
Doubling up on antiplatelet agents after coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery cut down on graft failure but increased bleeding risk at least as much, pooled clinical trial data showed. Saphenous vein graft failure risk at a median of 1 year post-surgery was nearly halved with the combination of ticagrelor...
New jab could give hope to thousands at risk of sight loss: Health watchdog approves the use of new drug which only needs to be injected once every four months rather than four weeks
Every six weeks, former company secretary Margaret Mason feels a sense of dread as she prepares to go to hospital for an injection into her eyeball. She finds the experience not only nerve-racking but painful — yet it is something she must do to preserve her failing sight. ‘I...
psychologytoday.com
6 Science-Based Self-Care Tips
People practice self-care in order to restore their energy and health. Not every self-care activity is going to work for every person, so it's important to listen to your mind and body. Getting outside, breathing practices, and focusing on positive emotions are just a few ways to engage in self-care.
MedPage Today
Aldosterone Linked to Kidney Failure Risk, Irrespective of Diabetes
Higher serum aldosterone levels were linked to a greater risk of kidney failure in chronic kidney disease (CKD), both for those with and without diabetes, a study showed. Every doubling in aldosterone level was associated with 11% (95% CI 1.04-1.18) greater risk of progression of CKD to end-stage kidney disease or halving of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over a median follow-up of 9.6 years.
MedPage Today
CRC Screening Pays Off for People With Obesity
Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening was cost-effective in obese individuals as well as in those of normal weight and might even have a leg up at younger ages for obese men, a modeling study found. Having a colonoscopy every 10 years starting at age 45 or a fecal immunochemical test (FIT)...
healio.com
Combined aerobic and resistance training linked to metabolic adaptation in older women
An exercise program with both aerobic and resistance training is associated with metabolic adaptation in older women with overweight and obesity, according to study findings published in Obesity. “We were surprised that such a small volume of exercise and weight loss induced metabolic adaptation at the level of resting metabolic...
MedPage Today
Low-Dose Sotorasib 'Lead-in' Strategy Promising in NSCLC Subset
VIENNA -- Using sotorasib (Lumakras) as "lead-in" therapy prior to combining it with immunotherapy was feasible as first-line therapy for patients with advanced KRAS G12C non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to research presented here. Patients treated with lead-in regimens of lower doses of sotorasib with either pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or...
MedPage Today
Stenting Hits Another Wall in Intracranial Stenosis Stroke
Intracranial angioplasty again failed for less severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis (ICAS) strokes in a Chinese trial. However, a separate analysis did leave a glimmer of hope that IV antiplatelet therapy prior to thrombectomy helped eligible candidates with ICAS. Echoing the results of prior trials, patients in the CASSISS trial presenting...
MedPage Today
More GI Docs, Fewer Alcoholic Liver Disease Deaths
Areas with more gastroenterologists had fewer deaths from alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD), a national study found. Each additional GI specialist per 100,000 population was associated with 0.9 fewer ALD-related deaths in that population, according to a multivariable regression analysis by Brian Lee, MD, PhD, of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues.
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Neuroscientist: Rejuvenating Aging Brains
Stanford neuroscientist Tony Wyss-Coray, PhD, has spent 20 years discovering and investigating various molecules with neuroprotective and neurodegenerative properties. These molecules are found in or on different cell types in the brain and on the blood vessels abutting it or floating in the blood and the cerebrospinal fluid that bathes it. As we age they become increasingly important.
